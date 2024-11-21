These American Cities Will Leave You Broke Unless You Make at Least $100,000 Canva | Nadezhda1906 from Getty Images and bluejayphoto from Getty Images Pro

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Inflation has impacted every American in recent years, but still, how much Americans spend for similar goods and services can vary meaningfully, depending on where they live.

In dozens of counties across the United States, the overall cost of living exceeds the national average by well over 10%.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

The cost of living in the United States has been rising at a historic pace in recent years. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, has exceeded the Federal Reserve’s 2.0% target rate every month since March 2021. Though the CPI is down from the multi-decade high of 9.1% reported in June 2022, at 2.6%, it remains elevated — and millions of American households are feeling the pinch.

According to a survey published by the U.S. Census Bureau in early October, just over 60% of adults reported at least some recent difficulty paying for usual household expenses — and more than 93% of adults who were aware of rising consumer prices reported a related increase in stress levels.

The factors driving the surge in prices are varied and complex, but some of the most commonly cited culprits include pandemic related supply constraints and increased consumer demand. But while the detrimental effects of these conditions have softened since the pandemic, similar market forces contribute to far more deeply entrenched variations in the cost of living between American communities. And some parts of the country have long stood out for their extraordinarily high cost of living.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most expensive U.S. counties to live in. The 50 counties on this list are ranked on estimated regional price parity — a measure of the cost of living relative to the national average. Supplemental data on median household income, median home value, and population are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Among the counties on this list, the average cost of living is anywhere from 11.6% to over 30% higher than it is on average nationwide. Higher consumer prices in these areas are driven, in part, by consumer demand and limited supply — particularly in relation to housing.

Many of these counties are located in major urban areas, including several in the greater Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. metro areas. In these densely populated places, the real estate available for housing is often limited. With restrained housing supply and large populations driving demand — many counties on this list are home to over 1 million people — housing is not cheap. Among these counties, the typical home is worth anywhere from about $368,200 to more than $1.4 million. For context, the median home value nationwide is just $281,900, according to 2022 ACS estimates. (Here is a look at the cities Americans are flocking to.)

It is no coincidence that these same places are also home to relatively high-earning populations. Higher incomes often translate to greater consumer spending, which can, in turn, drive up the price of goods and services. The typical American household earns about $75,150 per year, and in all but two counties on this list, the median household income exceeds that amount — in most cases, by over $35,000. In many cases, higher median incomes in these counties are more than enough to offset higher consumer prices. (This is the income you need to comfortably afford a typical American home.)

These are the most expensive U.S. counties to live in.

Why It Matters

Elevated Images / iStock via Getty Images

For years, the rapidly rising prices have been top of mind for millions of Americans. But while no corner of the country was spared from the effects of inflation, there are specific places where longstanding, deeply entrenched supply and demand dynamics have pushed the cost of living well above what most Americans are accustomed to. Of the more than 3,000 counties or county equivalents in the U.S., there are only a few dozen where goods and services are over 11% more expensive than they are nationwide.

50. Newport County, Rhode Island

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 11.57% more expensive than US avg.

11.57% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $96,319 ($21,170 higher than US median)

$96,319 ($21,170 higher than US median) Median home value: $503,700 ($221,800 higher than US median)

$503,700 ($221,800 higher than US median) County population: 85,442

49. Santa Barbara County, California

Bill Perry / Shutterstock.com

Est. cost of living in county: 11.82% more expensive than US avg.

11.82% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $92,332 ($17,183 higher than US median)

$92,332 ($17,183 higher than US median) Median home value: $714,800 ($432,900 higher than US median)

$714,800 ($432,900 higher than US median) County population: 445,213

48. Santa Clara County, California

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 12.02% more expensive than US avg.

12.02% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $153,792 ($78,643 higher than US median)

$153,792 ($78,643 higher than US median) Median home value: $1,316,800 ($1,034,900 higher than US median)

$1,316,800 ($1,034,900 higher than US median) County population: 1,916,831

47. El Dorado County, California

alacatr / Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 12.03% more expensive than US avg.

12.03% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $99,246 ($24,097 higher than US median)

$99,246 ($24,097 higher than US median) Median home value: $597,600 ($315,700 higher than US median)

$597,600 ($315,700 higher than US median) County population: 191,713

46. Los Angeles County, California

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 12.11% more expensive than US avg.

12.11% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $83,411 ($8,262 higher than US median)

$83,411 ($8,262 higher than US median) Median home value: $732,200 ($450,300 higher than US median)

$732,200 ($450,300 higher than US median) County population: 9,936,690

45. Monmouth County, New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 12.14% more expensive than US avg.

12.14% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $118,527 ($43,378 higher than US median)

$118,527 ($43,378 higher than US median) Median home value: $519,300 ($237,400 higher than US median)

$519,300 ($237,400 higher than US median) County population: 643,064

44. Broomfield County, Colorado

bauhaus1000 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 12.27% more expensive than US avg.

12.27% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $117,541 ($42,392 higher than US median)

$117,541 ($42,392 higher than US median) Median home value: $581,600 ($299,700 higher than US median)

$581,600 ($299,700 higher than US median) County population: 73,946

43. Suffolk County, Massachusetts

Est. cost of living in county: 12.30% more expensive than US avg.

12.30% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $87,669 ($12,520 higher than US median)

$87,669 ($12,520 higher than US median) Median home value: $650,900 ($369,000 higher than US median)

$650,900 ($369,000 higher than US median) County population: 785,443

42. Snohomish County, Washington

Jim Hardy / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 12.39% more expensive than US avg.

12.39% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $104,083 ($28,934 higher than US median)

$104,083 ($28,934 higher than US median) Median home value: $592,800 ($310,900 higher than US median)

$592,800 ($310,900 higher than US median) County population: 828,337

41. Nevada County, California

frank_schulenburg / Flickr

Est. cost of living in county: 12.43% more expensive than US avg.

12.43% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $79,395 ($4,246 higher than US median)

$79,395 ($4,246 higher than US median) Median home value: $559,700 ($277,800 higher than US median)

$559,700 ($277,800 higher than US median) County population: 102,322

40. Napa County, California

Spondylolithesis / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 12.49% more expensive than US avg.

12.49% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $105,809 ($30,660 higher than US median)

$105,809 ($30,660 higher than US median) Median home value: $794,500 ($512,600 higher than US median)

$794,500 ($512,600 higher than US median) County population: 137,384

39. Middlesex County, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 12.53% more expensive than US avg.

12.53% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $121,304 ($46,155 higher than US median)

$121,304 ($46,155 higher than US median) Median home value: $654,300 ($372,400 higher than US median)

$654,300 ($372,400 higher than US median) County population: 1,623,109

38. Richmond County, New York

Est. cost of living in county: 12.57% more expensive than US avg.

12.57% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $96,185 ($21,036 higher than US median)

$96,185 ($21,036 higher than US median) Median home value: $637,100 ($355,200 higher than US median)

$637,100 ($355,200 higher than US median) County population: 492,925

37. Somerset County, New Jersey

DougSchneiderPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 12.61% more expensive than US avg.

12.61% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $131,948 ($56,799 higher than US median)

$131,948 ($56,799 higher than US median) Median home value: $489,500 ($207,600 higher than US median)

$489,500 ($207,600 higher than US median) County population: 344,978

36. Washington, District of Columbia

Markus Stappen / Shutterstock.com

Est. cost of living in county: 12.70% more expensive than US avg.

12.70% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $101,722 ($26,573 higher than US median)

$101,722 ($26,573 higher than US median) Median home value: $705,000 ($423,100 higher than US median)

$705,000 ($423,100 higher than US median) County population: 670,587

35. Howard County, Maryland

Amy Sparwasser / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 13.15% more expensive than US avg.

13.15% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $140,971 ($65,822 higher than US median)

$140,971 ($65,822 higher than US median) Median home value: $551,300 ($269,400 higher than US median)

$551,300 ($269,400 higher than US median) County population: 332,011

34. Placer County, California

Saanvi Muppana / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 13.60% more expensive than US avg.

13.60% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $109,375 ($34,226 higher than US median)

$109,375 ($34,226 higher than US median) Median home value: $627,100 ($345,200 higher than US median)

$627,100 ($345,200 higher than US median) County population: 406,608

33. Norfolk County, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 13.63% more expensive than US avg.

13.63% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $120,621 ($45,472 higher than US median)

$120,621 ($45,472 higher than US median) Median home value: $612,100 ($330,200 higher than US median)

$612,100 ($330,200 higher than US median) County population: 722,112

32. Bergen County, New Jersey

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 13.74% more expensive than US avg.

13.74% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $118,714 ($43,565 higher than US median)

$118,714 ($43,565 higher than US median) Median home value: $561,500 ($279,600 higher than US median)

$561,500 ($279,600 higher than US median) County population: 953,243

31. Honolulu County, Hawaii

sorincolac / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 14.03% more expensive than US avg.

14.03% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $99,816 ($24,667 higher than US median)

$99,816 ($24,667 higher than US median) Median home value: $832,200 ($550,300 higher than US median)

$832,200 ($550,300 higher than US median) County population: 1,010,100

30. Summit County, Colorado

skibreck / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 14.08% more expensive than US avg.

14.08% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $100,611 ($25,462 higher than US median)

$100,611 ($25,462 higher than US median) Median home value: $760,000 ($478,100 higher than US median)

$760,000 ($478,100 higher than US median) County population: 30,955

29. Montgomery County, Maryland

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 14.34% more expensive than US avg.

14.34% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $125,583 ($50,434 higher than US median)

$125,583 ($50,434 higher than US median) Median home value: $588,900 ($307,000 higher than US median)

$588,900 ($307,000 higher than US median) County population: 1,056,910

28. Contra Costa County, California

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 14.97% more expensive than US avg.

14.97% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $120,020 ($44,871 higher than US median)

$120,020 ($44,871 higher than US median) Median home value: $787,300 ($505,400 higher than US median)

$787,300 ($505,400 higher than US median) County population: 1,162,648

27. San Diego County, California

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 15.09% more expensive than US avg.

15.09% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $96,974 ($21,825 higher than US median)

$96,974 ($21,825 higher than US median) Median home value: $725,200 ($443,300 higher than US median)

$725,200 ($443,300 higher than US median) County population: 3,289,701

26. Loudoun County, Virginia

Matthew Van Dyke / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 15.25% more expensive than US avg.

15.25% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $170,463 ($95,314 higher than US median)

$170,463 ($95,314 higher than US median) Median home value: $657,000 ($375,100 higher than US median)

$657,000 ($375,100 higher than US median) County population: 420,773

25. Queens County, New York

Est. cost of living in county: 15.35% more expensive than US avg.

15.35% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $82,431 ($7,282 higher than US median)

$82,431 ($7,282 higher than US median) Median home value: $677,700 ($395,800 higher than US median)

$677,700 ($395,800 higher than US median) County population: 2,360,826

24. Morris County, New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 15.57% more expensive than US avg.

15.57% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $130,808 ($55,659 higher than US median)

$130,808 ($55,659 higher than US median) Median home value: $531,800 ($249,900 higher than US median)

$531,800 ($249,900 higher than US median) County population: 508,816

23. Kings County, New York

Est. cost of living in county: 15.90% more expensive than US avg.

15.90% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $74,692 ($457 lower than US median)

$74,692 ($457 lower than US median) Median home value: $865,300 ($583,400 higher than US median)

$865,300 ($583,400 higher than US median) County population: 2,679,620

22. Fairfax city, Virginia

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 15.93% more expensive than US avg.

15.93% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $128,708 ($53,559 higher than US median)

$128,708 ($53,559 higher than US median) Median home value: $649,600 ($367,700 higher than US median)

$649,600 ($367,700 higher than US median) County population: 24,242

21. Douglas County, Colorado

mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 16.16% more expensive than US avg.

16.16% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $139,010 ($63,861 higher than US median)

$139,010 ($63,861 higher than US median) Median home value: $635,100 ($353,200 higher than US median)

$635,100 ($353,200 higher than US median) County population: 360,206

20. Westchester County, New York

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 16.68% more expensive than US avg.

16.68% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $114,651 ($39,502 higher than US median)

$114,651 ($39,502 higher than US median) Median home value: $619,000 ($337,100 higher than US median)

$619,000 ($337,100 higher than US median) County population: 997,904

19. Putnam County, New York

Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 16.97% more expensive than US avg.

16.97% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $120,970 ($45,821 higher than US median)

$120,970 ($45,821 higher than US median) Median home value: $421,800 ($139,900 higher than US median)

$421,800 ($139,900 higher than US median) County population: 97,942

18. Alameda County, California

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 17.08% more expensive than US avg.

17.08% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $122,488 ($47,339 higher than US median)

$122,488 ($47,339 higher than US median) Median home value: $999,200 ($717,300 higher than US median)

$999,200 ($717,300 higher than US median) County population: 1,663,823

17. Fairfax County, Virginia

hroe / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 17.52% more expensive than US avg.

17.52% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $145,165 ($70,016 higher than US median)

$145,165 ($70,016 higher than US median) Median home value: $666,900 ($385,000 higher than US median)

$666,900 ($385,000 higher than US median) County population: 1,145,354

16. Kalawao County, Hawaii

Est. cost of living in county: 17.53% more expensive than US avg.

17.53% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $87,813 ($12,664 higher than US median)

$87,813 ($12,664 higher than US median) Median home value: N/A

N/A County population: 50

15. King County, Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 17.81% more expensive than US avg.

17.81% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $116,340 ($41,191 higher than US median)

$116,340 ($41,191 higher than US median) Median home value: $761,500 ($479,600 higher than US median)

$761,500 ($479,600 higher than US median) County population: 2,254,371

14. Suffolk County, New York

Meinzahn / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 18.06% more expensive than US avg.

18.06% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $122,498 ($47,349 higher than US median)

$122,498 ($47,349 higher than US median) Median home value: $490,800 ($208,900 higher than US median)

$490,800 ($208,900 higher than US median) County population: 1,524,486

13. Alpine County, California

TomÃ¡s Guardia Bencomo / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 18.83% more expensive than US avg.

18.83% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $101,125 ($25,976 higher than US median)

$101,125 ($25,976 higher than US median) Median home value: $463,900 ($182,000 higher than US median)

$463,900 ($182,000 higher than US median) County population: 1,515

12. Monroe County, Florida

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 18.88% more expensive than US avg.

18.88% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $80,111 ($4,962 higher than US median)

$80,111 ($4,962 higher than US median) Median home value: $696,900 ($415,000 higher than US median)

$696,900 ($415,000 higher than US median) County population: 82,044

11. Alexandria city, Virginia

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.86% more expensive than US avg.

19.86% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $113,179 ($38,030 higher than US median)

$113,179 ($38,030 higher than US median) Median home value: $655,700 ($373,800 higher than US median)

$655,700 ($373,800 higher than US median) County population: 157,594

10. Falls Church city, Virginia

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 20.16% more expensive than US avg.

20.16% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $164,536 ($89,387 higher than US median)

$164,536 ($89,387 higher than US median) Median home value: $938,500 ($656,600 higher than US median)

$938,500 ($656,600 higher than US median) County population: 14,576

9. Orange County, California

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 20.30% more expensive than US avg.

20.30% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $109,361 ($34,212 higher than US median)

$109,361 ($34,212 higher than US median) Median home value: $862,900 ($581,000 higher than US median)

$862,900 ($581,000 higher than US median) County population: 3,175,227

8. Nassau County, New York

alarico / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 20.57% more expensive than US avg.

20.57% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $137,709 ($62,560 higher than US median)

$137,709 ($62,560 higher than US median) Median home value: $633,800 ($351,900 higher than US median)

$633,800 ($351,900 higher than US median) County population: 1,389,160

7. Crook County, Oregon

libre de droit / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 22.59% more expensive than US avg.

22.59% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $74,969 ($180 lower than US median)

$74,969 ($180 lower than US median) Median home value: $368,200 ($86,300 higher than US median)

$368,200 ($86,300 higher than US median) County population: 24,987

6. San Francisco County, California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 23.26% more expensive than US avg.

23.26% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $136,689 ($61,540 higher than US median)

$136,689 ($61,540 higher than US median) Median home value: $1,348,700 ($1,066,800 higher than US median)

$1,348,700 ($1,066,800 higher than US median) County population: 851,036

5. Arlington County, Virginia

Est. cost of living in county: 25.16% more expensive than US avg.

25.16% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $137,387 ($62,238 higher than US median)

$137,387 ($62,238 higher than US median) Median home value: $833,300 ($551,400 higher than US median)

$833,300 ($551,400 higher than US median) County population: 235,845

4. Marin County, California

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 27.24% more expensive than US avg.

27.24% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $142,019 ($66,870 higher than US median)

$142,019 ($66,870 higher than US median) Median home value: $1,291,800 ($1,009,900 higher than US median)

$1,291,800 ($1,009,900 higher than US median) County population: 260,485

3. San Mateo County, California

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 27.74% more expensive than US avg.

27.74% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $149,907 ($74,758 higher than US median)

$149,907 ($74,758 higher than US median) Median home value: $1,441,300 ($1,159,400 higher than US median)

$1,441,300 ($1,159,400 higher than US median) County population: 754,250

2. Leelanau County, Michigan

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 30.89% more expensive than US avg.

30.89% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $82,345 ($7,196 higher than US median)

$82,345 ($7,196 higher than US median) Median home value: $371,200 ($89,300 higher than US median)

$371,200 ($89,300 higher than US median) County population: 22,426

1. New York County, New York

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 32.61% more expensive than US avg.

32.61% more expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $99,880 ($24,731 higher than US median)

$99,880 ($24,731 higher than US median) Median home value: $1,104,000 ($822,100 higher than US median)

$1,104,000 ($822,100 higher than US median) County population: 1,645,867

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.