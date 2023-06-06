Senior Citizen Tax Rebate From Alaska: Apply by June 30

Some senior citizens in Alaska could soon get a tax rebate, but for this, they need to hurry to apply as the last date to apply is approaching fast. Specifically, this tax rebate from Alaska, called the 2023 Senior Citizen Hardship Sales Tax Rebate, is for Juneau residents, and the last date to apply is June 30, 2023.

Tax Rebate From Alaska: Who Will Get It?

Under the 2023 Senior Citizen Hardship Sales Tax Rebate, eligible applicants get an annual rebate on the sales tax paid on items that don’t qualify for a sales tax exemption under the Senior Citizen Sales Tax Exemption program.

To qualify for the tax rebate from Alaska, an applicant must be 65 or older, have a valid CBJ Senior Sales Tax Exemption Card, and have a gross income at or below 250% of the US Federal Poverty Guidelines for the State of Alaska. The authorities will send the rebates by September 30

The application form and more information on the tax rebate from Alaska are available at the Senior Citizen Tax Benefits page or City Hall. You can also contact the CBJ Sales Tax Office at sales.tax.office@juneau.gov or (907) 586-5215 ex. 4901.

Those who don’t have a CBJ Senior Sales Tax Exemption Card must apply for it as soon as possible. Juneau residents aged 65 years or older can apply for a Senior Sales Tax Exemption card.

The card enables senior citizens to get an exemption on SNAP-eligible food, CBJ water utilities, electricity, heating fuel, and garbage collection/landfill services. Moreover, the card works as a Capital Transit bus pass as well.

Senior citizens need to fill out an application to get the Sales Tax Exemption Card. The application must be submitted to the City and Borough of Juneau’s Sales Tax Office. The card costs $20. Applicants can contact the Sales Tax Office at (907) 586-5215 x4901 for more information on the Senior Citizen Exemption card.

Another Benefit For Senior Citizens

Apart from the tax rebate from Alaska, another benefit that is available to senior citizens is the Real Property Tax Exemption. The Senior Citizen Real Property Tax Exemption is available to those aged 65 on or before December 31 of the preceding year.

Eligible residents can get a real property tax exemption of up to the first $150,000 of assessed value. To qualify for the exemption, a senior citizen must own and occupy the residence, as well as be eligible for the Permanent Fund Dividend.

To apply for the exemption, applicants need to fill out the Senior Citizen/Disabled Veteran Real Property Tax Exemption Application. The application form must be submitted at the City and Borough of Juneau Assessor’s Office on or before March 31 of the year an applicant will first be eligible.

For more information on the Senior Citizen Real Property Tax Exemption, contact the Assessor’s Office at (907) 586-5215 x4906.

