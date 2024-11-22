The Least Expensive American Counties to Live In Susan Vineyard / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Inflation has impacted every American in recent years, but still, how much Americans spend for similar goods and services can vary meaningfully, depending on where they live.

In dozens of counties across the U.S., consumer prices are lower than the national average by well over 18%.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

Amid a historic surge in inflation, the cost of living in the United States has been top of mind for millions of Americans for years. Every month since March 2021, inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, has exceeded the Federal Reserve’s 2.0% target rate. Though the CPI is down from the multi-decade high of 9.1% reported in June 2022, at 2.6%, it remains elevated — and most Americans are feeling the impact, both financially and psychologically.

A recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau found that just over 60% of adults reported at least some difficulty paying for usual household expenses in the last week — and more than 93% of adults who were aware of rising consumer prices reported a related increase in stress levels.

The factors driving the surge in prices are varied and complex, but some of the most commonly cited culprits include pandemic related supply constraints and increased consumer demand. But even though no corner of the country was spared from the detrimental effects of these conditions, similar market forces have created far more deeply entrenched variations in the cost of living between American communities. And some parts of the country have long stood out for having a far lower than average cost of living.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least expensive U.S. counties to live in. The 50 counties on this list are ranked on estimated regional price parity — a measure of the cost of living relative to the national average. Supplemental data on median household income, median home value, and population are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Among the counties on this list, the average cost of living is anywhere from about 19% to 25% lower than it is on average nationwide. Most are located in Southern states — including 10 in Alabama and 18 in Mississippi — states which, themselves, tend to be less expensive places to live than most of the rest of the country.

Lower consumer prices in these areas are driven, in part, by surplus supply in relation to consumer demand — particularly in the housing market. Many of these counties are sparsely populated rural areas, located outside of major metropolitan areas. In and around large cities, real estate available for housing is often limited, and this constricted supply, in addition to the demand driven by large populations, can drive up prices. (Here is a look at the cities Americans are flocking to.)

Of the 50 counties on this list, only one has a population of more than 100,000, and most are home to fewer than 30,000 people. Similarly, only four counties on this list are located within a major metro area. Partially as a result, among these counties, a typical home is worth anywhere from $15,500 to $219,500 less than the national median home value of $281,900, according to 2022 ACS estimates.

It is no coincidence that these same places are also home to relatively low-income populations. In places where incomes tend to be lower than average, consumer spending can be limited, which can, in turn, put downward pressure on the price of goods and services. The typical American household earns about $75,150 per year, and in every county on this list, the median household income falls below that threshold — in most cases, by over $25,000. (This is the income you need to comfortably afford a typical American home.)

These are the least expensive U.S. counties to live in.

Why It Matters

itsgila / iStock via Getty Images

For years, rapidly rising prices have been top of mind for millions of Americans. But while no corner of the country was spared from the effects of inflation, there are specific places where longstanding, deeply entrenched supply and demand dynamics have pushed the cost of living well below what most Americans are accustomed to. Of the more than 3,000 counties or county equivalents in the U.S., there are only a few dozen where goods and services are over 18% less expensive than they are nationwide.

50. Pickens County, Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 18.85% less expensive than US avg.

18.85% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $45,339 ($29,810 lower than US median)

$45,339 ($29,810 lower than US median) Median home value: $119,800 ($162,100 lower than US median)

$119,800 ($162,100 lower than US median) County population: 18,925

49. Wayne County, Missouri

Est. cost of living in county: 18.92% less expensive than US avg.

18.92% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $42,758 ($32,391 lower than US median)

$42,758 ($32,391 lower than US median) Median home value: $110,000 ($171,900 lower than US median)

$110,000 ($171,900 lower than US median) County population: 11,081

48. La Paz County, Arizona

MCCAIG / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 18.93% less expensive than US avg.

18.93% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $46,634 ($28,515 lower than US median)

$46,634 ($28,515 lower than US median) Median home value: $117,500 ($164,400 lower than US median)

$117,500 ($164,400 lower than US median) County population: 16,681

47. Graham County, Arizona

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 18.97% less expensive than US avg.

18.97% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $64,089 ($11,060 lower than US median)

$64,089 ($11,060 lower than US median) Median home value: $178,300 ($103,600 lower than US median)

$178,300 ($103,600 lower than US median) County population: 38,453

46. DeKalb County, Alabama

Chris Wilson / Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 18.98% less expensive than US avg.

18.98% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $47,920 ($27,229 lower than US median)

$47,920 ($27,229 lower than US median) Median home value: $129,000 ($152,900 lower than US median)

$129,000 ($152,900 lower than US median) County population: 71,680

45. Smith County, Mississippi

Est. cost of living in county: 19.00% less expensive than US avg.

19.00% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $51,983 ($23,166 lower than US median)

$51,983 ($23,166 lower than US median) Median home value: $120,200 ($161,700 lower than US median)

$120,200 ($161,700 lower than US median) County population: 14,310

44. Butler County, Kentucky

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.03% less expensive than US avg.

19.03% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $47,589 ($27,560 lower than US median)

$47,589 ($27,560 lower than US median) Median home value: $102,200 ($179,700 lower than US median)

$102,200 ($179,700 lower than US median) County population: 12,365

43. George County, Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.04% less expensive than US avg.

19.04% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $51,349 ($23,800 lower than US median)

$51,349 ($23,800 lower than US median) Median home value: $157,200 ($124,700 lower than US median)

$157,200 ($124,700 lower than US median) County population: 24,547

42. Greene County, Mississippi

Est. cost of living in county: 19.04% less expensive than US avg.

19.04% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $50,000 ($25,149 lower than US median)

$50,000 ($25,149 lower than US median) Median home value: $97,500 ($184,400 lower than US median)

$97,500 ($184,400 lower than US median) County population: 13,672

41. Pemiscot County, Missouri

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.06% less expensive than US avg.

19.06% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $37,426 ($37,723 lower than US median)

$37,426 ($37,723 lower than US median) Median home value: $94,900 ($187,000 lower than US median)

$94,900 ($187,000 lower than US median) County population: 15,555

40. Asotin County, Washington

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.11% less expensive than US avg.

19.11% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $63,724 ($11,425 lower than US median)

$63,724 ($11,425 lower than US median) Median home value: $266,400 ($15,500 lower than US median)

$266,400 ($15,500 lower than US median) County population: 22,370

39. Monroe County, Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.15% less expensive than US avg.

19.15% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $51,190 ($23,959 lower than US median)

$51,190 ($23,959 lower than US median) Median home value: $109,500 ($172,400 lower than US median)

$109,500 ($172,400 lower than US median) County population: 34,168

38. Calhoun County, Mississippi

Est. cost of living in county: 19.15% less expensive than US avg.

19.15% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $44,505 ($30,644 lower than US median)

$44,505 ($30,644 lower than US median) Median home value: $82,900 ($199,000 lower than US median)

$82,900 ($199,000 lower than US median) County population: 13,193

37. Jackson County, Alabama

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.16% less expensive than US avg.

19.16% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $46,748 ($28,401 lower than US median)

$46,748 ($28,401 lower than US median) Median home value: $126,900 ($155,000 lower than US median)

$126,900 ($155,000 lower than US median) County population: 52,618

36. Washington County, Missouri

By Original: AmericasroofModification: Kbh3rd - en:File:Potossi-courthouse.jpg. This version differs from the original: Rotation, perspective distortion, saturation, and color balance have been modified., CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10289279

Est. cost of living in county: 19.20% less expensive than US avg.

19.20% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $49,364 ($25,785 lower than US median)

$49,364 ($25,785 lower than US median) Median home value: $112,300 ($169,600 lower than US median)

$112,300 ($169,600 lower than US median) County population: 23,580

35. Navajo County, Arizona

Left_Coast_Photographer / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.25% less expensive than US avg.

19.25% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $50,335 ($24,814 lower than US median)

$50,335 ($24,814 lower than US median) Median home value: $165,600 ($116,300 lower than US median)

$165,600 ($116,300 lower than US median) County population: 107,110

34. Guadalupe County, New Mexico

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.29% less expensive than US avg.

19.29% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $38,713 ($36,436 lower than US median)

$38,713 ($36,436 lower than US median) Median home value: $116,400 ($165,500 lower than US median)

$116,400 ($165,500 lower than US median) County population: 4,413

33. Luna County, New Mexico

RAUL RODRIGUEZ / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.30% less expensive than US avg.

19.30% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $38,241 ($36,908 lower than US median)

$38,241 ($36,908 lower than US median) Median home value: $100,900 ($181,000 lower than US median)

$100,900 ($181,000 lower than US median) County population: 25,393

32. Dunklin County, Missouri

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.33% less expensive than US avg.

19.33% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $44,868 ($30,281 lower than US median)

$44,868 ($30,281 lower than US median) Median home value: $93,300 ($188,600 lower than US median)

$93,300 ($188,600 lower than US median) County population: 28,174

31. Monroe County, Arkansas

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.37% less expensive than US avg.

19.37% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $41,786 ($33,363 lower than US median)

$41,786 ($33,363 lower than US median) Median home value: $84,600 ($197,300 lower than US median)

$84,600 ($197,300 lower than US median) County population: 6,787

30. Newton County, Mississippi

Timothy Holdiness / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.40% less expensive than US avg.

19.40% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $49,160 ($25,989 lower than US median)

$49,160 ($25,989 lower than US median) Median home value: $100,800 ($181,100 lower than US median)

$100,800 ($181,100 lower than US median) County population: 21,275

29. Randolph County, Alabama

Ray Tan / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.42% less expensive than US avg.

19.42% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $49,879 ($25,270 lower than US median)

$49,879 ($25,270 lower than US median) Median home value: $155,000 ($126,900 lower than US median)

$155,000 ($126,900 lower than US median) County population: 22,179

28. Marion County, Alabama

john049 / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.45% less expensive than US avg.

19.45% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $49,743 ($25,406 lower than US median)

$49,743 ($25,406 lower than US median) Median home value: $104,300 ($177,600 lower than US median)

$104,300 ($177,600 lower than US median) County population: 29,203

27. Minidoka County, Idaho

Ken Lund / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.46% less expensive than US avg.

19.46% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $63,594 ($11,555 lower than US median)

$63,594 ($11,555 lower than US median) Median home value: $198,400 ($83,500 lower than US median)

$198,400 ($83,500 lower than US median) County population: 21,626

26. Ripley County, Missouri

Dean Sebourn / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.49% less expensive than US avg.

19.49% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $42,541 ($32,608 lower than US median)

$42,541 ($32,608 lower than US median) Median home value: $103,700 ($178,200 lower than US median)

$103,700 ($178,200 lower than US median) County population: 10,839

25. Fayette County, Alabama

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.50% less expensive than US avg.

19.50% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $45,650 ($29,499 lower than US median)

$45,650 ($29,499 lower than US median) Median home value: $112,700 ($169,200 lower than US median)

$112,700 ($169,200 lower than US median) County population: 16,297

24. Apache County, Arizona

Est. cost of living in county: 19.62% less expensive than US avg.

19.62% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $37,483 ($37,666 lower than US median)

$37,483 ($37,666 lower than US median) Median home value: $62,400 ($219,500 lower than US median)

$62,400 ($219,500 lower than US median) County population: 66,054

23. Sedgwick County, Colorado

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.77% less expensive than US avg.

19.77% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $45,855 ($29,294 lower than US median)

$45,855 ($29,294 lower than US median) Median home value: $136,000 ($145,900 lower than US median)

$136,000 ($145,900 lower than US median) County population: 2,391

22. Neshoba County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.83% less expensive than US avg.

19.83% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $47,400 ($27,749 lower than US median)

$47,400 ($27,749 lower than US median) Median home value: $94,300 ($187,600 lower than US median)

$94,300 ($187,600 lower than US median) County population: 28,970

21. Tippah County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.85% less expensive than US avg.

19.85% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $47,968 ($27,181 lower than US median)

$47,968 ($27,181 lower than US median) Median home value: $117,100 ($164,800 lower than US median)

$117,100 ($164,800 lower than US median) County population: 21,769

20. Prowers County, Colorado

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.85% less expensive than US avg.

19.85% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $49,422 ($25,727 lower than US median)

$49,422 ($25,727 lower than US median) Median home value: $120,200 ($161,700 lower than US median)

$120,200 ($161,700 lower than US median) County population: 11,968

19. Attala County, Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.87% less expensive than US avg.

19.87% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $42,680 ($32,469 lower than US median)

$42,680 ($32,469 lower than US median) Median home value: $99,100 ($182,800 lower than US median)

$99,100 ($182,800 lower than US median) County population: 17,842

18. Lamar County, Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.92% less expensive than US avg.

19.92% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $49,565 ($25,584 lower than US median)

$49,565 ($25,584 lower than US median) Median home value: $108,200 ($173,700 lower than US median)

$108,200 ($173,700 lower than US median) County population: 13,885

17. Scott County, Mississippi

Est. cost of living in county: 19.94% less expensive than US avg.

19.94% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $44,968 ($30,181 lower than US median)

$44,968 ($30,181 lower than US median) Median home value: $81,300 ($200,600 lower than US median)

$81,300 ($200,600 lower than US median) County population: 27,943

16. Winston County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 20.00% less expensive than US avg.

20.00% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $45,516 ($29,633 lower than US median)

$45,516 ($29,633 lower than US median) Median home value: $110,100 ($171,800 lower than US median)

$110,100 ($171,800 lower than US median) County population: 17,741

15. Union County, New Mexico

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 20.07% less expensive than US avg.

20.07% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $41,714 ($33,435 lower than US median)

$41,714 ($33,435 lower than US median) Median home value: $126,900 ($155,000 lower than US median)

$126,900 ($155,000 lower than US median) County population: 4,074

14. Wilkinson County, Mississippi

Est. cost of living in county: 20.08% less expensive than US avg.

20.08% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $34,928 ($40,221 lower than US median)

$34,928 ($40,221 lower than US median) Median home value: $78,500 ($203,400 lower than US median)

$78,500 ($203,400 lower than US median) County population: 8,531

13. Benton County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 20.09% less expensive than US avg.

20.09% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $38,750 ($36,399 lower than US median)

$38,750 ($36,399 lower than US median) Median home value: $96,200 ($185,700 lower than US median)

$96,200 ($185,700 lower than US median) County population: 7,637

12. Winston County, Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 20.31% less expensive than US avg.

20.31% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $49,494 ($25,655 lower than US median)

$49,494 ($25,655 lower than US median) Median home value: $111,600 ($170,300 lower than US median)

$111,600 ($170,300 lower than US median) County population: 23,655

11. Jefferson County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 20.31% less expensive than US avg.

20.31% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $31,544 ($43,605 lower than US median)

$31,544 ($43,605 lower than US median) Median home value: $76,400 ($205,500 lower than US median)

$76,400 ($205,500 lower than US median) County population: 7,207

10. Clay County, Alabama

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 20.46% less expensive than US avg.

20.46% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $48,074 ($27,075 lower than US median)

$48,074 ($27,075 lower than US median) Median home value: $144,100 ($137,800 lower than US median)

$144,100 ($137,800 lower than US median) County population: 14,209

9. Prentiss County, Mississippi

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 20.47% less expensive than US avg.

20.47% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $51,578 ($23,571 lower than US median)

$51,578 ($23,571 lower than US median) Median home value: $112,200 ($169,700 lower than US median)

$112,200 ($169,700 lower than US median) County population: 24,945

8. Leake County, Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 20.47% less expensive than US avg.

20.47% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $46,669 ($28,480 lower than US median)

$46,669 ($28,480 lower than US median) Median home value: $98,800 ($183,100 lower than US median)

$98,800 ($183,100 lower than US median) County population: 21,335

7. Cheyenne County, Colorado

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 20.76% less expensive than US avg.

20.76% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $65,577 ($9,572 lower than US median)

$65,577 ($9,572 lower than US median) Median home value: $166,300 ($115,600 lower than US median)

$166,300 ($115,600 lower than US median) County population: 1,726

6. Tishomingo County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 20.91% less expensive than US avg.

20.91% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $45,545 ($29,604 lower than US median)

$45,545 ($29,604 lower than US median) Median home value: $123,100 ($158,800 lower than US median)

$123,100 ($158,800 lower than US median) County population: 18,837

5. Kemper County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 20.92% less expensive than US avg.

20.92% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $42,947 ($32,202 lower than US median)

$42,947 ($32,202 lower than US median) Median home value: $89,300 ($192,600 lower than US median)

$89,300 ($192,600 lower than US median) County population: 8,980

4. Franklin County, Alabama

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 21.25% less expensive than US avg.

21.25% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $47,359 ($27,790 lower than US median)

$47,359 ($27,790 lower than US median) Median home value: $121,600 ($160,300 lower than US median)

$121,600 ($160,300 lower than US median) County population: 32,011

3. Greenlee County, Arizona

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 21.94% less expensive than US avg.

21.94% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $73,756 ($1,393 lower than US median)

$73,756 ($1,393 lower than US median) Median home value: $93,900 ($188,000 lower than US median)

$93,900 ($188,000 lower than US median) County population: 9,483

2. Santa Cruz County, Arizona

stockphoto52 / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 24.37% less expensive than US avg.

24.37% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $51,885 ($23,264 lower than US median)

$51,885 ($23,264 lower than US median) Median home value: $196,700 ($85,200 lower than US median)

$196,700 ($85,200 lower than US median) County population: 47,838

1. Baca County, Colorado

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 25.20% less expensive than US avg.

25.20% less expensive than US avg. Median annual household income: $42,115 ($33,034 lower than US median)

$42,115 ($33,034 lower than US median) Median home value: $119,700 ($162,200 lower than US median)

$119,700 ($162,200 lower than US median) County population: 3,496

Credit card companies are handing out rewards and benefits to win the best customers. A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges. See our top picks for the best credit cards today. You won’t want to miss some of these offers. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.