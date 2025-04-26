These Are the Countries Driving the US Trade Deficit wissanu01 / Getty Images

The United States buys far more from foreign markets than it sells. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, the U.S. ran a $1.1 trillion trade deficit in 2023, importing over $3 trillion in foreign goods while exporting only $1.9 trillion in American-made products. While running a trade deficit is nothing new for the United States, addressing the current imbalance has become a centerpiece of the Trump administration’s foreign and economic policy agenda.

The U.S. has run a net-trade deficit for decades, and until recently, this status quo was widely accepted by American political leadership.

In the early months of his second term, however, President Donald has set out to reduce or eliminate this longstanding imbalance, targeting many of the countries driving the deficit with historically high tariffs.

The United States has run a trade deficit every year since the mid-1970s. Over the last half century, the influx of foreign manufactured goods into the U.S. was facilitated, in part, by low import taxes, or tariffs. And until recently, the long-running status quo with regard to America’s international trade relations has been broadly accepted — both implicitly and explicitly — by economists and elected officials alike.

While there is still a widely shared consensus among economists that America’s trade deficit is not necessarily a drain on the U.S. economy, in the early months of his second term, President Donald Trump has pointedly broken from this view. For the Trump administration, unfettered international trade has hollowed out American manufacturing, hurting both businesses and workers, while also contributing to the rapid accrual of national debt. (Here is a look at the Americans who approve of Trump’s economic policies in the wake of sweeping tariff announcements.)

In what is ostensibly an attempt to reduce or reverse America’s longstanding trade imbalance, the Trump administration has implemented a minimum 10% tax on foreign made goods imported to the United States. President Trump also targeted dozens of countries with additional, reciprocal tariffs. While nearly all of the reciprocal tariffs are currently on hold for 90 days, they are slated to go back into effect in July 2025. It is likely no coincidence that many of these same countries are also those the U.S. has the largest trade deficits with.

Using data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries driving the U.S. trade deficit. Countries are ranked on the total value of products they imported from the United States in 2023, less the total value of products they exported to the U.S. the same year. Supplemental data on gross domestic product and GDP per capita in 2023 are from the World Bank and are expressed in current U.S. dollars.

The United States runs a trade deficit of at least $1 billion with each of the 43 countries on this list. Of these countries, the U.S. has the largest trade deficit with China, a country that sold $436.3 billion worth of goods to the U.S. in 2023, while buying only $153.6 billion in American products. It is likely no coincidence that China has been hit harder by American tariffs than any other country in the world. The Trump administration has exempted China from the 90 day tariff pause, and is taxing Chinese imports at a reported rate of 145%. (Here is a look at the countries with the lowest tariff rates.)

These are the countries driving the U.S. trade deficit.

Why It Matters

Me dia / Shutterstock.com

Breaking from decades of precedent, President Donald Trump has implemented sweeping tariffs on American trading partners. According to the Trump administration, these tariffs are a necessary means of reducing America’s longstanding trade deficit and thereby bringing back American manufacturing and reducing the national debt. While the U.S. does have a trading surplus with many countries, it is outweighed by deficits with a number of other trading partners. In the coming months, goods imported from many of the countries driving America’s trade deficit will likely become meaningfully more expensive for American consumers.

43. Libya

U.S. trade deficit with Libya in 2023: -$1.1 billion

-$1.1 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $425.3 million

$425.3 million GDP in 2023: $45.1 billion

$45.1 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $6,173

$6,173 Country location: Northern Africa

42. Trinidad and Tobago

CaraMaria / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Trinidad and Tobago in 2023: -$1.2 billion

-$1.2 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.3 billion

$3.3 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion GDP in 2023: $27.4 billion

$27.4 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $20,016

$20,016 Country location: Caribbean

41. Venezuela

DouglasOlivares / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Venezuela in 2023: -$1.4 billion

-$1.4 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.8 billion

$3.8 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion GDP in 2023: N/A

N/A GDP per capita in 2023: N/A

N/A Country location: South America

40. Jordan

Photographer / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Jordan in 2023: -$1.7 billion

-$1.7 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.1 billion

$3.1 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion GDP in 2023: $51.0 billion

$51.0 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $4,456

$4,456 Country location: Western Asia

39. Nicaragua

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Nicaragua in 2023: -$1.7 billion

-$1.7 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $4.4 billion

$4.4 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.7 billion

$2.7 billion GDP in 2023: $17.8 billion

$17.8 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $2,613

$2,613 Country location: Central America

38. Saudi Arabia

MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Saudi Arabia in 2023: -$1.9 billion

-$1.9 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $16.5 billion

$16.5 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $14.7 billion

$14.7 billion GDP in 2023: $1.1 trillion

$1.1 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $32,094

$32,094 Country location: Western Asia

37. Guyana

U.S. trade deficit with Guyana in 2023: -$1.9 billion

-$1.9 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.5 billion

$3.5 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion GDP in 2023: $17.2 billion

$17.2 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $20,765

$20,765 Country location: South America

36. Algeria

U.S. trade deficit with Algeria in 2023: -$2.0 billion

-$2.0 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.1 billion

$3.1 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion GDP in 2023: $247.6 billion

$247.6 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $5,364

$5,364 Country location: Northern Africa

35. Slovenia

Sopotnicki / Shutterstock.com

U.S. trade deficit with Slovenia in 2023: -$2.1 billion

-$2.1 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.2 billion

$3.2 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion GDP in 2023: $69.1 billion

$69.1 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $32,610

$32,610 Country location: Southern Europe

34. Sri Lanka

Shakeel Sha / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Sri Lanka in 2023: -$2.5 billion

-$2.5 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.0 billion

$3.0 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $515.9 million

$515.9 million GDP in 2023: $84.4 billion

$84.4 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $3,828

$3,828 Country location: Southern Asia

33. Romania

U.S. trade deficit with Romania in 2023: -$2.5 billion

-$2.5 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.8 billion

$3.8 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion GDP in 2023: $350.8 billion

$350.8 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $18,404

$18,404 Country location: Eastern Europe (including Northern Asia)

32. Nigeria

Jaxons / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Nigeria in 2023: -$3.3 billion

-$3.3 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $6.3 billion

$6.3 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $3.0 billion

$3.0 billion GDP in 2023: $363.8 billion

$363.8 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $1,597

$1,597 Country location: Western Africa

31. Pakistan

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Pakistan in 2023: -$3.5 billion

-$3.5 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $5.2 billion

$5.2 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.7 billion

$1.7 billion GDP in 2023: $337.9 billion

$337.9 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $1,365

$1,365 Country location: Southern Asia

30. Portugal

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Portugal in 2023: -$3.9 billion

-$3.9 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $6.4 billion

$6.4 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion GDP in 2023: $289.1 billion

$289.1 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $27,331

$27,331 Country location: Southern Europe

29. Russia

U.S. trade deficit with Russia in 2023: -$4.3 billion

-$4.3 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $4.9 billion

$4.9 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $594.6 million

$594.6 million GDP in 2023: $2.0 trillion

$2.0 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $13,817

$13,817 Country location: Eastern Europe (including Northern Asia)

28. Philippines

U.S. trade deficit with Philippines in 2023: -$4.5 billion

-$4.5 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $13.3 billion

$13.3 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $8.8 billion

$8.8 billion GDP in 2023: $437.1 billion

$437.1 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $3,805

$3,805 Country location: South-eastern Asia

27. Hungary

U.S. trade deficit with Hungary in 2023: -$4.7 billion

-$4.7 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $7.7 billion

$7.7 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion GDP in 2023: $212.4 billion

$212.4 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $22,142

$22,142 Country location: Eastern Europe (including Northern Asia)

26. Slovakia

U.S. trade deficit with Slovakia in 2023: -$4.8 billion

-$4.8 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $6.2 billion

$6.2 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion GDP in 2023: $132.9 billion

$132.9 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $24,491

$24,491 Country location: Eastern Europe (including Northern Asia)

25. Finland

scanrail / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Finland in 2023: -$5.5 billion

-$5.5 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $9.7 billion

$9.7 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $4.2 billion

$4.2 billion GDP in 2023: $295.5 billion

$295.5 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $52,926

$52,926 Country location: Northern Europe

24. South Africa

Ben1183 / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with South Africa in 2023: -$6.2 billion

-$6.2 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $13.0 billion

$13.0 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $6.9 billion

$6.9 billion GDP in 2023: $380.7 billion

$380.7 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $6,023

$6,023 Country location: Southern Africa

23. Bangladesh

Raicho / Shutterstock.com

U.S. trade deficit with Bangladesh in 2023: -$6.4 billion

-$6.4 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $8.6 billion

$8.6 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.2 billion

$2.2 billion GDP in 2023: $437.4 billion

$437.4 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $2,551

$2,551 Country location: Southern Asia

22. Denmark

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Denmark in 2023: -$6.7 billion

-$6.7 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $12.0 billion

$12.0 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $5.4 billion

$5.4 billion GDP in 2023: $407.1 billion

$407.1 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $68,454

$68,454 Country location: Northern Europe

21. Iraq

Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg) / Wikimedia Commons

U.S. trade deficit with Iraq in 2023: -$7.5 billion

-$7.5 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $8.9 billion

$8.9 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion GDP in 2023: $250.8 billion

$250.8 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $5,565

$5,565 Country location: Western Asia

20. France

U.S. trade deficit with France in 2023: -$8.3 billion

-$8.3 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $51.2 billion

$51.2 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $42.9 billion

$42.9 billion GDP in 2023: $3.1 trillion

$3.1 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $44,691

$44,691 Country location: Western Europe

19. Austria

U.S. trade deficit with Austria in 2023: -$10.2 billion

-$10.2 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $18.1 billion

$18.1 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $8.0 billion

$8.0 billion GDP in 2023: $511.7 billion

$511.7 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $56,034

$56,034 Country location: Western Europe

18. Sweden

U.S. trade deficit with Sweden in 2023: -$11.0 billion

-$11.0 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $18.1 billion

$18.1 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $7.2 billion

$7.2 billion GDP in 2023: $585.0 billion

$585.0 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $55,517

$55,517 Country location: Northern Europe

17. Israel

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Israel in 2023: -$11.1 billion

-$11.1 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $20.3 billion

$20.3 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $9.2 billion

$9.2 billion GDP in 2023: $513.6 billion

$513.6 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $52,642

$52,642 Country location: Western Asia

16. Cambodia

tbradford / Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Cambodia in 2023: -$11.9 billion

-$11.9 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $12.2 billion

$12.2 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $325.3 million

$325.3 million GDP in 2023: $42.3 billion

$42.3 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $2,430

$2,430 Country location: South-eastern Asia

15. Switzerland

U.S. trade deficit with Switzerland in 2023: -$12.5 billion

-$12.5 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $45.1 billion

$45.1 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $32.6 billion

$32.6 billion GDP in 2023: $884.9 billion

$884.9 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $99,565

$99,565 Country location: Western Europe

14. Indonesia

U.S. trade deficit with Indonesia in 2023: -$16.9 billion

-$16.9 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $27.9 billion

$27.9 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $11.0 billion

$11.0 billion GDP in 2023: $1.4 trillion

$1.4 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $4,876

$4,876 Country location: South-eastern Asia

13. Malaysia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Malaysia in 2023: -$26.0 billion

-$26.0 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $44.9 billion

$44.9 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $18.9 billion

$18.9 billion GDP in 2023: $399.7 billion

$399.7 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $11,379

$11,379 Country location: South-eastern Asia

12. Thailand

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Thailand in 2023: -$40.0 billion

-$40.0 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $58.5 billion

$58.5 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $18.4 billion

$18.4 billion GDP in 2023: $515.0 billion

$515.0 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $7,182

$7,182 Country location: South-eastern Asia

11. Ireland

U.S. trade deficit with Ireland in 2023: -$43.3 billion

-$43.3 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $67.4 billion

$67.4 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $24.1 billion

$24.1 billion GDP in 2023: $551.4 billion

$551.4 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $103,888

$103,888 Country location: Northern Europe

10. India

Efired / Shutterstock.com

U.S. trade deficit with India in 2023: -$44.1 billion

-$44.1 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $85.5 billion

$85.5 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $41.4 billion

$41.4 billion GDP in 2023: $3.6 trillion

$3.6 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $2,481

$2,481 Country location: Southern Asia

9. Italy

U.S. trade deficit with Italy in 2023: -$44.4 billion

-$44.4 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $70.9 billion

$70.9 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $26.5 billion

$26.5 billion GDP in 2023: $2.3 trillion

$2.3 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $39,003

$39,003 Country location: Southern Europe

8. Chinese Taipei

Jui-Chi Chan / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Chinese Taipei in 2023: -$49.8 billion

-$49.8 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $85.6 billion

$85.6 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $35.8 billion

$35.8 billion GDP in 2023: N/A

N/A GDP per capita in 2023: N/A

N/A Country location: Eastern Asia

7. South Korea

aomam / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with South Korea in 2023: -$56.6 billion

-$56.6 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $117.9 billion

$117.9 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $61.3 billion

$61.3 billion GDP in 2023: $1.7 trillion

$1.7 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $33,121

$33,121 Country location: Eastern Asia

6. Germany

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Germany in 2023: -$62.5 billion

-$62.5 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $157.3 billion

$157.3 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $94.8 billion

$94.8 billion GDP in 2023: $4.5 trillion

$4.5 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $54,343

$54,343 Country location: Western Europe

5. Japan

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

U.S. trade deficit with Japan in 2023: -$63.0 billion

-$63.0 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $143.1 billion

$143.1 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $80.2 billion

$80.2 billion GDP in 2023: $4.2 trillion

$4.2 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $33,767

$33,767 Country location: Eastern Asia

4. Vietnam

HuyThoai / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Vietnam in 2023: -$108.1 billion

-$108.1 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $117.7 billion

$117.7 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $9.6 billion

$9.6 billion GDP in 2023: $429.7 billion

$429.7 billion GDP per capita in 2023: $4,282

$4,282 Country location: South-eastern Asia

3. Canada

R.M. Nunes / iStock via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with Canada in 2023: -$140.5 billion

-$140.5 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $409.8 billion

$409.8 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $269.2 billion

$269.2 billion GDP in 2023: $2.1 trillion

$2.1 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $53,431

$53,431 Country location: Northern America

2. Mexico

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

U.S. trade deficit with Mexico in 2023: -$213.1 billion

-$213.1 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $456.5 billion

$456.5 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $243.4 billion

$243.4 billion GDP in 2023: $1.8 trillion

$1.8 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $13,790

$13,790 Country location: Central America

1. China

ispyfriend / E+ via Getty Images

U.S. trade deficit with China in 2023: -$282.7 billion

-$282.7 billion Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $436.3 billion

$436.3 billion Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $153.6 billion

$153.6 billion GDP in 2023: $17.8 trillion

$17.8 trillion GDP per capita in 2023: $12,614

$12,614 Country location: Eastern Asia

