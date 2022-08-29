Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents

COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County will get $1,000 if their wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: What Is It?

Camden County’s relief program will give stimulus checks of $1,000 to caregivers who experienced wage disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with helping with wage disruptions, the stimulus checks will also help recipients offset the rising cost of food, gas, and consumer goods.

“This pandemic has had a severe impact on all of our lives and most industries throughout the nation. One of the hardest hit fields was caregiving as staff were on the front lines of keeping clients and loved ones safe seven days a week,” Ed McDonnell, Commissioner Deputy Director, said.

Eligible Camden County residents need to apply to receive these stimulus checks to caregivers. Camden County started accepting applications for the program on August 23. The money is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the relief program, visit CamdenCountyCaregrant.com or call (856) 389-6704 (from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday).

Who Will Qualify?

To qualify for the stimulus checks to caregivers, applicants must live in Camden County, or have offered caregiver services to a resident in the county.

Also, the caregiver must provide evidence that they offered a minimum of 500 hours of “hands-on healthcare and/or essential day-to-day support to one or more elderly persons or children and/or adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries from March 1, 2020 through March 7, 2022.”

Applicants need to submit a verifiable Social Security Number or Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) to get the relief money. They also need to fill out IRS Form W-9 to complete the application process.

A point to note is that the relief is available only to personal caregivers, and not to technicians, dietitians, trainers, physicians, therapists, or paramedics, physician assistants, nurses and nurse practitioners.

“The Program recognizes the essential service performed by caregivers throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency and the critical nature of their work to protect the health and wellbeing of the Camden County community,” the program’s website says.

Residents who believe they qualify for the relief money can apply for the funds here. To complete the application, you should be ready with the following information: full legal name of employer, phone number and address of employer, employer point of contact (to verify the hours worked), W-9, banking details, as well as 3 paystubs or any other similar documents.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk