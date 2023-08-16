Homeowners Can Now Apply for $675 Montana Property Tax Rebate

Eligible Montana homeowners will be able to apply for the property tax rebate starting today. The last date to apply for the Montana property tax rebate is October 1. Eligible homeowners can claim up to $675 in Montana property tax rebate.

Montana Property Tax Rebate: How To Apply

Gov. Greg Gianforte, who approved the Montana property tax rebate earlier this year, is encouraging homeowners to apply for this relief. The Montana Department of Revenue will start accepting rebate claims on August 15. The deadline to apply is October 1.

“Property taxes are too high, which is why we prioritized and secured immediate property tax relief for Montanans this legislative session,” Gov. Gianforte said in a statement. “I encourage folks to get online tomorrow and claim their rebate.”

Homeowners can either apply online by visiting getmyrebate.mt.gov or submit a paper form. The Department of Revenue recommends filing online as it is the quickest way to get the rebate money.

Applicants will have to provide their home’s physical address, geocode, names and Social Security numbers of the owner, spouse and dependents, and the amount of property taxes paid last year. The Department of Revenue has added needed tools on its website to assist homeowners in compiling this information.

According to the department, it will process the rebate applications as they are received and expects to distribute all rebate money by the end of the year. Homeowners will get the rebate money by direct deposit or a paper check. During their application process, taxpayers can choose how they receive the rebate.

Who Will Get It And How Much

To qualify for the rebate, an applicant must be a Montana taxpayer who was billed (including special assessments and other fees) and paid property taxes on the principal residence in the claim year. Also, the homeowner must have owned and lived in their home for at least seven months last year.

If a homeowner, during a claim year, moved from one principal residence to another, can still qualify for the rebate, provided they paid the property taxes while “residing in each principal residence for a total of at least 7 consecutive months during the calendar year of the claim year,” the Department of Revenue says.

Eligible homeowners will get the rebate on the 2022 property taxes paid. The maximum rebate that one can get is $675. It must be noted that only one rebate per household is allowed.

“Each rebate is $675 or an amount not to exceed the property taxes on a principal Montana residence for each year,” the Department of Revenue website says.

Next year also, homeowners will be able to claim the Montana property tax rebate of up to $675 for the property taxes paid in 2023.

Visit the Montana Department of Revenue Website for more information on the Montana property tax rebate.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk