This Hawaiian Vacation Looks Straight Out of a Fantasy, and It's Through Costco Denis Belitsky / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Wall Street Insights

As an Executive Member of Costco, earn cash back with every eligible travel package.

Costco Travel offers extensive refund options for emergencies.

Costco packages include everything from a vacation to Las Vegas to an African safari.

Whether you’re looking for an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime family vacation or an adult escape, Costco offers a wide array of travel packages that are surprisingly affordable. New deals show up every week and include cruises and all-inclusive. The packages may take you to several states in the United States, or into other dream locations like Tahiti, Costa Rica or the Cook Islands. If you’ve got a Costco card and are ready to plan a vacation, we want to help you find the best bang for your buck.

To do that, we’ve put together a list of amazing vacation packages offered through Costco Travel. We searched Reddit threads to find out that with Costco, you can cancel your trip for nearly 100% refund in most cases. Other users say that they shopped around and found Costco was significantly less expensive. In one case, a couple planned their honeymoon through Costco Travel, but the resort had a fire and was under renovation. The user states that Costco handled all the details and had them booked in a comparable place with little effort on their part.

There is also a Kirkland Signature option, and you can think of this much like you think about Kirkland products versus other brands in the store for any product. While the Kirkland brand may be considered “generic” the quality rarely suffers, and the Kirkland Signature travel packages are the same. You often get extras like special dining or spa experiences, lower rates or shipboard credits for cruises.

If you’ve ever lost your bag or had to cancel a vacation, you know how important travel insurance is. When you choose Costco Travel, your insurance covers baggage delays, emergency benefits and trip cancellations. If you want to add additional coverage, your Costco agent can shop it around for you.

Costco offers a variety of travel options. You can book a vacation package, or just a hotel and flight. Mix and match between flights, hotels, cruises, some theme parks and car rentals to find exactly what you need. For the purposes of this article, we searched through some of the Costco travel packages and compared them to other popular travel sites. We considered convenience, price and availability. For example, a cheaper flight might be great, unless you realize you’re traveling overnight. We’ve listed our favorite packages below in no particular order. Keep in mind that prices may vary based on where you fly from or travel dates.

Why We Care About This

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As the summer winds up, statistics show that the average American household spent close to $3,000 on their summer vacations in 2024. Many go into debt to go on vacation, and we want to help you find the most affordable options so you aren’t dipping into your personal wealth.

The travel industry is worth a whopping $7.7 trillion dollars and controls much of the stock market and economy. Costco services a big part of the population of the United States, and understanding the benefits they offer can help you know where to invest your money.

1. Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort & Spa in Tahiti

bomboman / iStock via Getty Images

Have you ever wanted to visit the crystal clear, turquoise seas on Tahiti? You can do so for a fraction of the price when you work through Costco travel. Your choice is the Hilton Moorea and staying in a bungalow right on the water. The Moorea is an eco-friendly property with tropical gardens and a beautiful white sand beach. It’s also the only overwater restaurant on Moorea.

For five nights with airfare, the Costco price is $3,009 per person. This comes with resort credit, a nightly three-course dinner and a daily buffet breakfast. You’ll also get a complimentary mini-bar stocked with mineral water, beer and soft drinks, valued at $175. The package comes with complimentary Wi-Fi for each room and special amenities for those celebrating a honeymoon.

This package includes airfare from Los Angeles, ground transportation in Tahiti, a catamaran transfer between islands, transportation from the dock to the hotel, and airfare and hotel taxes. The Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort & Space has a 4.5/5 star rating with 1,154 reviews.

2. Very Merrytime Bahamian Cruise

Jodi Jacobson / Getty Images

Enjoy all the excitement of a Disney cruise on the Disney Wish, the newest ship to join the Disney family. The boat includes entertainment related to Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and Disney, and it’s not just kids who love these vacations. Right now, Costco offers a 4-night cruise for $1,220 per person. You’ll sail through the Bahamas and the Caribbean all while enjoying things onboard like sports facilities, a game arcade, an adult-only pool and a children-only pool, bars and lounges and even a library.

For a small extra fee, you can also utilize the self-service laundromat, baby sitting, use the dry cleaning or laundry service, visit the internet center, relax at the full-service spa and beauty salon and visit the medical center whenever necessary.

The ship has four main dining locations. Their rotational dining procedure ensures that every traveler gets to enjoy each restaurant. Visit the Frozen world at the Arendelle restaurant, enjoy a heroic dinner at the Worlds of Marvel and celebrate the beginning of Disney in 1923 the restaurant. There are also specialty dining options like The Rose, Palo Steakhouse, and the Star Wars HyperSpace Lounge. Room service is available 24/7 if you don’t feel like being social.

With over 981 reviews on the Costco Travel website, users give this vacation package a 4.7/5. Choose from an inside stateroom, and ocean view stateroom, a balcony stateroom and a suite stateroom. A Costco travel agent can explain the pros and cons of each and help you choose the one that fits in your budget.

3. Costa Rica: JW Marriott Guanacaste Limited-Time Package

Janusz Kubow / iStock via Getty Images

Visit the sunny side of Costa Rica and enjoy the warm water and laid-back lifestyle the country is known for. On one island, you can lie on the beach and also explore jungles with all kinds of wildlife. The Costco package may include white-water rafting and ATV adventures over 400 miles of the Guanacaste area of Costa Rica. There’s even an active volcano on the island that’s just a short drive away.

While Costco offers packages to seven hotels in Costa Rica, we focused on the JW Marriott package because it’s a beachfront resort and a family-friendly adventure. When you travel with Costco, you get a food and beverage credit and a daily breakfast for two. Along with the immediate savings you get just from booking through Costco Travel, you also get $85 in spa credit and a $125 bonus food and beverage credit per room per stay.

The hotel is only an hour from the airport and is close to the shopping of the Tamarindo village.

4. South Africa Intensive Voyage

Ben1183 / iStock via Getty Images

If you’ve ever wanted to visit Asia, Africa or the Middle East, a cruise is a great way to do it. Costco Travel currently offers a 12-night Azamara Quest cruise for $2,699 per person. The journey starts in Cape Town, South Africa, then stops at Port Elizabeth after a day of sea travel. Next, you’ll wake up in Maputo, Mozambique, where you can safari to your heart’s content. Next, you’ll tour traditional Zulu homesteads in Durban, South Africa, before sailing to Mossel Bay. There you’ll see the Point of Human Origins, where there is evidence of human behavior over 162,000 years ago. Finally, you’ll return to Cape Town and stay overnight so you can enjoy the scenery.

The Costco package includes gratuities, concierge services for both reservations and personal questions, and a shuttle service to your destination when possible. You’ll also get self-service laundry, soft drinks and water, and select alcoholic beverages. The Azamara ship is sleeker and smaller than many cruise ships, giving it an intimate feel. With over 293 reviews, Costco Travel customers give this package a 4.5/5 rating.

5. Taste of Ireland: Your Way

mammuth / iStock via Getty Images

The cost of this package varies depending on the dates and the departing city, but you can fly into West Ireland, Killarney or Dublin. The Your Way Package allows you to customize some of the details to make sure you see the things you’ve always wanted to. The vacation includes private ground transportation to and from the airport to the hotel, two nights in a hotel in Dublin, a five-day car rental, two nights in a West Ireland hotel, three nights in a Killarney hotel and taxes.

You can choose from several hotels in Dublin, Killarney and West Ireland so you are close to the things that are important to you. Most hotels are four stars or above, and you get daily breakfast included in the package. Executive Members enjoy additional benefits at select hotels and an annual 2% reward on Costco Travel purchases up to $1,000.

6. Moon Palace Cancun Limited-Time Package

Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images

Visit the beautiful beaches of Cancun with this all-inclusive package. Costco Travel did their research when picking out this resort, as it has a kids’ club, a spa, numerous bars and more than 17 restaurants. This package also includes privileges at Cozumel Palace, Sun Palace, Playacar Palace and Beach Palace. The all-inclusive resort package includes 24-hour room service, a FlowRider wave simulator, unlimited meals and drinks, nightly entertainment and daily activities, and a play club for kids aged 4-12. Included with the Costco package includes a $350 resort credit, $150 in instant savings and free stays for children 17 and younger.

The package includes hotel taxes and gratuities, accommodations at the hotel and ground transportation to and from the hotel. Prices vary based on travel dates and flight costs, but Costco Travel members give the package a 4.2/5 rating with 6,324 reviews. The Moon Palace facility also offers yoga, volleyball, board games, basketball, bicycles, Pilates, table tennis and many other activities to keep you and your kids busy and active.

7. New Orleans: New Orleans Marriott Package

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Visit one of the cities in the United States with the most personality and stay at the New Orleans Marriott located on Canal Street. Benefits of using Costco Travel include a $30 food and beverage credit, rental car, hotel and car taxes, and a mandatory daily resort fee all wrapped up in one affordable package. The hotel is located right in the middle of the famous French Quarter and near the Warehouse Arts District. The location makes it easy to visit places like Harrah’s Casino, the Audubon Aquarium and Jackson Square.

New Orleans is known for its food scene, and the hotel offers some delicious options if you’re too tired to leave. The 5Fifty5 Restaurant serves authentic New Orleans cruising, the Canal Street Burger Bar offers premium burgers, 55 Fahrenheit is a great place to relax and have a drink after a long day of sight-seeing, and you can get all the grab-and-go food you need at the Canal Street Pantry. If you’re an Executive Member at Costco, you’ll earn a 2% annual reward on qualified Costco Travel purchases.

8. Kirkland Signature Canary Island Enchantment With Morocco & Portugal Cruise

mihaiulia / iStock via Getty Images

One of the Kirkland Signature packages gets you 14 nights on a cruise ship for $2,654 per person. You’ll start in Rotterdam, spend three days cruising, then arrive in Casablanca. The next day, explore Agadir, then Arrecife, then Tenerife and finally Funchal. After another day cruising, you’ll visit Leixos, then cruise for another two days, stopping in Dover before returning to Rotterdam. The Costco package includes a $50 shipboard credit for up to two guests, and all the activities and services that come with the cruise ship.

These include a casino, fitness center, bars and lounges, teen programs, safe deposit boxes and two pools. For an extra fee, you can enjoy a day at the full-service spa, take advantage of the dry cleaning and laundry service and shop in the duty-free boutiques and shops. Choose from main dining, specialty dining or casual dining. There is also 24-hour room service if you want to enjoy a night in your inside, ocean view, balcony or suite stateroom. With almost 700 ratings, Costco Travel members rate this package at 4.5/5 stars.

9. AULANI, A Disney Resort & Spa

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a visit to Hawaii, and now you can enjoy the fun of Disney combined with the beauty of one of the world’s favorite vacation spots. The property includes a children’s club, a nearby Costco for affordable eating, a beauty salon and a swimmable beach right outside your room. If you want to pay a small fee, you also gain access to a parking valet, a spa, a golf course, drying cleaning and babysitting. If you’re not ready to jump into the ocean, enjoy the lazy river, pools and waterslides on the property.

Because it’s a Disney property, families thrive here. There are excursions like horseback riding, catamaran rids or surfing, as well as character experiences with classic Disney regulars like Mickey Mouse. Snorkel through the 3,800 square foot, saltwater private snorkeling lagoon on the property, enjoy sunrise yoga on the beach and send your teens to gather for a celebration of Hawaiian culture. Prices vary based on the time of travel and flight prices.