This Is the Best City to Visit With Kids

Traveling has started to return, at least until recently, as the COVID-19 pandemic had begun to become less of a health hazard. A new surge of cases could delay the revival of American travel, for business or pleasure, for several months. Nevertheless, travel for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July were well ahead of last year. Labor Day may be the same.

Many people who travel, particularly for vacation, have children. The Family Vacation Guide reviewed Trip Advisor reviews to pick the best cities to travel to with kids. In specific: “Tripadvisor ratings for ‘family-friendly hotels,’ ‘good for kids’ attractions and ‘child-friendly’ restaurants in each city.” The cities in the sample base numbered 100.

Each city was given a score. At the top of the list was New York City at 7.61. Orlando, San Diego and Honolulu followed. It would be hard to find four U.S. cities much further than one another geographically. Additionally, of the four, Honolulu and Orlando are resort cities, supported financially largely by tourism. The Orlando theme parks include Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando and Legoland Florida Resort. These were shuttered throughout much of the pandemic.

Among the top 20 on the list, almost all are very large American cities that tend to be warm for most of the year. These include Miami, Los Angeles and Tampa.



Will travel recover enough so that Americans be able to travel with their families over the next year? At this point, travel almost certainly will be curtailed again, and perhaps very strictly. New COVID-19 cases have risen above 100,000 a day. Fatal cases per day recently topped 1,000 for the first time since early in the year.

These 20 best cities to visit with children:

New York City: 7.61

Orlando: 6.54

San Diego: 5.63

Honolulu: 5.53

Los Angeles: 5.38

Miami: 5.38

Las Vegas: 5.30

New Orleans: 5.21

Tampa: 4.79

Chicago: 4.78

San Francisco: 4.62

Houston: 4.60

Washington: 4.53

Austin: 4.36

Phoenix: 4.35

San Antonio: 4.33

Denver: 4.21

Seattle: 4.21

Virginia Beach: 4.12

Scottsdale: 4.10

