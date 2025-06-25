Where $50,000 Goes Furthest: America’s 50 Least Expensive Counties to Live In JamesBrey / E+ via Getty Images

Inflation in the United States has exceeded the Federal Reserve’s target 2% rate for over four years. Rapidly rising consumer prices have driven up household expenses considerably. Before the current inflationary period began, American households spent an average of $62,188 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Now, the latest BLS data indicate that average household expenditures top $75,000.

Key Points Historic inflation in the COVID-19 era has driven the cost of living in the United States up by well over 20% in the last half decade.

While rising prices have a direct impact on every American, consumer prices can also vary considerably at the local level — and across the country, there are counties where consumers are paying far less than a typical American for the same goods and services.

Consulting a professional advisor can help you achieve financial security and independence. Click here to get started now.

The rising cost of goods and services in recent years is partly attributable to fundamental market forces. During the pandemic, supply chain constraints reduced access to certain products, while demand for many of the same goods surged — resulting in higher prices. This dynamic is particularly evident in the housing market, as the median list price among homes on the market is now about $440,000, over $140,000 more than it was at the beginning of 2020, according to data from Realtor.com.

While every American has been financially impacted by rising prices, the same supply and demand dynamics that drove inflation have also created considerable variation in the overall cost of living in different communities across the country. And some parts of the country are far more affordable for a wider range of budgets than others.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least expensive U.S. counties to live in. The counties on this list were selected using the latest available data on regional price parity, or RPP, a cost of living index. Supplemental data on median household income, median home value, and unemployment are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.

Among the 50 counties on this list, goods and services are anywhere from 18.8% to 25.2% lower than they are nationwide, on average. These counties are largely concentrated in the South. Mississippi alone is home to 18 counties on this list, and another 10 are located in Alabama. (Here is a look at the most expensive states to live in.)

Lower costs in these places are often due to several closely related economic factors. Only a handful of these counties are part of a larger metropolitan area, and most are largely rural areas home to fewer than 30,000 people. With small populations, the demand for goods and services tends to be lower, which ultimately pushes down consumer prices. This interplay is reflected in local housing markets. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, median home values in these counties are anywhere from about 16% to 80% lower than the comparable national median. (Here is a look at the states where home prices are still going up.)

Most counties on this list are also home to relatively low-income populations. Nationwide, the typical American household earns $77,719 per year, while in all but a few of the least expensive counties, a typical household earns less than $55,000 annually. Generally, in high-income areas where residents have more disposable income, greater consumer spending drives up competition for goods and services, which in turn pushes prices higher. Conversely, in lower-income areas, reduced consumer spending can help keep the overall cost of living relatively low.

These are the least expensive U.S. counties to live in.

Why It Matters

dlerick / iStock via Getty Images

For years, rapidly rising prices have strained household budgets for millions of Americans. But while no corner of the country was spared from the effects of inflation, there are specific places where the cost of living is markedly lower than in much of the rest of the country. In dozens of counties across the United States, the cost of living is at least 18% lower than it is nationwide, on average.

50. Pickens County, Alabama

toddmedia / Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 18.8% lower than national average

18.8% lower than national average Median household income in county: $47,014 (39.5% lower than national median)

$47,014 (39.5% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $123,300 (63.8% lower than national median)

$123,300 (63.8% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.5% (1.3 ppt. higher than national average)

6.5% (1.3 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 18,843

49. Wayne County, Missouri

Estimated cost of living in county: 18.9% lower than national average

18.9% lower than national average Median household income in county: $43,393 (44.2% lower than national median)

$43,393 (44.2% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $113,100 (66.8% lower than national median)

$113,100 (66.8% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 7.7% (2.5 ppt. higher than national average)

7.7% (2.5 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 10,942

48. La Paz County, Arizona

MCCAIG / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 18.9% lower than national average

18.9% lower than national average Median household income in county: $49,506 (36.3% lower than national median)

$49,506 (36.3% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $117,600 (65.4% lower than national median)

$117,600 (65.4% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 10.8% (5.6 ppt. higher than national average)

10.8% (5.6 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 16,605

47. Graham County, Arizona

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.0% lower than national average

19.0% lower than national average Median household income in county: $67,326 (13.4% lower than national median)

$67,326 (13.4% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $202,700 (40.4% lower than national median)

$202,700 (40.4% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.3% (1.1 ppt. higher than national average)

6.3% (1.1 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 38,860

46. DeKalb County, Alabama

Chris Wilson / Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.0% lower than national average

19.0% lower than national average Median household income in county: $51,149 (34.2% lower than national median)

$51,149 (34.2% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $135,500 (60.2% lower than national median)

$135,500 (60.2% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.2% (1.0 ppt. lower than national average)

4.2% (1.0 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 71,946

45. Smith County, Mississippi

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.0% lower than national average

19.0% lower than national average Median household income in county: $51,396 (33.9% lower than national median)

$51,396 (33.9% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $114,000 (66.5% lower than national median)

$114,000 (66.5% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.4% (0.8 ppt. lower than national average)

4.4% (0.8 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 14,193

44. Butler County, Kentucky

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.0% lower than national average

19.0% lower than national average Median household income in county: $52,003 (33.1% lower than national median)

$52,003 (33.1% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $105,500 (69.0% lower than national median)

$105,500 (69.0% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.2% (1.0 ppt. lower than national average)

4.2% (1.0 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 12,373

43. George County, Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.0% lower than national average

19.0% lower than national average Median household income in county: $54,822 (29.5% lower than national median)

$54,822 (29.5% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $168,100 (50.6% lower than national median)

$168,100 (50.6% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 8.5% (3.3 ppt. higher than national average)

8.5% (3.3 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 24,870

42. Greene County, Mississippi

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.0% lower than national average

19.0% lower than national average Median household income in county: $55,838 (28.2% lower than national median)

$55,838 (28.2% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $94,200 (72.3% lower than national median)

$94,200 (72.3% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 10.6% (5.4 ppt. higher than national average)

10.6% (5.4 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 13,595

41. Pemiscot County, Missouri

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.1% lower than national average

19.1% lower than national average Median household income in county: $40,748 (47.6% lower than national median)

$40,748 (47.6% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $95,900 (71.8% lower than national median)

$95,900 (71.8% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 9.7% (4.5 ppt. higher than national average)

9.7% (4.5 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 15,232

40. Asotin County, Washington

SounderBruce / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.1% lower than national average

19.1% lower than national average Median household income in county: $69,107 (11.1% lower than national median)

$69,107 (11.1% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $286,200 (15.9% lower than national median)

$286,200 (15.9% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.8% (0.6 ppt. higher than national average)

5.8% (0.6 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 22,424

39. Monroe County, Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.1% lower than national average

19.1% lower than national average Median household income in county: $51,231 (34.1% lower than national median)

$51,231 (34.1% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $115,200 (66.1% lower than national median)

$115,200 (66.1% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.8% (0.6 ppt. higher than national average)

5.8% (0.6 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 33,928

38. Calhoun County, Mississippi

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.2% lower than national average

19.2% lower than national average Median household income in county: $43,942 (43.5% lower than national median)

$43,942 (43.5% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $82,900 (75.6% lower than national median)

$82,900 (75.6% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.7% (1.5 ppt. lower than national average)

3.7% (1.5 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 13,029

37. Jackson County, Alabama

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.2% lower than national average

19.2% lower than national average Median household income in county: $49,454 (36.4% lower than national median)

$49,454 (36.4% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $145,800 (57.1% lower than national median)

$145,800 (57.1% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.4% (0.2 ppt. higher than national average)

5.4% (0.2 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 52,839

36. Washington County, Missouri

By Original: AmericasroofModification: Kbh3rd - en:File:Potossi-courthouse.jpg. This version differs from the original: Rotation, perspective distortion, saturation, and color balance have been modified., CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10289279

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.2% lower than national average

19.2% lower than national average Median household income in county: $51,886 (33.2% lower than national median)

$51,886 (33.2% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $118,400 (65.2% lower than national median)

$118,400 (65.2% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.8% (1.4 ppt. lower than national average)

3.8% (1.4 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 23,483

35. Navajo County, Arizona

Left_Coast_Photographer / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.3% lower than national average

19.3% lower than national average Median household income in county: $52,752 (32.1% lower than national median)

$52,752 (32.1% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $186,100 (45.3% lower than national median)

$186,100 (45.3% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 8.8% (3.6 ppt. higher than national average)

8.8% (3.6 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 107,744

34. Guadalupe County, New Mexico

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.3% lower than national average

19.3% lower than national average Median household income in county: $40,149 (48.3% lower than national median)

$40,149 (48.3% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $107,200 (68.5% lower than national median)

$107,200 (68.5% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.7% (0.5 ppt. lower than national average)

4.7% (0.5 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 4,379

33. Luna County, New Mexico

RAUL RODRIGUEZ / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.3% lower than national average

19.3% lower than national average Median household income in county: $37,917 (51.2% lower than national median)

$37,917 (51.2% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $112,500 (66.9% lower than national median)

$112,500 (66.9% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.5% (0.3 ppt. higher than national average)

5.5% (0.3 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 25,420

32. Dunklin County, Missouri

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.3% lower than national average

19.3% lower than national average Median household income in county: $47,368 (39.1% lower than national median)

$47,368 (39.1% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $93,800 (72.4% lower than national median)

$93,800 (72.4% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.7% (0.5 ppt. lower than national average)

4.7% (0.5 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 27,795

31. Monroe County, Arkansas

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.4% lower than national average

19.4% lower than national average Median household income in county: $43,955 (43.4% lower than national median)

$43,955 (43.4% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $82,200 (75.8% lower than national median)

$82,200 (75.8% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 9.4% (4.2 ppt. higher than national average)

9.4% (4.2 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 6,681

30. Newton County, Mississippi

Ktkvtsh / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.4% lower than national average

19.4% lower than national average Median household income in county: $50,426 (35.1% lower than national median)

$50,426 (35.1% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $102,700 (69.8% lower than national median)

$102,700 (69.8% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.5% (1.7 ppt. lower than national average)

3.5% (1.7 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 21,151

29. Randolph County, Alabama

Ray Tan / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.4% lower than national average

19.4% lower than national average Median household income in county: $51,551 (33.7% lower than national median)

$51,551 (33.7% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $184,000 (45.9% lower than national median)

$184,000 (45.9% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 2.8% (2.4 ppt. lower than national average)

2.8% (2.4 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 22,310

28. Marion County, Alabama

john049 / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.5% lower than national average

19.5% lower than national average Median household income in county: $50,714 (34.7% lower than national median)

$50,714 (34.7% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $104,300 (69.3% lower than national median)

$104,300 (69.3% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.2% (1.0 ppt. higher than national average)

6.2% (1.0 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 29,190

27. Minidoka County, Idaho

Ken Lund / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.5% lower than national average

19.5% lower than national average Median household income in county: $70,060 (9.9% lower than national median)

$70,060 (9.9% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $235,300 (30.8% lower than national median)

$235,300 (30.8% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.0% (2.2 ppt. lower than national average)

3.0% (2.2 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 21,922

26. Ripley County, Missouri

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.5% lower than national average

19.5% lower than national average Median household income in county: $43,898 (43.5% lower than national median)

$43,898 (43.5% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $110,800 (67.4% lower than national median)

$110,800 (67.4% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.6% (0.6 ppt. lower than national average)

4.6% (0.6 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 10,755

25. Fayette County, Alabama

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.5% lower than national average

19.5% lower than national average Median household income in county: $50,733 (34.7% lower than national median)

$50,733 (34.7% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $121,200 (64.4% lower than national median)

$121,200 (64.4% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 9.5% (4.3 ppt. higher than national average)

9.5% (4.3 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 16,173

24. Apache County, Arizona

Edward Chaidez / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.6% lower than national average

19.6% lower than national average Median household income in county: $40,338 (48.1% lower than national median)

$40,338 (48.1% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $68,500 (79.9% lower than national median)

$68,500 (79.9% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 10.0% (4.8 ppt. higher than national average)

10.0% (4.8 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 65,680

23. Sedgwick County, Colorado

Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.8% lower than national average

19.8% lower than national average Median household income in county: $52,833 (32.0% lower than national median)

$52,833 (32.0% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $142,700 (58.1% lower than national median)

$142,700 (58.1% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 2.3% (2.9 ppt. lower than national average)

2.3% (2.9 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 2,346

22. Neshoba County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.8% lower than national average

19.8% lower than national average Median household income in county: $53,087 (31.7% lower than national median)

$53,087 (31.7% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $96,600 (71.6% lower than national median)

$96,600 (71.6% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 8.1% (2.9 ppt. higher than national average)

8.1% (2.9 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 28,927

21. Tippah County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.9% lower than national average

19.9% lower than national average Median household income in county: $51,141 (34.2% lower than national median)

$51,141 (34.2% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $128,400 (62.3% lower than national median)

$128,400 (62.3% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than national average)

5.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 21,621

20. Prowers County, Colorado

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.9% lower than national average

19.9% lower than national average Median household income in county: $57,601 (25.9% lower than national median)

$57,601 (25.9% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $150,900 (55.6% lower than national median)

$150,900 (55.6% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than national average)

4.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 11,931

19. Attala County, Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.9% lower than national average

19.9% lower than national average Median household income in county: $48,098 (38.1% lower than national median)

$48,098 (38.1% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $107,600 (68.4% lower than national median)

$107,600 (68.4% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.0% (0.8 ppt. higher than national average)

6.0% (0.8 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 17,685

18. Lamar County, Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.9% lower than national average

19.9% lower than national average Median household income in county: $47,447 (39.0% lower than national median)

$47,447 (39.0% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $112,700 (66.9% lower than national median)

$112,700 (66.9% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.4% (1.2 ppt. higher than national average)

6.4% (1.2 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 13,809

17. Scott County, Mississippi

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.9% lower than national average

19.9% lower than national average Median household income in county: $48,492 (37.6% lower than national median)

$48,492 (37.6% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $89,900 (73.6% lower than national median)

$89,900 (73.6% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.4% (0.8 ppt. lower than national average)

4.4% (0.8 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 27,754

16. Winston County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.0% lower than national average

20.0% lower than national average Median household income in county: $49,071 (36.9% lower than national median)

$49,071 (36.9% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $121,200 (64.4% lower than national median)

$121,200 (64.4% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 7.9% (2.7 ppt. higher than national average)

7.9% (2.7 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 17,609

15. Union County, New Mexico

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.1% lower than national average

20.1% lower than national average Median household income in county: $45,319 (41.7% lower than national median)

$45,319 (41.7% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $135,900 (60.1% lower than national median)

$135,900 (60.1% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.6% (1.4 ppt. higher than national average)

6.6% (1.4 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 4,039

14. Wilkinson County, Mississippi

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.1% lower than national average

20.1% lower than national average Median household income in county: $35,930 (53.8% lower than national median)

$35,930 (53.8% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $80,200 (76.4% lower than national median)

$80,200 (76.4% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 7.5% (2.3 ppt. higher than national average)

7.5% (2.3 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 8,376

13. Benton County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.1% lower than national average

20.1% lower than national average Median household income in county: $42,139 (45.8% lower than national median)

$42,139 (45.8% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $109,300 (67.9% lower than national median)

$109,300 (67.9% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 2.7% (2.5 ppt. lower than national average)

2.7% (2.5 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 7,592

12. Winston County, Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.3% lower than national average

20.3% lower than national average Median household income in county: $48,032 (38.2% lower than national median)

$48,032 (38.2% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $110,500 (67.5% lower than national median)

$110,500 (67.5% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.2% (1.0 ppt. lower than national average)

4.2% (1.0 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 23,637

11. Jefferson County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.3% lower than national average

20.3% lower than national average Median household income in county: $36,207 (53.4% lower than national median)

$36,207 (53.4% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $81,400 (76.1% lower than national median)

$81,400 (76.1% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.0% (0.2 ppt. lower than national average)

5.0% (0.2 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 7,127

10. Clay County, Alabama

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.5% lower than national average

20.5% lower than national average Median household income in county: $51,852 (33.3% lower than national median)

$51,852 (33.3% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $144,700 (57.5% lower than national median)

$144,700 (57.5% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.5% (1.7 ppt. lower than national average)

3.5% (1.7 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 14,188

9. Prentiss County, Mississippi

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.5% lower than national average

20.5% lower than national average Median household income in county: $51,466 (33.8% lower than national median)

$51,466 (33.8% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $116,500 (65.8% lower than national median)

$116,500 (65.8% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.5% (1.7 ppt. lower than national average)

3.5% (1.7 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 24,999

8. Leake County, Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.5% lower than national average

20.5% lower than national average Median household income in county: $48,418 (37.7% lower than national median)

$48,418 (37.7% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $114,600 (66.3% lower than national median)

$114,600 (66.3% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.7% (1.5 ppt. higher than national average)

6.7% (1.5 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 21,288

7. Cheyenne County, Colorado

Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.8% lower than national average

20.8% lower than national average Median household income in county: $67,768 (12.8% lower than national median)

$67,768 (12.8% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $187,100 (45.0% lower than national median)

$187,100 (45.0% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 1.9% (3.3 ppt. lower than national average)

1.9% (3.3 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 1,732

6. Tishomingo County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.9% lower than national average

20.9% lower than national average Median household income in county: $46,257 (40.5% lower than national median)

$46,257 (40.5% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $132,500 (61.1% lower than national median)

$132,500 (61.1% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.1% (2.1 ppt. lower than national average)

3.1% (2.1 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 18,738

5. Kemper County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.9% lower than national average

20.9% lower than national average Median household income in county: $43,595 (43.9% lower than national median)

$43,595 (43.9% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $90,200 (73.5% lower than national median)

$90,200 (73.5% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 11.0% (5.8 ppt. higher than national average)

11.0% (5.8 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 8,855

4. Franklin County, Alabama

Brian Stansberry / WIkimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 21.3% lower than national average

21.3% lower than national average Median household income in county: $51,493 (33.7% lower than national median)

$51,493 (33.7% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $128,000 (62.4% lower than national median)

$128,000 (62.4% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.6% (1.6 ppt. lower than national average)

3.6% (1.6 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 31,978

3. Greenlee County, Arizona

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 21.9% lower than national average

21.9% lower than national average Median household income in county: $75,239 (3.2% lower than national median)

$75,239 (3.2% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $136,300 (59.9% lower than national median)

$136,300 (59.9% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.5% (1.7 ppt. lower than national average)

3.5% (1.7 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 9,452

2. Santa Cruz County, Arizona

stockphoto52 / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 24.4% lower than national average

24.4% lower than national average Median household income in county: $53,614 (31.0% lower than national median)

$53,614 (31.0% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $216,100 (36.5% lower than national median)

$216,100 (36.5% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 10.5% (5.3 ppt. higher than national average)

10.5% (5.3 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 48,209

1. Baca County, Colorado

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 25.2% lower than national average

25.2% lower than national average Median household income in county: $40,380 (48.0% lower than national median)

$40,380 (48.0% lower than national median) Median home value in county: $122,000 (64.1% lower than national median)

$122,000 (64.1% lower than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 1.3% (3.9 ppt. lower than national average)

1.3% (3.9 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 3,460

Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Many people have worked their whole lives preparing to retire without ever knowing the answer to the most important question: am I ahead, or behind on my goals? Don’t make the same mistake. It’s an easy question to answer. A quick conversation with a financial advisor can help you unpack your savings, spending, and goals for your money. With Zoe Financial’s free matching tool, you can connect with trusted financial advisors in minutes. Why wait? Click here to get started today!