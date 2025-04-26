These Are the Countries Driving the US Trade Deficit

The United States buys far more from foreign markets than it sells. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, the U.S. ran a $1.1 trillion trade deficit in 2023, importing over $3 trillion in foreign goods while exporting only $1.9 trillion in American-made products. While running a trade deficit is nothing new for the United States, addressing the current imbalance has become a centerpiece of the Trump administration’s foreign and economic policy agenda.
- The U.S. has run a net-trade deficit for decades, and until recently, this status quo was widely accepted by American political leadership.
- In the early months of his second term, however, President Donald has set out to reduce or eliminate this longstanding imbalance, targeting many of the countries driving the deficit with historically high tariffs.
The United States has run a trade deficit every year since the mid-1970s. Over the last half century, the influx of foreign manufactured goods into the U.S. was facilitated, in part, by low import taxes, or tariffs. And until recently, the long-running status quo with regard to America’s international trade relations has been broadly accepted — both implicitly and explicitly — by economists and elected officials alike.
While there is still a widely shared consensus among economists that America’s trade deficit is not necessarily a drain on the U.S. economy, in the early months of his second term, President Donald Trump has pointedly broken from this view. For the Trump administration, unfettered international trade has hollowed out American manufacturing, hurting both businesses and workers, while also contributing to the rapid accrual of national debt. (Here is a look at the Americans who approve of Trump’s economic policies in the wake of sweeping tariff announcements.)
In what is ostensibly an attempt to reduce or reverse America’s longstanding trade imbalance, the Trump administration has implemented a minimum 10% tax on foreign made goods imported to the United States. President Trump also targeted dozens of countries with additional, reciprocal tariffs. While nearly all of the reciprocal tariffs are currently on hold for 90 days, they are slated to go back into effect in July 2025. It is likely no coincidence that many of these same countries are also those the U.S. has the largest trade deficits with.
Using data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries driving the U.S. trade deficit. Countries are ranked on the total value of products they imported from the United States in 2023, less the total value of products they exported to the U.S. the same year. Supplemental data on gross domestic product and GDP per capita in 2023 are from the World Bank and are expressed in current U.S. dollars.
The United States runs a trade deficit of at least $1 billion with each of the 43 countries on this list. Of these countries, the U.S. has the largest trade deficit with China, a country that sold $436.3 billion worth of goods to the U.S. in 2023, while buying only $153.6 billion in American products. It is likely no coincidence that China has been hit harder by American tariffs than any other country in the world. The Trump administration has exempted China from the 90 day tariff pause, and is taxing Chinese imports at a reported rate of 145%. (Here is a look at the countries with the lowest tariff rates.)
These are the countries driving the U.S. trade deficit.
Why It Matters
Breaking from decades of precedent, President Donald Trump has implemented sweeping tariffs on American trading partners. According to the Trump administration, these tariffs are a necessary means of reducing America’s longstanding trade deficit and thereby bringing back American manufacturing and reducing the national debt. While the U.S. does have a trading surplus with many countries, it is outweighed by deficits with a number of other trading partners. In the coming months, goods imported from many of the countries driving America’s trade deficit will likely become meaningfully more expensive for American consumers.
43. Libya
- U.S. trade deficit with Libya in 2023: -$1.1 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $1.6 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $425.3 million
- GDP in 2023: $45.1 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $6,173
- Country location: Northern Africa
42. Trinidad and Tobago
- U.S. trade deficit with Trinidad and Tobago in 2023: -$1.2 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.3 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.1 billion
- GDP in 2023: $27.4 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $20,016
- Country location: Caribbean
41. Venezuela
- U.S. trade deficit with Venezuela in 2023: -$1.4 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.8 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.4 billion
- GDP in 2023: N/A
- GDP per capita in 2023: N/A
- Country location: South America
40. Jordan
- U.S. trade deficit with Jordan in 2023: -$1.7 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.1 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.5 billion
- GDP in 2023: $51.0 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $4,456
- Country location: Western Asia
39. Nicaragua
- U.S. trade deficit with Nicaragua in 2023: -$1.7 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $4.4 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.7 billion
- GDP in 2023: $17.8 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $2,613
- Country location: Central America
38. Saudi Arabia
- U.S. trade deficit with Saudi Arabia in 2023: -$1.9 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $16.5 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $14.7 billion
- GDP in 2023: $1.1 trillion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $32,094
- Country location: Western Asia
37. Guyana
- U.S. trade deficit with Guyana in 2023: -$1.9 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.5 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.6 billion
- GDP in 2023: $17.2 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $20,765
- Country location: South America
36. Algeria
- U.S. trade deficit with Algeria in 2023: -$2.0 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.1 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.2 billion
- GDP in 2023: $247.6 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $5,364
- Country location: Northern Africa
35. Slovenia
- U.S. trade deficit with Slovenia in 2023: -$2.1 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.2 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.0 billion
- GDP in 2023: $69.1 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $32,610
- Country location: Southern Europe
34. Sri Lanka
- U.S. trade deficit with Sri Lanka in 2023: -$2.5 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.0 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $515.9 million
- GDP in 2023: $84.4 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $3,828
- Country location: Southern Asia
33. Romania
- U.S. trade deficit with Romania in 2023: -$2.5 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $3.8 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.4 billion
- GDP in 2023: $350.8 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $18,404
- Country location: Eastern Europe (including Northern Asia)
32. Nigeria
- U.S. trade deficit with Nigeria in 2023: -$3.3 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $6.3 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $3.0 billion
- GDP in 2023: $363.8 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $1,597
- Country location: Western Africa
31. Pakistan
- U.S. trade deficit with Pakistan in 2023: -$3.5 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $5.2 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.7 billion
- GDP in 2023: $337.9 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $1,365
- Country location: Southern Asia
30. Portugal
- U.S. trade deficit with Portugal in 2023: -$3.9 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $6.4 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.5 billion
- GDP in 2023: $289.1 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $27,331
- Country location: Southern Europe
29. Russia
- U.S. trade deficit with Russia in 2023: -$4.3 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $4.9 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $594.6 million
- GDP in 2023: $2.0 trillion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $13,817
- Country location: Eastern Europe (including Northern Asia)
28. Philippines
- U.S. trade deficit with Philippines in 2023: -$4.5 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $13.3 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $8.8 billion
- GDP in 2023: $437.1 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $3,805
- Country location: South-eastern Asia
27. Hungary
- U.S. trade deficit with Hungary in 2023: -$4.7 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $7.7 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.9 billion
- GDP in 2023: $212.4 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $22,142
- Country location: Eastern Europe (including Northern Asia)
26. Slovakia
- U.S. trade deficit with Slovakia in 2023: -$4.8 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $6.2 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.3 billion
- GDP in 2023: $132.9 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $24,491
- Country location: Eastern Europe (including Northern Asia)
25. Finland
- U.S. trade deficit with Finland in 2023: -$5.5 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $9.7 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $4.2 billion
- GDP in 2023: $295.5 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $52,926
- Country location: Northern Europe
24. South Africa
- U.S. trade deficit with South Africa in 2023: -$6.2 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $13.0 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $6.9 billion
- GDP in 2023: $380.7 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $6,023
- Country location: Southern Africa
23. Bangladesh
- U.S. trade deficit with Bangladesh in 2023: -$6.4 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $8.6 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $2.2 billion
- GDP in 2023: $437.4 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $2,551
- Country location: Southern Asia
22. Denmark
- U.S. trade deficit with Denmark in 2023: -$6.7 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $12.0 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $5.4 billion
- GDP in 2023: $407.1 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $68,454
- Country location: Northern Europe
21. Iraq
- U.S. trade deficit with Iraq in 2023: -$7.5 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $8.9 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $1.4 billion
- GDP in 2023: $250.8 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $5,565
- Country location: Western Asia
20. France
- U.S. trade deficit with France in 2023: -$8.3 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $51.2 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $42.9 billion
- GDP in 2023: $3.1 trillion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $44,691
- Country location: Western Europe
19. Austria
- U.S. trade deficit with Austria in 2023: -$10.2 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $18.1 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $8.0 billion
- GDP in 2023: $511.7 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $56,034
- Country location: Western Europe
18. Sweden
- U.S. trade deficit with Sweden in 2023: -$11.0 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $18.1 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $7.2 billion
- GDP in 2023: $585.0 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $55,517
- Country location: Northern Europe
17. Israel
- U.S. trade deficit with Israel in 2023: -$11.1 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $20.3 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $9.2 billion
- GDP in 2023: $513.6 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $52,642
- Country location: Western Asia
16. Cambodia
- U.S. trade deficit with Cambodia in 2023: -$11.9 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $12.2 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $325.3 million
- GDP in 2023: $42.3 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $2,430
- Country location: South-eastern Asia
15. Switzerland
- U.S. trade deficit with Switzerland in 2023: -$12.5 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $45.1 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $32.6 billion
- GDP in 2023: $884.9 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $99,565
- Country location: Western Europe
14. Indonesia
- U.S. trade deficit with Indonesia in 2023: -$16.9 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $27.9 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $11.0 billion
- GDP in 2023: $1.4 trillion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $4,876
- Country location: South-eastern Asia
13. Malaysia
- U.S. trade deficit with Malaysia in 2023: -$26.0 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $44.9 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $18.9 billion
- GDP in 2023: $399.7 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $11,379
- Country location: South-eastern Asia
12. Thailand
- U.S. trade deficit with Thailand in 2023: -$40.0 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $58.5 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $18.4 billion
- GDP in 2023: $515.0 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $7,182
- Country location: South-eastern Asia
11. Ireland
- U.S. trade deficit with Ireland in 2023: -$43.3 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $67.4 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $24.1 billion
- GDP in 2023: $551.4 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $103,888
- Country location: Northern Europe
10. India
- U.S. trade deficit with India in 2023: -$44.1 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $85.5 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $41.4 billion
- GDP in 2023: $3.6 trillion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $2,481
- Country location: Southern Asia
9. Italy
- U.S. trade deficit with Italy in 2023: -$44.4 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $70.9 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $26.5 billion
- GDP in 2023: $2.3 trillion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $39,003
- Country location: Southern Europe
8. Chinese Taipei
- U.S. trade deficit with Chinese Taipei in 2023: -$49.8 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $85.6 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $35.8 billion
- GDP in 2023: N/A
- GDP per capita in 2023: N/A
- Country location: Eastern Asia
7. South Korea
- U.S. trade deficit with South Korea in 2023: -$56.6 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $117.9 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $61.3 billion
- GDP in 2023: $1.7 trillion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $33,121
- Country location: Eastern Asia
6. Germany
- U.S. trade deficit with Germany in 2023: -$62.5 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $157.3 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $94.8 billion
- GDP in 2023: $4.5 trillion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $54,343
- Country location: Western Europe
5. Japan
- U.S. trade deficit with Japan in 2023: -$63.0 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $143.1 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $80.2 billion
- GDP in 2023: $4.2 trillion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $33,767
- Country location: Eastern Asia
4. Vietnam
- U.S. trade deficit with Vietnam in 2023: -$108.1 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $117.7 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $9.6 billion
- GDP in 2023: $429.7 billion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $4,282
- Country location: South-eastern Asia
3. Canada
- U.S. trade deficit with Canada in 2023: -$140.5 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $409.8 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $269.2 billion
- GDP in 2023: $2.1 trillion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $53,431
- Country location: Northern America
2. Mexico
- U.S. trade deficit with Mexico in 2023: -$213.1 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $456.5 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $243.4 billion
- GDP in 2023: $1.8 trillion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $13,790
- Country location: Central America
1. China
- U.S. trade deficit with China in 2023: -$282.7 billion
- Total value of exports to U.S. in 2023: $436.3 billion
- Total value of imports from U.S. in 2023: $153.6 billion
- GDP in 2023: $17.8 trillion
- GDP per capita in 2023: $12,614
- Country location: Eastern Asia
