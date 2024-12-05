Once the Heart of the Country, The American Dream Is Now Dead in These Communities qingwa / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points

Upward economic mobility has been growing increasingly difficult in the U.S. in recent decades — particularly for those at the lower end of the income spectrum.

Nationwide, Americans born into a low-income household in the early 1990s earn an average of about $1,300 less at age 27 than those who were born into similar households in the late 1970s.

In some parts of the country, economic opportunity for low-income residents has diminished far faster than average.

One of the core tenets of the American Dream is that, through hard work, any child born in the U.S. can climb the socioeconomic ladder and achieve their own version of success. However, by this yardstick, the American Dream is fading fast.

According to Opportunity Insights, a Harvard-based research organization, over 90% of Americans born in the 1940s earned more in adulthood than their parents did. Now, after decades of declining economic mobility, fewer than 50% of all Americans born in the 1980s earn more than their parents at a comparable age.

The macroeconomic forces behind this trend are varied — but declining Gross Domestic Product growth rates and rising inequality of wealth distribution are among the most commonly cited culprits. The effects of this trend, meanwhile, are felt in the everyday lives of millions of Americans — particularly those at the lower end of the income spectrum, for whom upward mobility has become increasingly difficult.

A study conducted by Opportunity Insights found that the average income of an American born in 1992 — into a household in the lowest earning quartile — had an average household income of just $30,235 by age 27. Meanwhile, an American born into a low-income household in 1978, earned an average income of $31,552 at age 27. These figures are both adjusted to 2023 dollars, and reflect a 4.2% decline in earnings for Americans born into the bottom 25% of households.

In many parts of the United States, the opportunity for upward mobility has diminished to a far greater degree.

Using data from Opportunity Insights, 24/7 Wall St. identified the counties where the American Dream is dead. We reviewed data at the county and county equivalent level on the average household income for Americans born into households in the bottom 25% of the income spectrum in both 1978 and 1992. Counties are ranked on the percent change in inflation-adjusted average household income among each cohort at age 27. A full complete methodological breakdown is available here.

In each of the 49 counties and county equivalents on this list, average household earnings at age 27 has declined by at least 20.5% from those born into low-income households in 1978 compared to those born into low-income households in 1992. In more practical terms, Americans who were born in these places in 1978 earned an average of anywhere from $4,640 to $19,100 more at age 27 than those who were born in 1992. (Here is a look at the income you need to live comfortably in each state.)

The largest share of counties on this list — 23 out of 49 — are located in the South. Another 17 are in the West and nine are in the Midwest. None of these counties are located in the Northeast. (Here is a look at the worst county to live in each state.)

As upward economic mobility has gotten more difficult for lower income Americans in recent decades, it is perhaps not surprising that many of the places on this list are home to relatively large populations facing serious financial hardship. In most counties on this list, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the 12.5% national poverty rate, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Why It Matters

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

The ability to achieve success and financial stability through hard work has long been a cornerstone of the American Dream. But in communities across the country, those born into financially disadvantaged households are earning far less as adults than those born into similar circumstances decades earlier. While the American Dream may be slowly fading nationwide, in parts of the country, it has already all but disappeared.

49. Union County, Florida

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -20.5% (-$6,778)

-20.5% (-$6,778) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $33,081 (inflation-adjusted)

$33,081 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $26,303 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,303 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.0%

3.0% Homeownership rate in 2022: 69.7%

69.7% Poverty rate in 2022: 15.9%

15.9% Total population: 15,524

48. Baker County, Florida

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -20.5% (-$6,680)

-20.5% (-$6,680) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $32,566 (inflation-adjusted)

$32,566 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $25,886 (inflation-adjusted)

$25,886 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Homeownership rate in 2022: 79.8%

79.8% Poverty rate in 2022: 13.7%

13.7% Total population: 27,969

47. Carbon County, Utah

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -20.6% (-$8,152)

-20.6% (-$8,152) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $39,664 (inflation-adjusted)

$39,664 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $31,512 (inflation-adjusted)

$31,512 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Homeownership rate in 2022: 67.0%

67.0% Poverty rate in 2022: 16.6%

16.6% Total population: 20,338

46. Campbell County, Wyoming

jopoe / Flickr

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -20.6% (-$9,436)

-20.6% (-$9,436) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $45,896 (inflation-adjusted)

$45,896 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $36,460 (inflation-adjusted)

$36,460 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Homeownership rate in 2022: 78.3%

78.3% Poverty rate in 2022: 9.5%

9.5% Total population: 46,857

45. Poquoson city, Virginia

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -20.6% (-$8,029)

-20.6% (-$8,029) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $39,001 (inflation-adjusted)

$39,001 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $30,972 (inflation-adjusted)

$30,972 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.5%

2.5% Homeownership rate in 2022: 82.1%

82.1% Poverty rate in 2022: 4.5%

4.5% Total population: 12,479

44. Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -20.9% (-$4,637)

-20.9% (-$4,637) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $22,145 (inflation-adjusted)

$22,145 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $17,509 (inflation-adjusted)

$17,509 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 9.6%

9.6% Homeownership rate in 2022: 61.0%

61.0% Poverty rate in 2022: 18.5%

18.5% Total population: 7,682

43. Hopewell city, Virginia

Floyd.lark / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -21.0% (-$6,208)

-21.0% (-$6,208) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $29,597 (inflation-adjusted)

$29,597 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $23,389 (inflation-adjusted)

$23,389 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Homeownership rate in 2022: 53.6%

53.6% Poverty rate in 2022: 21.3%

21.3% Total population: 23,046

42. Dickenson County, Virginia

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -21.2% (-$8,424)

-21.2% (-$8,424) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $39,661 (inflation-adjusted)

$39,661 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $31,237 (inflation-adjusted)

$31,237 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Homeownership rate in 2022: 77.2%

77.2% Poverty rate in 2022: 22.5%

22.5% Total population: 14,089

41. Caldwell Parish, Louisiana

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -21.6% (-$9,132)

-21.6% (-$9,132) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $42,370 (inflation-adjusted)

$42,370 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $33,237 (inflation-adjusted)

$33,237 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Homeownership rate in 2022: 69.6%

69.6% Poverty rate in 2022: 24.9%

24.9% Total population: 9,658

40. Pawnee County, Kansas

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -21.7% (-$9,045)

-21.7% (-$9,045) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $41,599 (inflation-adjusted)

$41,599 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $32,554 (inflation-adjusted)

$32,554 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.6%

2.6% Homeownership rate in 2022: 61.7%

61.7% Poverty rate in 2022: 11.9%

11.9% Total population: 6,288

39. Converse County, Wyoming

benkrut / Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -22.3% (-$10,153)

-22.3% (-$10,153) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $45,483 (inflation-adjusted)

$45,483 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $35,330 (inflation-adjusted)

$35,330 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.3%

2.3% Homeownership rate in 2022: 80.5%

80.5% Poverty rate in 2022: 11.0%

11.0% Total population: 13,729

38. Swift County, Minnesota

diversey / Flickr

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -22.5% (-$10,158)

-22.5% (-$10,158) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $45,141 (inflation-adjusted)

$45,141 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $34,983 (inflation-adjusted)

$34,983 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Homeownership rate in 2022: 73.7%

73.7% Poverty rate in 2022: 10.7%

10.7% Total population: 9,806

37. Kane County, Utah

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -22.7% (-$9,440)

-22.7% (-$9,440) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $41,582 (inflation-adjusted)

$41,582 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $32,142 (inflation-adjusted)

$32,142 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Homeownership rate in 2022: 78.0%

78.0% Poverty rate in 2022: 12.9%

12.9% Total population: 7,814

36. Doniphan County, Kansas

Tim Kiser / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -23.1% (-$9,892)

-23.1% (-$9,892) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $42,896 (inflation-adjusted)

$42,896 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $33,004 (inflation-adjusted)

$33,004 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.5%

2.5% Homeownership rate in 2022: 80.1%

80.1% Poverty rate in 2022: 11.4%

11.4% Total population: 7,501

35. Glades County, Florida

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -23.1% (-$8,037)

-23.1% (-$8,037) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $34,793 (inflation-adjusted)

$34,793 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $26,757 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,757 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 78.4%

78.4% Poverty rate in 2022: 21.9%

21.9% Total population: 12,179

34. Mariposa County, California

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -23.1% (-$9,274)

-23.1% (-$9,274) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $40,107 (inflation-adjusted)

$40,107 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $30,833 (inflation-adjusted)

$30,833 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 5.1%

5.1% Homeownership rate in 2022: 73.8%

73.8% Poverty rate in 2022: 16.0%

16.0% Total population: 17,130

33. Haskell County, Oklahoma

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -23.2% (-$9,072)

-23.2% (-$9,072) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $39,064 (inflation-adjusted)

$39,064 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $29,992 (inflation-adjusted)

$29,992 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 75.1%

75.1% Poverty rate in 2022: 21.4%

21.4% Total population: 11,651

32. Sibley County, Minnesota

Jon Platek / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -23.3% (-$11,846)

-23.3% (-$11,846) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $50,852 (inflation-adjusted)

$50,852 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $39,005 (inflation-adjusted)

$39,005 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Homeownership rate in 2022: 81.3%

81.3% Poverty rate in 2022: 8.6%

8.6% Total population: 14,950

31. Liberty County, Florida

Ebyabe / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -23.5% (-$8,668)

-23.5% (-$8,668) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $36,824 (inflation-adjusted)

$36,824 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $28,157 (inflation-adjusted)

$28,157 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Homeownership rate in 2022: 80.6%

80.6% Poverty rate in 2022: 21.8%

21.8% Total population: 7,704

30. Greenlee County, Arizona

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -23.6% (-$9,607)

-23.6% (-$9,607) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $40,709 (inflation-adjusted)

$40,709 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $31,102 (inflation-adjusted)

$31,102 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Homeownership rate in 2022: 56.2%

56.2% Poverty rate in 2022: 12.8%

12.8% Total population: 9,483

29. Charles County, Maryland

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -23.9% (-$8,626)

-23.9% (-$8,626) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $36,116 (inflation-adjusted)

$36,116 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $27,490 (inflation-adjusted)

$27,490 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.2%

2.2% Homeownership rate in 2022: 79.8%

79.8% Poverty rate in 2022: 5.9%

5.9% Total population: 167,035

28. Morgan County, West Virginia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -24.0% (-$8,454)

-24.0% (-$8,454) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $35,205 (inflation-adjusted)

$35,205 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $26,751 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,751 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Homeownership rate in 2022: 84.3%

84.3% Poverty rate in 2022: 10.6%

10.6% Total population: 17,237

27. Colfax County, New Mexico

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -24.1% (-$7,972)

-24.1% (-$7,972) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $33,129 (inflation-adjusted)

$33,129 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $25,158 (inflation-adjusted)

$25,158 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Homeownership rate in 2022: 71.7%

71.7% Poverty rate in 2022: 18.1%

18.1% Total population: 12,370

26. LaSalle Parish, Louisiana

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -24.2% (-$10,465)

-24.2% (-$10,465) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $43,331 (inflation-adjusted)

$43,331 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $32,867 (inflation-adjusted)

$32,867 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.0%

3.0% Homeownership rate in 2022: 83.1%

83.1% Poverty rate in 2022: 15.2%

15.2% Total population: 14,764

25. Duchesne County, Utah

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -24.3% (-$12,555)

-24.3% (-$12,555) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $51,738 (inflation-adjusted)

$51,738 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $39,183 (inflation-adjusted)

$39,183 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Homeownership rate in 2022: 77.3%

77.3% Poverty rate in 2022: 13.5%

13.5% Total population: 19,779

24. Buena Vista city, Virginia

(c) Sean Board / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -24.5% (-$8,466)

-24.5% (-$8,466) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $34,596 (inflation-adjusted)

$34,596 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $26,130 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,130 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Homeownership rate in 2022: 57.7%

57.7% Poverty rate in 2022: 21.9%

21.9% Total population: 6,639

23. Gallatin County, Kentucky

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -24.8% (-$9,205)

-24.8% (-$9,205) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $37,130 (inflation-adjusted)

$37,130 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $27,926 (inflation-adjusted)

$27,926 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Homeownership rate in 2022: 70.5%

70.5% Poverty rate in 2022: 16.8%

16.8% Total population: 8,720

22. Moody County, South Dakota

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -25.0% (-$11,285)

-25.0% (-$11,285) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $45,083 (inflation-adjusted)

$45,083 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $33,799 (inflation-adjusted)

$33,799 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.0%

2.0% Homeownership rate in 2022: 69.6%

69.6% Poverty rate in 2022: 9.6%

9.6% Total population: 6,346

21. Cleveland County, Arkansas

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -25.1% (-$10,210)

-25.1% (-$10,210) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $40,704 (inflation-adjusted)

$40,704 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $30,494 (inflation-adjusted)

$30,494 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.5%

3.5% Homeownership rate in 2022: 83.6%

83.6% Poverty rate in 2022: 13.6%

13.6% Total population: 7,548

20. West Carroll Parish, Louisiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -25.1% (-$10,192)

-25.1% (-$10,192) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $40,537 (inflation-adjusted)

$40,537 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $30,345 (inflation-adjusted)

$30,345 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 6.2%

6.2% Homeownership rate in 2022: 75.4%

75.4% Poverty rate in 2022: 19.2%

19.2% Total population: 9,800

19. Fremont County, Wyoming

Lorraine Boogich / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -25.3% (-$10,266)

-25.3% (-$10,266) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $40,586 (inflation-adjusted)

$40,586 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $30,320 (inflation-adjusted)

$30,320 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Homeownership rate in 2022: 70.7%

70.7% Poverty rate in 2022: 13.9%

13.9% Total population: 39,402

18. Lyon County, Kentucky

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -25.4% (-$9,490)

-25.4% (-$9,490) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $37,404 (inflation-adjusted)

$37,404 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $27,914 (inflation-adjusted)

$27,914 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Homeownership rate in 2022: 81.9%

81.9% Poverty rate in 2022: 10.0%

10.0% Total population: 8,721

17. Toole County, Montana

Bill and Kathy / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -25.8% (-$10,920)

-25.8% (-$10,920) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $42,325 (inflation-adjusted)

$42,325 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $31,404 (inflation-adjusted)

$31,404 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.2%

2.2% Homeownership rate in 2022: 64.9%

64.9% Poverty rate in 2022: 10.6%

10.6% Total population: 5,018

16. Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Alaska

volvob12b / Public Domain / Flickr

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -25.9% (-$9,978)

-25.9% (-$9,978) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $38,464 (inflation-adjusted)

$38,464 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $28,486 (inflation-adjusted)

$28,486 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Homeownership rate in 2022: 65.7%

65.7% Poverty rate in 2022: 9.7%

9.7% Total population: 13,910

15. Haskell County, Texas

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -25.9% (-$11,017)

-25.9% (-$11,017) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $42,461 (inflation-adjusted)

$42,461 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $31,443 (inflation-adjusted)

$31,443 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 70.0%

70.0% Poverty rate in 2022: 15.0%

15.0% Total population: 5,408

14. Kenai Peninsula Borough, Alaska

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -26.5% (-$10,626)

-26.5% (-$10,626) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $40,172 (inflation-adjusted)

$40,172 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $29,546 (inflation-adjusted)

$29,546 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Homeownership rate in 2022: 76.8%

76.8% Poverty rate in 2022: 12.5%

12.5% Total population: 59,235

13. Musselshell County, Montana

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -26.5% (-$11,697)

-26.5% (-$11,697) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $44,121 (inflation-adjusted)

$44,121 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $32,423 (inflation-adjusted)

$32,423 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Homeownership rate in 2022: 80.8%

80.8% Poverty rate in 2022: 11.8%

11.8% Total population: 4,924

12. Latimer County, Oklahoma

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -27.0% (-$10,713)

-27.0% (-$10,713) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $39,736 (inflation-adjusted)

$39,736 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $29,024 (inflation-adjusted)

$29,024 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Homeownership rate in 2022: 69.4%

69.4% Poverty rate in 2022: 16.7%

16.7% Total population: 9,537

11. Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -27.7% (-$10,873)

-27.7% (-$10,873) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $39,236 (inflation-adjusted)

$39,236 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $28,363 (inflation-adjusted)

$28,363 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Homeownership rate in 2022: 76.5%

76.5% Poverty rate in 2022: 10.2%

10.2% Total population: 108,661

10. Colonial Heights city, Virginia

Mike Kalasnik / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -28.4% (-$10,522)

-28.4% (-$10,522) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $37,006 (inflation-adjusted)

$37,006 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $26,484 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,484 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Homeownership rate in 2022: 66.4%

66.4% Poverty rate in 2022: 10.2%

10.2% Total population: 18,158

9. Uintah County, Utah

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -29.1% (-$14,431)

-29.1% (-$14,431) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $49,672 (inflation-adjusted)

$49,672 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $35,241 (inflation-adjusted)

$35,241 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Homeownership rate in 2022: 73.7%

73.7% Poverty rate in 2022: 11.6%

11.6% Total population: 35,951

8. Walworth County, South Dakota

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -29.4% (-$12,733)

-29.4% (-$12,733) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $43,321 (inflation-adjusted)

$43,321 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $30,589 (inflation-adjusted)

$30,589 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.2%

3.2% Homeownership rate in 2022: 73.4%

73.4% Poverty rate in 2022: 13.2%

13.2% Total population: 5,317

7. Dixie County, Florida

suwanneeredhead / iStock via Getty Images

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -29.6% (-$10,531)

-29.6% (-$10,531) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $35,563 (inflation-adjusted)

$35,563 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $25,032 (inflation-adjusted)

$25,032 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Homeownership rate in 2022: 83.0%

83.0% Poverty rate in 2022: 16.1%

16.1% Total population: 16,737

6. Roberts County, South Dakota

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -30.0% (-$11,434)

-30.0% (-$11,434) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $38,127 (inflation-adjusted)

$38,127 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $26,693 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,693 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Homeownership rate in 2022: 67.9%

67.9% Poverty rate in 2022: 20.8%

20.8% Total population: 10,242

5. Letcher County, Kentucky

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -30.2% (-$11,375)

-30.2% (-$11,375) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $37,717 (inflation-adjusted)

$37,717 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $26,342 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,342 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 6.3%

6.3% Homeownership rate in 2022: 74.0%

74.0% Poverty rate in 2022: 29.0%

29.0% Total population: 21,490

4. Thurston County, Nebraska

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -32.5% (-$10,506)

-32.5% (-$10,506) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $32,320 (inflation-adjusted)

$32,320 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $21,814 (inflation-adjusted)

$21,814 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Homeownership rate in 2022: 60.9%

60.9% Poverty rate in 2022: 19.0%

19.0% Total population: 6,716

3. Leslie County, Kentucky

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -34.7% (-$13,923)

-34.7% (-$13,923) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $40,151 (inflation-adjusted)

$40,151 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $26,227 (inflation-adjusted)

$26,227 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 6.9%

6.9% Homeownership rate in 2022: 86.8%

86.8% Poverty rate in 2022: 33.6%

33.6% Total population: 10,468

2. Charles Mix County, South Dakota

Ammodramus / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -38.2% (-$19,107)

-38.2% (-$19,107) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $50,051 (inflation-adjusted)

$50,051 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $30,944 (inflation-adjusted)

$30,944 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 2.2%

2.2% Homeownership rate in 2022: 73.9%

73.9% Poverty rate in 2022: 22.9%

22.9% Total population: 9,302

1. Bethel Census Area, Alaska

Jet Lowe / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Long-term change in avg. earnings for 27 year-olds born into low-income households: -48.4% (-$12,290)

-48.4% (-$12,290) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1978 into low-income households: $25,383 (inflation-adjusted)

$25,383 (inflation-adjusted) Avg. earnings among 27 year-olds born in 1992 into low-income households: $13,093 (inflation-adjusted)

$13,093 (inflation-adjusted) 2023 unemployment rate: 9.7%

9.7% Homeownership rate in 2022: 59.0%

59.0% Poverty rate in 2022: 25.3%

25.3% Total population: 18,538

