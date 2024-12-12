In These Amazing Pockets of the Country, the American Dream Is Alive and Well bauhaus1000 / Getty Images

Key Points

Upward economic mobility has grown increasingly difficult in the U.S. in recent decades — particularly for those at the lower end of the income spectrum.

Nationwide, Americans born into a low-income household in the early 1990s earn an average of about $1,300 less at age 27 than those who were born into similar households in the late 1970s.

However, there are still pockets of the U.S. where upward mobility is not a relic of the past.

The American Dream is predicated on a belief that, through hard work and determination, any child born in the U.S. can climb the socioeconomic ladder and achieve their own version of success. But for Americans across the country, faith in this century-old concept has eroded in recent years. According to a 2024 survey from the Pew Research Center, 30% of adults say the American Dream is out of reach for them — up from just 17% in 2017. While these findings are based on personal, self-reported perceptions, an analysis of hard economic data shows that this growing pessimism is not unfounded.

According to Opportunity Insights, a Harvard based research organization, over 90% of Americans born in the 1940s earned more in adulthood than their parents did. Now, fewer than 50% of all Americans born in the 1980s earn more than their parents at a comparable age. A separate study from the same organization found that the average income of an American born into a low-income household in 1992 had an average household income of just $30,235 by age 27. Meanwhile, an American born into a similar household in 1978, earned an average income of $31,552 at age 27. These figures are both adjusted to 2023 dollars, and reflect a 4.2% decline in earnings for Americans born into households in the bottom 25% of the income spectrum.

The economic forces behind this shift include declining Gross Domestic Product growth rates as well as rising inequality of wealth distribution. While these conditions have had an adverse effect on upward mobility in much of the United States, there are parts of the country that have bucked the broader trend. In these places, incomes have only gone up for adults who were born into low-income households in recent decades.

Using data from Opportunity Insights, 24/7 Wall St. identified the counties where the American Dream is alive and well. We reviewed data at the county and county equivalent level on the average household income for Americans born into households in the bottom 25% of the income spectrum in both 1978 and 1992. Counties are ranked on the percent change in inflation-adjusted average household income among each cohort at age 27. A complete methodology is available here.

In each of the 49 counties and county equivalents on this list, average household earnings at age 27 increased by at least 15% for those born into low-income households in 1992 compared to those born into low-income households in 1978. In more practical terms, Americans who were born in low-income households in these places in 1992 earned an average of anywhere from $3,625 to $8,634 more at age 27 than those who were born in 1978. (Here is a look at the income you need to live comfortably in each state.)

The largest share of counties on this list — 38 out of 49 — are located in the South, including 11 in Georgia and seven in South Carolina. Another six are in the Midwest and five are in Western states. None of these counties are located in the Northeast. (Here is a look at the worst county to live in each state.)

Why It Matters

Morsa Images / E+ via Getty Images

The ability to achieve success and financial stability through hard work has long been a cornerstone of the American Dream — but in recent decades, economic realities in communities across the country have left millions of Americans disillusioned. Still, there are parts of the country that have bucked the broader trend. In these places, upward mobility for the most financially disadvantaged residents has grown more likely, not less.

49. Allen County, Kansas

Thrive Allen County / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +15.1% (+$4,764)

+15.1% (+$4,764) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $31,587 (inflation-adjusted)

$31,587 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $36,351 (inflation-adjusted)

$36,351 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 72.8%

72.8% Poverty rate in 2022: 15.2%

15.2% Total population: 12,554

48. Parmer County, Texas

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +15.4% (+$5,208)

+15.4% (+$5,208) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $33,926 (inflation-adjusted)

$33,926 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $39,134 (inflation-adjusted)

$39,134 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.6%

2.6% Homeownership rate in 2022: 71.2%

71.2% Poverty rate in 2022: 9.5%

9.5% Total population: 9,809

47. Perry County, Tennessee

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +15.5% (+$4,591)

+15.5% (+$4,591) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $29,701 (inflation-adjusted)

$29,701 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $34,292 (inflation-adjusted)

$34,292 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Homeownership rate in 2022: 76.2%

76.2% Poverty rate in 2022: 14.2%

14.2% Total population: 8,432

46. Cherokee County, South Carolina

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +15.5% (+$3,905)

+15.5% (+$3,905) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $25,167 (inflation-adjusted)

$25,167 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $29,072 (inflation-adjusted)

$29,072 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.2%

4.2% Homeownership rate in 2022: 70.8%

70.8% Poverty rate in 2022: 18.0%

18.0% Total population: 56,200

45. Pend Oreille County, Washington

Craig Baker / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +15.6% (+$4,913)

+15.6% (+$4,913) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $31,562 (inflation-adjusted)

$31,562 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $36,476 (inflation-adjusted)

$36,476 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 6.0%

6.0% Homeownership rate in 2022: 76.1%

76.1% Poverty rate in 2022: 12.9%

12.9% Total population: 13,570

44. Union County, South Carolina

Jack Boucher / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +15.6% (+$3,933)

+15.6% (+$3,933) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $25,237 (inflation-adjusted)

$25,237 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $29,170 (inflation-adjusted)

$29,170 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Homeownership rate in 2022: 69.5%

69.5% Poverty rate in 2022: 21.0%

21.0% Total population: 27,158

43. St. Helena Parish, Louisiana

Rjjiii / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +15.7% (+$3,812)

+15.7% (+$3,812) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $24,281 (inflation-adjusted)

$24,281 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $28,093 (inflation-adjusted)

$28,093 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Homeownership rate in 2022: 76.5%

76.5% Poverty rate in 2022: 27.5%

27.5% Total population: 10,872

42. Valley County, Montana

lucentius / Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +15.8% (+$5,818)

+15.8% (+$5,818) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $36,905 (inflation-adjusted)

$36,905 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $42,723 (inflation-adjusted)

$42,723 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.5%

2.5% Homeownership rate in 2022: 75.7%

75.7% Poverty rate in 2022: 12.3%

12.3% Total population: 7,552

41. Crisp County, Georgia

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +15.8% (+$3,649)

+15.8% (+$3,649) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $23,138 (inflation-adjusted)

$23,138 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $26,787 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,787 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Homeownership rate in 2022: 54.0%

54.0% Poverty rate in 2022: 23.6%

23.6% Total population: 20,255

40. Whitfield County, Georgia

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +15.8% (+$4,415)

+15.8% (+$4,415) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $27,952 (inflation-adjusted)

$27,952 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $32,367 (inflation-adjusted)

$32,367 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Homeownership rate in 2022: 67.9%

67.9% Poverty rate in 2022: 13.5%

13.5% Total population: 103,033

39. Carroll County, Indiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +15.9% (+$5,002)

+15.9% (+$5,002) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $31,473 (inflation-adjusted)

$31,473 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $36,475 (inflation-adjusted)

$36,475 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Homeownership rate in 2022: 79.4%

79.4% Poverty rate in 2022: 7.3%

7.3% Total population: 20,397

38. Reeves County, Texas

rutlo / Flickr

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +16.0% (+$5,779)

+16.0% (+$5,779) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $36,223 (inflation-adjusted)

$36,223 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $42,002 (inflation-adjusted)

$42,002 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Homeownership rate in 2022: 75.0%

75.0% Poverty rate in 2022: 21.0%

21.0% Total population: 14,022

37. Brewster County, Texas

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +16.0% (+$5,258)

+16.0% (+$5,258) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $32,894 (inflation-adjusted)

$32,894 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $38,151 (inflation-adjusted)

$38,151 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.2%

3.2% Homeownership rate in 2022: 59.9%

59.9% Poverty rate in 2022: 15.7%

15.7% Total population: 9,454

36. Chambers County, Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +16.0% (+$3,891)

+16.0% (+$3,891) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $24,247 (inflation-adjusted)

$24,247 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $28,138 (inflation-adjusted)

$28,138 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.4%

2.4% Homeownership rate in 2022: 72.2%

72.2% Poverty rate in 2022: 17.9%

17.9% Total population: 34,612

35. Bourbon County, Kentucky

Paris, Kentucky 2 by cm195902 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +16.1% (+$4,301)

+16.1% (+$4,301) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $26,648 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,648 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $30,948 (inflation-adjusted)

$30,948 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Homeownership rate in 2022: 64.7%

64.7% Poverty rate in 2022: 15.1%

15.1% Total population: 20,228

34. Hoke County, North Carolina

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +16.3% (+$3,728)

+16.3% (+$3,728) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $22,891 (inflation-adjusted)

$22,891 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $26,619 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,619 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Homeownership rate in 2022: 69.9%

69.9% Poverty rate in 2022: 17.3%

17.3% Total population: 52,612

33. Payette County, Idaho

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +16.3% (+$5,009)

+16.3% (+$5,009) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $30,662 (inflation-adjusted)

$30,662 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $35,671 (inflation-adjusted)

$35,671 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 70.8%

70.8% Poverty rate in 2022: 10.6%

10.6% Total population: 25,571

32. Union County, Georgia

Cory Smith / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +16.3% (+$4,766)

+16.3% (+$4,766) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $29,154 (inflation-adjusted)

$29,154 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $33,920 (inflation-adjusted)

$33,920 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 81.4%

81.4% Poverty rate in 2022: 11.7%

11.7% Total population: 24,880

31. Monroe County, Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +16.4% (+$4,257)

+16.4% (+$4,257) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $26,011 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,011 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $30,269 (inflation-adjusted)

$30,269 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 75.6%

75.6% Poverty rate in 2022: 16.7%

16.7% Total population: 34,168

30. Marlboro County, South Carolina

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +16.4% (+$3,636)

+16.4% (+$3,636) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $22,107 (inflation-adjusted)

$22,107 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $25,743 (inflation-adjusted)

$25,743 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 7.2%

7.2% Homeownership rate in 2022: 63.2%

63.2% Poverty rate in 2022: 27.8%

27.8% Total population: 26,585

29. San Juan County, Washington

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +16.5% (+$4,952)

+16.5% (+$4,952) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $29,990 (inflation-adjusted)

$29,990 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $34,942 (inflation-adjusted)

$34,942 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Homeownership rate in 2022: 77.5%

77.5% Poverty rate in 2022: 11.0%

11.0% Total population: 18,001

28. Haywood County, Tennessee

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +16.6% (+$3,879)

+16.6% (+$3,879) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $23,373 (inflation-adjusted)

$23,373 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $27,252 (inflation-adjusted)

$27,252 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Homeownership rate in 2022: 58.1%

58.1% Poverty rate in 2022: 21.9%

21.9% Total population: 17,806

27. Greenwood County, South Carolina

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +16.6% (+$4,069)

+16.6% (+$4,069) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $24,481 (inflation-adjusted)

$24,481 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $28,551 (inflation-adjusted)

$28,551 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.5%

3.5% Homeownership rate in 2022: 65.1%

65.1% Poverty rate in 2022: 17.3%

17.3% Total population: 69,309

26. LaGrange County, Indiana

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +16.9% (+$7,149)

+16.9% (+$7,149) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $42,200 (inflation-adjusted)

$42,200 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $49,349 (inflation-adjusted)

$49,349 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Homeownership rate in 2022: 83.0%

83.0% Poverty rate in 2022: 5.7%

5.7% Total population: 40,364

25. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +17.1% (+$3,735)

+17.1% (+$3,735) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $21,792 (inflation-adjusted)

$21,792 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $25,526 (inflation-adjusted)

$25,526 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Homeownership rate in 2022: 63.7%

63.7% Poverty rate in 2022: 25.7%

25.7% Total population: 12,621

24. Terrell County, Georgia

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +17.3% (+$3,625)

+17.3% (+$3,625) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $20,923 (inflation-adjusted)

$20,923 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $24,547 (inflation-adjusted)

$24,547 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Homeownership rate in 2022: 58.8%

58.8% Poverty rate in 2022: 29.8%

29.8% Total population: 9,004

23. Anderson County, South Carolina

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +17.8% (+$4,684)

+17.8% (+$4,684) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $26,303 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,303 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $30,987 (inflation-adjusted)

$30,987 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 74.7%

74.7% Poverty rate in 2022: 14.3%

14.3% Total population: 204,592

22. Zavala County, Texas

Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +18.0% (+$5,149)

+18.0% (+$5,149) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $28,551 (inflation-adjusted)

$28,551 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $33,701 (inflation-adjusted)

$33,701 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 7.3%

7.3% Homeownership rate in 2022: 72.5%

72.5% Poverty rate in 2022: 31.0%

31.0% Total population: 9,700

21. Early County, Georgia

Robbie Honerkamp / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +18.1% (+$4,004)

+18.1% (+$4,004) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $22,087 (inflation-adjusted)

$22,087 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $26,091 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,091 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Homeownership rate in 2022: 67.6%

67.6% Poverty rate in 2022: 22.2%

22.2% Total population: 10,753

20. Crawford County, Georgia

Airplanespotter15 / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +18.5% (+$4,647)

+18.5% (+$4,647) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $25,178 (inflation-adjusted)

$25,178 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $29,825 (inflation-adjusted)

$29,825 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.2%

3.2% Homeownership rate in 2022: 80.8%

80.8% Poverty rate in 2022: 16.6%

16.6% Total population: 12,156

19. Jenkins County, Georgia

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +18.5% (+$4,243)

+18.5% (+$4,243) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $22,974 (inflation-adjusted)

$22,974 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $27,217 (inflation-adjusted)

$27,217 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Homeownership rate in 2022: 82.8%

82.8% Poverty rate in 2022: 27.9%

27.9% Total population: 8,704

18. Anson County, North Carolina

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +18.9% (+$4,377)

+18.9% (+$4,377) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $23,177 (inflation-adjusted)

$23,177 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $27,555 (inflation-adjusted)

$27,555 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Homeownership rate in 2022: 67.4%

67.4% Poverty rate in 2022: 19.3%

19.3% Total population: 22,200

17. Bradley County, Arkansas

Brandonrush / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +18.9% (+$5,062)

+18.9% (+$5,062) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $26,716 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,716 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $31,778 (inflation-adjusted)

$31,778 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.6%

4.6% Homeownership rate in 2022: 64.9%

64.9% Poverty rate in 2022: 15.2%

15.2% Total population: 10,461

16. Skamania County, Washington

july7th / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +19.0% (+$5,695)

+19.0% (+$5,695) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $29,957 (inflation-adjusted)

$29,957 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $35,652 (inflation-adjusted)

$35,652 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 81.2%

81.2% Poverty rate in 2022: 8.6%

8.6% Total population: 12,118

15. Gulf County, Florida

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +19.3% (+$4,784)

+19.3% (+$4,784) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $24,846 (inflation-adjusted)

$24,846 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $29,630 (inflation-adjusted)

$29,630 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Homeownership rate in 2022: 78.6%

78.6% Poverty rate in 2022: 12.3%

12.3% Total population: 15,002

14. Claiborne County, Mississippi

CRobertson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +19.7% (+$4,121)

+19.7% (+$4,121) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $20,900 (inflation-adjusted)

$20,900 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $25,021 (inflation-adjusted)

$25,021 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 7.3%

7.3% Homeownership rate in 2022: 75.5%

75.5% Poverty rate in 2022: 30.4%

30.4% Total population: 9,044

13. Edgefield County, South Carolina

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +19.8% (+$4,756)

+19.8% (+$4,756) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $23,996 (inflation-adjusted)

$23,996 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $28,752 (inflation-adjusted)

$28,752 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Homeownership rate in 2022: 75.3%

75.3% Poverty rate in 2022: 17.0%

17.0% Total population: 26,181

12. Lee County, Arkansas

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +19.9% (+$4,726)

+19.9% (+$4,726) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $23,733 (inflation-adjusted)

$23,733 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $28,460 (inflation-adjusted)

$28,460 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Homeownership rate in 2022: 61.9%

61.9% Poverty rate in 2022: 27.6%

27.6% Total population: 8,666

11. Quitman County, Mississippi

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +20.8% (+$4,504)

+20.8% (+$4,504) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $21,705 (inflation-adjusted)

$21,705 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $26,209 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,209 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 57.3%

57.3% Poverty rate in 2022: 30.2%

30.2% Total population: 6,113

10. Cameron Parish, Louisiana

Judy Darby / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +20.8% (+$6,951)

+20.8% (+$6,951) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $33,463 (inflation-adjusted)

$33,463 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $40,414 (inflation-adjusted)

$40,414 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 89.5%

89.5% Poverty rate in 2022: 12.4%

12.4% Total population: 5,447

9. Clay County, South Dakota

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +21.0% (+$7,241)

+21.0% (+$7,241) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $34,406 (inflation-adjusted)

$34,406 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $41,647 (inflation-adjusted)

$41,647 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.1%

2.1% Homeownership rate in 2022: 51.1%

51.1% Poverty rate in 2022: 21.2%

21.2% Total population: 14,953

8. Holmes County, Ohio

StanRohrer / E+ via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +24.0% (+$8,634)

+24.0% (+$8,634) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $36,020 (inflation-adjusted)

$36,020 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $44,654 (inflation-adjusted)

$44,654 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 78.0%

78.0% Poverty rate in 2022: 8.9%

8.9% Total population: 44,273

7. Jasper County, Georgia

Georges_Creations / Shutterstock.com

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +24.8% (+$5,704)

+24.8% (+$5,704) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $23,023 (inflation-adjusted)

$23,023 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $28,727 (inflation-adjusted)

$28,727 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Homeownership rate in 2022: 82.5%

82.5% Poverty rate in 2022: 13.3%

13.3% Total population: 14,882

6. Jackson County, Arkansas

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +24.9% (+$6,395)

+24.9% (+$6,395) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $25,634 (inflation-adjusted)

$25,634 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $32,028 (inflation-adjusted)

$32,028 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 5.1%

5.1% Homeownership rate in 2022: 66.6%

66.6% Poverty rate in 2022: 20.4%

20.4% Total population: 16,784

5. Rolette County, North Dakota

Glorioussandwich / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +25.1% (+$5,535)

+25.1% (+$5,535) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $22,007 (inflation-adjusted)

$22,007 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $27,541 (inflation-adjusted)

$27,541 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 5.5%

5.5% Homeownership rate in 2022: 66.1%

66.1% Poverty rate in 2022: 24.9%

24.9% Total population: 12,292

4. McCormick County, South Carolina

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +25.6% (+$5,640)

+25.6% (+$5,640) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $22,012 (inflation-adjusted)

$22,012 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $27,653 (inflation-adjusted)

$27,653 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Homeownership rate in 2022: 83.9%

83.9% Poverty rate in 2022: 16.7%

16.7% Total population: 9,612

3. Greene County, Georgia

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +27.9% (+$6,385)

+27.9% (+$6,385) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $22,901 (inflation-adjusted)

$22,901 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $29,286 (inflation-adjusted)

$29,286 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Homeownership rate in 2022: 79.2%

79.2% Poverty rate in 2022: 12.9%

12.9% Total population: 19,020

2. Peach County, Georgia

By Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42228897

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +28.1% (+$6,133)

+28.1% (+$6,133) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $21,816 (inflation-adjusted)

$21,816 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $27,949 (inflation-adjusted)

$27,949 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 69.0%

69.0% Poverty rate in 2022: 20.7%

20.7% Total population: 28,054

1. Talbot County, Georgia

Long-term change in avg. earnings for residents born into low-income households: +33.7% (+$7,202)

+33.7% (+$7,202) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1978 into low-income households: $21,400 (inflation-adjusted)

$21,400 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among adults born in 1992 into low-income households: $28,601 (inflation-adjusted)

$28,601 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Homeownership rate in 2022: 82.1%

82.1% Poverty rate in 2022: 18.4%

18.4% Total population: 5,793

