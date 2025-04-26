Economy

These Are the Countries Driving the US Trade Deficit

wissanu01 / Getty Images
Sam Stebbins
Published:

The United States buys far more from foreign markets than it sells. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, the U.S. ran a $1.1 trillion trade deficit in 2023, importing over $3 trillion in foreign goods while exporting only $1.9 trillion in American-made products. While running a trade deficit is nothing new for the United States, addressing the current imbalance has become a centerpiece of the Trump administration’s foreign and economic policy agenda.

  • The U.S. has run a net-trade deficit for decades, and until recently, this status quo was widely accepted by American political leadership. 
  • In the early months of his second term, however, President Donald has set out to reduce or eliminate this longstanding imbalance, targeting many of the countries driving the deficit with historically high tariffs.
The United States has run a trade deficit every year since the mid-1970s. Over the last half century, the influx of foreign manufactured goods into the U.S. was facilitated, in part, by low import taxes, or tariffs. And until recently, the long-running status quo with regard to America’s international trade relations has been broadly accepted — both implicitly and explicitly — by economists and elected officials alike.

While there is still a widely shared consensus among economists that America’s trade deficit is not necessarily a drain on the U.S. economy, in the early months of his second term, President Donald Trump has pointedly broken from this view. For the Trump administration, unfettered international trade has hollowed out American manufacturing, hurting both businesses and workers, while also contributing to the rapid accrual of national debt. (Here is a look at the Americans who approve of Trump’s economic policies in the wake of sweeping tariff announcements.)

In what is ostensibly an attempt to reduce or reverse America’s longstanding trade imbalance, the Trump administration has implemented a minimum 10% tax on foreign made goods imported to the United States. President Trump also targeted dozens of countries with additional, reciprocal tariffs. While nearly all of the reciprocal tariffs are currently on hold for 90 days, they are slated to go back into effect in July 2025. It is likely no coincidence that many of these same countries are also those the U.S. has the largest trade deficits with.

Using data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries driving the U.S. trade deficit. Countries are ranked on the total value of products they imported from the United States in 2023, less the total value of products they exported to the U.S. the same year. Supplemental data on gross domestic product and GDP per capita in 2023 are from the World Bank and are expressed in current U.S. dollars.

The United States runs a trade deficit of at least $1 billion with each of the 43 countries on this list. Of these countries, the U.S. has the largest trade deficit with China, a country that sold $436.3 billion worth of goods to the U.S. in 2023, while buying only $153.6 billion in American products. It is likely no coincidence that China has been hit harder by American tariffs than any other country in the world. The Trump administration has exempted China from the 90 day tariff pause, and is taxing Chinese imports at a reported rate of 145%. (Here is a look at the countries with the lowest tariff rates.)

These are the countries driving the U.S. trade deficit.

Why It Matters

Aerial view of the freight shipping transport system cargo ship container. international transportation Export-import business, logistics, transportation industry concepts
Me dia / Shutterstock.com

Breaking from decades of precedent, President Donald Trump has implemented sweeping tariffs on American trading partners. According to the Trump administration, these tariffs are a necessary means of reducing America’s longstanding trade deficit and thereby bringing back American manufacturing and reducing the national debt. While the U.S. does have a trading surplus with many countries, it is outweighed by deficits with a number of other trading partners. In the coming months, goods imported from many of the countries driving America’s trade deficit will likely become meaningfully more expensive for American consumers.

43. Libya

Marcus Aurelius Arch Tripoli Libya by Daniel and Kate Pett
Marcus Aurelius Arch Tripoli Libya (BY 2.0) by Daniel and Kate Pett
  • U.S. trade deficit with Libya in 2023: -$1.1 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $1.6 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $425.3 million
  • GDP in 2023: $45.1 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $6,173
  • Country location: Northern Africa

42. Trinidad and Tobago

CaraMaria / iStock via Getty Images
  • U.S. trade deficit with Trinidad and Tobago in 2023: -$1.2 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.3 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.1 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $27.4 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $20,016
  • Country location: Caribbean

41. Venezuela

DouglasOlivares / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with Venezuela in 2023: -$1.4 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.8 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.4 billion
  • GDP in 2023: N/A
  • GDP per capita in 2023: N/A
  • Country location: South America

40. Jordan

Photographer / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with Jordan in 2023: -$1.7 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.1 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.5 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $51.0 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $4,456
  • Country location: Western Asia

39. Nicaragua

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images
  • U.S. trade deficit with Nicaragua in 2023: -$1.7 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $4.4 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.7 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $17.8 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $2,613
  • Country location: Central America

38. Saudi Arabia

MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with Saudi Arabia in 2023: -$1.9 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $16.5 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $14.7 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $1.1 trillion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $32,094
  • Country location: Western Asia

37. Guyana

Georgetown, Guyana by madmack66
Georgetown, Guyana (BY 2.0) by madmack66
  • U.S. trade deficit with Guyana in 2023: -$1.9 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.5 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.6 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $17.2 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $20,765
  • Country location: South America

36. Algeria

101214 Algeria unveils renewable energy strategy 03 | u0627u0644u062cu0632u0627u0626u0631: u0627u0633u062au0631u0627u062au064au062cu064au0629 u062cu062fu064au062fu0629 u0644u0644u0637u0627u0642u0629 u0627u0644u0645u062au062cu062fu062fu0629 | L&#039;Algu00e9rie du00e9voile sa stratu00e9gie en matiu00e8re d&#039;u00e9nergies renouvelables by Magharebia
101214 Algeria unveils renewable energy strategy 03 | u0627u0644u062cu0632u0627u0626u0631: u0627u0633u062au0631u0627u062au064au062cu064au0629 u062cu062fu064au062fu0629 u0644u0644u0637u0627u0642u0629 u0627u0644u0645u062au062cu062fu062fu0629 | L&#039;Algu00e9rie du00e9voile sa stratu00e9gie en matiu00e8re d&#039;u00e9nergies renouvelables (BY 2.0) by Magharebia
  • U.S. trade deficit with Algeria in 2023: -$2.0 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.1 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.2 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $247.6 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $5,364
  • Country location: Northern Africa

35. Slovenia

Sopotnicki / Shutterstock.com
  • U.S. trade deficit with Slovenia in 2023: -$2.1 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.2 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.0 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $69.1 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $32,610
  • Country location: Southern Europe

34. Sri Lanka

Shakeel Sha / iStock via Getty Images
  • U.S. trade deficit with Sri Lanka in 2023: -$2.5 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.0 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $515.9 million
  • GDP in 2023: $84.4 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $3,828
  • Country location: Southern Asia

33. Romania

Triumphal Arch, Bucharest, Romania by Cost3l
Triumphal Arch, Bucharest, Romania (BY 2.0) by Cost3l
  • U.S. trade deficit with Romania in 2023: -$2.5 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.8 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.4 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $350.8 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $18,404
  • Country location: Eastern Europe (including Northern Asia)

32. Nigeria

Jaxons / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with Nigeria in 2023: -$3.3 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $6.3 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $3.0 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $363.8 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $1,597
  • Country location: Western Africa

31. Pakistan

Pakistan | Wazir Khan Mosque, Lahore, Pakistan
HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with Pakistan in 2023: -$3.5 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $5.2 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.7 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $337.9 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $1,365
  • Country location: Southern Asia

30. Portugal

Portugal | Porto Portugal Old City
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • U.S. trade deficit with Portugal in 2023: -$3.9 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $6.4 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.5 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $289.1 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $27,331
  • Country location: Southern Europe

29. Russia

DSC00826, St. Isaac&#039;s Square, St. Petersburg, Russia by jimg944
DSC00826, St. Isaac&#039;s Square, St. Petersburg, Russia (BY 2.0) by jimg944
  • U.S. trade deficit with Russia in 2023: -$4.3 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $4.9 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $594.6 million
  • GDP in 2023: $2.0 trillion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $13,817
  • Country location: Eastern Europe (including Northern Asia)

28. Philippines

Calle Crisologo, Vigan, Philippines - One of The New 7 Wonder Cities of The World by Ray in Manila
Calle Crisologo, Vigan, Philippines - One of The New 7 Wonder Cities of The World (BY 2.0) by Ray in Manila
  • U.S. trade deficit with Philippines in 2023: -$4.5 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $13.3 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $8.8 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $437.1 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $3,805
  • Country location: South-eastern Asia

27. Hungary

Hungary-0024 - Buda Castle by archer10 (Dennis)
Hungary-0024 - Buda Castle (BY-SA 2.0) by archer10 (Dennis)
  • U.S. trade deficit with Hungary in 2023: -$4.7 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $7.7 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.9 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $212.4 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $22,142
  • Country location: Eastern Europe (including Northern Asia)

26. Slovakia

Slovakia-01893 - Orava Castle by archer10 (Dennis)
Slovakia-01893 - Orava Castle (BY-SA 2.0) by archer10 (Dennis)
  • U.S. trade deficit with Slovakia in 2023: -$4.8 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $6.2 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.3 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $132.9 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $24,491
  • Country location: Eastern Europe (including Northern Asia)

25. Finland

scanrail / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with Finland in 2023: -$5.5 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $9.7 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $4.2 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $295.5 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $52,926
  • Country location: Northern Europe

24. South Africa

South Africa | Cape Town and the 12 Apostels from above
Ben1183 / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with South Africa in 2023: -$6.2 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $13.0 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $6.9 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $380.7 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $6,023
  • Country location: Southern Africa

23. Bangladesh

Raicho / Shutterstock.com
  • U.S. trade deficit with Bangladesh in 2023: -$6.4 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $8.6 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.2 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $437.4 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $2,551
  • Country location: Southern Asia

22. Denmark

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with Denmark in 2023: -$6.7 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $12.0 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $5.4 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $407.1 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $68,454
  • Country location: Northern Europe

21. Iraq

Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg) / Wikimedia Commons

  • U.S. trade deficit with Iraq in 2023: -$7.5 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $8.9 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.4 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $250.8 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $5,565
  • Country location: Western Asia

20. France

France-002181 - Ramparts by archer10 (Dennis)
France-002181 - Ramparts (BY-SA 2.0) by archer10 (Dennis)
  • U.S. trade deficit with France in 2023: -$8.3 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $51.2 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $42.9 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $3.1 trillion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $44,691
  • Country location: Western Europe

19. Austria

Vienna - Austria by Emmanuel Dyan
Vienna - Austria (BY 2.0) by Emmanuel Dyan
  • U.S. trade deficit with Austria in 2023: -$10.2 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $18.1 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $8.0 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $511.7 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $56,034
  • Country location: Western Europe

18. Sweden

View of the old town, Stockholm, Sweden by Giuseppe Milo (www.pixael.com)
View of the old town, Stockholm, Sweden (BY 2.0) by Giuseppe Milo (www.pixael.com)
  • U.S. trade deficit with Sweden in 2023: -$11.0 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $18.1 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $7.2 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $585.0 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $55,517
  • Country location: Northern Europe

17. Israel

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with Israel in 2023: -$11.1 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $20.3 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $9.2 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $513.6 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $52,642
  • Country location: Western Asia

16. Cambodia

tbradford / Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with Cambodia in 2023: -$11.9 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $12.2 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $325.3 million
  • GDP in 2023: $42.3 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $2,430
  • Country location: South-eastern Asia

15. Switzerland

Switzerland by Fr Antunes
Switzerland (BY 2.0) by Fr Antunes
  • U.S. trade deficit with Switzerland in 2023: -$12.5 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $45.1 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $32.6 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $884.9 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $99,565
  • Country location: Western Europe

14. Indonesia

Coagulation by Seika
Coagulation (CC BY 2.0) by Seika
  • U.S. trade deficit with Indonesia in 2023: -$16.9 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $27.9 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $11.0 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $1.4 trillion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $4,876
  • Country location: South-eastern Asia

13. Malaysia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with Malaysia in 2023: -$26.0 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $44.9 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $18.9 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $399.7 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $11,379
  • Country location: South-eastern Asia

12. Thailand

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • U.S. trade deficit with Thailand in 2023: -$40.0 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $58.5 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $18.4 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $515.0 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $7,182
  • Country location: South-eastern Asia

11. Ireland

Grand canal, Dublin, Ireland by Giuseppe Milo (www.pixael.com)
Grand canal, Dublin, Ireland (BY 2.0) by Giuseppe Milo (www.pixael.com)
  • U.S. trade deficit with Ireland in 2023: -$43.3 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $67.4 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $24.1 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $551.4 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $103,888
  • Country location: Northern Europe

10. India

Awesome view of the main gate of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Jaipur Column in the courtyard of Presidential Residence in New Delhi, India. The official home of the President of India on blue sky background
Efired / Shutterstock.com

  • U.S. trade deficit with India in 2023: -$44.1 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $85.5 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $41.4 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $3.6 trillion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $2,481
  • Country location: Southern Asia

9. Italy

Florence, Italy by Lex Kravetski
Florence, Italy (BY 2.0) by Lex Kravetski
  • U.S. trade deficit with Italy in 2023: -$44.4 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $70.9 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $26.5 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $2.3 trillion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $39,003
  • Country location: Southern Europe

8. Chinese Taipei

Jui-Chi Chan / iStock via Getty Images
  • U.S. trade deficit with Chinese Taipei in 2023: -$49.8 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $85.6 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $35.8 billion
  • GDP in 2023: N/A
  • GDP per capita in 2023: N/A
  • Country location: Eastern Asia

7. South Korea

Korea, South | Seoul City skyline and downtown and skyscraper at night is The best view and beautiful of South Korea at Namhansanseong mountain.
aomam / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with South Korea in 2023: -$56.6 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $117.9 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $61.3 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $1.7 trillion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $33,121
  • Country location: Eastern Asia

6. Germany

Germany | Berlin skyline with Spree river at sunset, Germany
bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with Germany in 2023: -$62.5 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $157.3 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $94.8 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $4.5 trillion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $54,343
  • Country location: Western Europe

5. Japan

Tokyo skyline and Mountain fuji in Japan
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

  • U.S. trade deficit with Japan in 2023: -$63.0 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $143.1 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $80.2 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $4.2 trillion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $33,767
  • Country location: Eastern Asia

4. Vietnam

Vietnam | Aerial view of beautiful skyscrapers along the river at sunset sky
HuyThoai / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with Vietnam in 2023: -$108.1 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $117.7 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $9.6 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $429.7 billion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $4,282
  • Country location: South-eastern Asia

3. Canada

R.M. Nunes / iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with Canada in 2023: -$140.5 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $409.8 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $269.2 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $2.1 trillion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $53,431
  • Country location: Northern America

2. Mexico

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • U.S. trade deficit with Mexico in 2023: -$213.1 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $456.5 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $243.4 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $1.8 trillion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $13,790
  • Country location: Central America

1. China

ispyfriend / E+ via Getty Images

  • U.S. trade deficit with China in 2023: -$282.7 billion
  • Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $436.3 billion
  • Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $153.6 billion
  • GDP in 2023: $17.8 trillion
  • GDP per capita in 2023: $12,614
  • Country location: Eastern Asia

