These Are the Countries With the Most to Lose Under Trump Tariffs

The United States and China have reached an agreement regarding critical trade disputes, says President Trump. These disputes include rare earth metals and high-end chips. The agreement involved China easing up on rare earth exports, which are necessary for civilian industries. Meanwhile, America will lift specific tech export controls. One example of this is photolithography equipment. However, just because President Trump labels the deal as “done”, does not make it so. Analysts state that, at this time, the agreement is only a preliminary framework and will require detailed plans and official approval.

In the months since he took office in January 2025, President Donald Trump has broken with decades of U.S. economic policy and upended global trade. Since the end of World War II, tariffs, or import taxes, have been relatively low in the United States. In the early 2010s, goods imported to the U.S. were taxed at an average rate of between 2% and 4%. Now, under the policies recently enacted by the second Trump administration, all imported goods are subject to a minimum 10% tariff, with far higher rates for certain products out of certain countries.

Only months into his second term, President Donald Trump implemented sweeping tariffs on goods imported to the United States, upending decades of policy precedent.

While the Trump administration views tariffs as necessary for America’s long-term economic prosperity, the president’s import taxes could be devastating for the economies of countries around the world.

In the weeks since these policy changes were announced, much of the attention has centered on the impact universal tariffs will have on the finances of American citizens. Because the cost of Trump’s newly instated import taxes will ultimately be passed on to consumers, Trump’s tariffs could cost the average household as much as $3,800 a year, according to some estimates. Not only will tariffs raise the cost of living, but the uncertainty surrounding them has undermined investor confidence. The S&P 500 index plummeted by over 12% within a week of their implementation, hurting retirees and anyone with a 401(k).

President Trump, and those within his administration, maintain that tariffs are necessary to bring back American manufacturing and reduce the national debt — and that any harmful byproducts of these policies will be short-lived. Whether or not history will vindicate the Trump administration is not yet clear — but by raising prices on foreign goods, Trump’s tariffs could prove devastating for countries around the world that rely on trade with the United States.

Using data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries that are most exposed to Trump’s tariffs. Countries are ranked on the total value of goods exported to the United States in 2023 as a share of their national gross domestic product the same year. Only countries with available 2023 GDP data from the World Bank were considered in this analysis.

Among the countries on this list, the total value of exports to the United States ranged anywhere from $17.2 million to over $465 billion in 2023. For every country on this list, the value of these exports is equal to at least 4.9% of their annual GDP, and in some cases, nearly 30%. These 23 countries span multiple continents, including Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Every country on this list is subject to a minimum 10% tariff. Many of these countries that are seen by the Trump administration to have acted in ways detrimental to American economic interests have also been targeted by even higher tax rates — so-called “reciprocal tariffs.” However, most reciprocal tariffs were put on hold until July 2025. If, and to what extent, they will be reinstated remains to be seen. (Here is a look at the countries with the lowest tariff rates.)

Higher prices for many of the goods and services originating from these countries will likely reduce demand among American consumers. And, if some of these products are eventually offered by U.S. suppliers — an explicit policy goal of the Trump administration — lost revenue for these countries could fuel economic catastrophe. (Here is a look at the Americans who approve of Trump’s economic policies in the wake of sweeping tariff announcements.)

This post was updated on June 13, 2025 to include Trump’s announcement that a deal with China has been “done.”

Why It Matters

Tariffs, or import taxes, have not been a meaningful source of revenue for the U.S. federal government since World War II. In the post-war era, commerce between the U.S. and its trading partners has been relatively unfettered by government-imposed taxes. Within the first few months of his second term in office, however, President Donald Trump has upended these norms, imposing sweeping tariffs on U.S. imports. While the Trump administration sees tariffs as necessary to shore up the U.S. economy, even while accepting the likelihood of some short-term economic pain, Trump’s tariffs could prove economically devastating for many countries around the world over the long term.

These are the countries with the most economic exposure to Trump’s tariff policies:

23. Guatemala

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 4.9%

4.9% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $5.2 billion (0.17% of total value of U.S. imports)

$5.2 billion (0.17% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $104.5 billion

$104.5 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $5,763

$5,763 Country location: Central America

22. Switzerland

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 5.1%

5.1% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $45.1 billion (1.50% of total value of U.S. imports)

$45.1 billion (1.50% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $884.9 billion

$884.9 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $99,565

$99,565 Country location: Western Europe

21. Dominican Republic

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 5.8%

5.8% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $7.1 billion (0.24% of total value of U.S. imports)

$7.1 billion (0.24% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $121.4 billion

$121.4 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $10,718

$10,718 Country location: Caribbean

20. Jordan

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 6.2%

6.2% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.1 billion (0.10% of total value of U.S. imports)

$3.1 billion (0.10% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $51.0 billion

$51.0 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $4,456

$4,456 Country location: Western Asia

19. Singapore

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 6.6%

6.6% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $32.9 billion (1.10% of total value of U.S. imports)

$32.9 billion (1.10% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $501.4 billion

$501.4 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $84,734

$84,734 Country location: South-eastern Asia

18. Marshall Islands

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 6.6%

6.6% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $17.2 million (0.00% of total value of U.S. imports)

$17.2 million (0.00% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $259.3 million

$259.3 million GDP per capita in 2023: $6,678

$6,678 Country location: Micronesia

17. Fiji

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 6.7%

6.7% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $366.4 million (0.01% of total value of U.S. imports)

$366.4 million (0.01% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $5.4 billion

$5.4 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $5,889

$5,889 Country location: Melanesia

16. South Korea

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 6.9%

6.9% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $117.9 billion (3.93% of total value of U.S. imports)

$117.9 billion (3.93% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $1.7 trillion

$1.7 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $33,121

$33,121 Country location: Eastern Asia

15. Ecuador

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 7.0%

7.0% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $8.3 billion (0.28% of total value of U.S. imports)

$8.3 billion (0.28% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $118.8 billion

$118.8 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $6,610

$6,610 Country location: South America

14. El Salvador

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 7.1%

7.1% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $2.4 billion (0.08% of total value of U.S. imports)

$2.4 billion (0.08% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $34.0 billion

$34.0 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $5,391

$5,391 Country location: Central America

13. Lesotho

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 10.8%

10.8% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $227.7 million (0.01% of total value of U.S. imports)

$227.7 million (0.01% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $916

$916 Country location: Southern Africa

12. Costa Rica

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 11.0%

11.0% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $9.5 billion (0.32% of total value of U.S. imports)

$9.5 billion (0.32% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $86.5 billion

$86.5 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $16,942

$16,942 Country location: Central America

11. Malaysia

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 11.2%

11.2% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $44.9 billion (1.50% of total value of U.S. imports)

$44.9 billion (1.50% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $399.7 billion

$399.7 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $11,379

$11,379 Country location: South-eastern Asia

10. Thailand

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 11.4%

11.4% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $58.5 billion (1.95% of total value of U.S. imports)

$58.5 billion (1.95% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $515.0 billion

$515.0 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $7,182

$7,182 Country location: South-eastern Asia

9. Trinidad and Tobago

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 11.9%

11.9% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.3 billion (0.11% of total value of U.S. imports)

$3.3 billion (0.11% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $27.4 billion

$27.4 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $20,016

$20,016 Country location: Caribbean

8. Ireland

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 12.2%

12.2% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $67.4 billion (2.25% of total value of U.S. imports)

$67.4 billion (2.25% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $551.4 billion

$551.4 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $103,888

$103,888 Country location: Northern Europe

7. Honduras

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 17.1%

17.1% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $5.9 billion (0.20% of total value of U.S. imports)

$5.9 billion (0.20% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $34.4 billion

$34.4 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $3,232

$3,232 Country location: Central America

6. Canada

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 19.1%

19.1% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $409.8 billion (13.65% of total value of U.S. imports)

$409.8 billion (13.65% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $2.1 trillion

$2.1 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $53,431

$53,431 Country location: Northern America

5. Guyana

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 20.4%

20.4% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.5 billion (0.12% of total value of U.S. imports)

$3.5 billion (0.12% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $17.2 billion

$17.2 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $20,765

$20,765 Country location: South America

4. Nicaragua

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 24.6%

24.6% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $4.4 billion (0.15% of total value of U.S. imports)

$4.4 billion (0.15% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $17.8 billion

$17.8 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $2,613

$2,613 Country location: Central America

3. Mexico

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 25.5%

25.5% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $456.5 billion (15.21% of total value of U.S. imports)

$456.5 billion (15.21% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $1.8 trillion

$1.8 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $13,790

$13,790 Country location: Central America

2. Vietnam

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 27.4%

27.4% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $117.7 billion (3.92% of total value of U.S. imports)

$117.7 billion (3.92% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $429.7 billion

$429.7 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $4,282

$4,282 Country location: South-eastern Asia

1. Cambodia

Exports to U.S. as share of national GDP in 2023: 28.9%

28.9% Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $12.2 billion (0.41% of total value of U.S. imports)

$12.2 billion (0.41% of total value of U.S. imports) GDP in 2023: $42.3 billion

$42.3 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $2,430

$2,430 Country location: South-eastern Asia

