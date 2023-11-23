Best Colleges in America statephotos / Flickr

The value of a college education, particularly a liberal arts education, has come under scrutiny in recent years as the costs of attending a university continue to rise. As of the first quarter of 2023, student-loan debt in the U.S. has soared to about $1.77 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Board. In the 2020-2021 academic year, 54% of students receiving a bachelor’s degree who attended four-year schools had student loans when they graduated, according to the College Board. Their average balance was $29,100 in education debt.

Even with that average debt load, a college degree is still perceived as key to entering the American middle class, and the competition to get into the nation’s best schools has never been greater.

To identify the 50 best colleges and universities in the United States, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed education and community research platform Niche’s Best Colleges in America ranking. Niche ranked schools on a weighted index of multiple measures from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as reviews from students and alumni. The measures used in this ranking are related to academics, value, student life, overall student experience, diversity, safety, and assessments of professors, the school campus, and surrounding community. A detailed explanation of the methodology is available here.

The top-10 colleges in America share some characteristics. All but two — Rice University in Texas and Stanford University in California — are East Coast schools. Seven of the top-10 are Ivy League institutions. And all top-10 universities have acceptance rates of less than 10%. Because these schools are highly selective, it greatly enhances their reputation as the top colleges in the country. Among the top-10 schools, only one — the University of Pennsylvania – has an undergraduate enrollment of more than 10,000. Additionally, the elite schools have the smallest student–to-faculty ratios and the highest graduation rates. (Also see the hardest colleges to get into.)

At nearly all of the 50 schools on the list, about 90% of alumni have jobs two years after graduating. No less than 41% of students at all 50 schools have received some kind of financial aid.

A degree from one of the prestigious universities on this list will likely improve job prospects for graduates. The choice of major can also significantly affect employment and earning potential. Those who pursue finance and scientific fields of study are more likely to find employment after graduation and earn higher incomes than graduates with degrees in other fields such as education and communications who might struggle to find jobs. (Also see the lowest paying college majors.)

Here are the best colleges in America.

50. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (Champaign, IL)

Acceptance rate: 59.7%

59.7% Student-faculty ratio: 13-to-1

13-to-1 Graduation rate: 84.9%

84.9% Avg. annual net price: $14,272 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$14,272 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 34,779 (84.8% receiving financial aid)

34,779 (84.8% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,500

$61,500 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 95.0%

49. University of Georgia (Athens, GA)

Acceptance rate: 40.0%

40.0% Student-faculty ratio: 13-to-1

13-to-1 Graduation rate: 87.8%

87.8% Avg. annual net price: $16,902 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$16,902 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 30,166 (93.8% receiving financial aid)

30,166 (93.8% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,500

$50,500 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 93.4%

48. Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem, NC)

Acceptance rate: 25.2%

25.2% Student-faculty ratio: 3-to-1

3-to-1 Graduation rate: 90.3%

90.3% Avg. annual net price: $24,643 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$24,643 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 5,472 (41.4% receiving financial aid)

5,472 (41.4% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $63,800

$63,800 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 94.1%

47. University of California – Berkeley (Berkeley, CA)

Acceptance rate: 14.4%

14.4% Student-faculty ratio: 15-to-1

15-to-1 Graduation rate: 92.8%

92.8% Avg. annual net price: $17,652 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$17,652 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 31,814 (60.5% receiving financial aid)

31,814 (60.5% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $64,700

$64,700 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 92.9%

46. Northeastern University (Boston, MA)

Acceptance rate: 18.4%

18.4% Student-faculty ratio: 9-to-1

9-to-1 Graduation rate: 90.6%

90.6% Avg. annual net price: $38,927 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$38,927 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 15,747 (82.2% receiving financial aid)

15,747 (82.2% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $67,400

$67,400 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 97.4%

45. New York University (New York, NY)

Acceptance rate: 13.0%

13.0% Student-faculty ratio: 4-to-1

4-to-1 Graduation rate: 86.9%

86.9% Avg. annual net price: $50,991 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$50,991 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 28,772 (77.9% receiving financial aid)

28,772 (77.9% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,900

$61,900 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 93.8%

44. Boston College (Chestnut Hill, MA)

Acceptance rate: 19.0%

19.0% Student-faculty ratio: 9-to-1

9-to-1 Graduation rate: 90.8%

90.8% Avg. annual net price: $30,159 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$30,159 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 9,484 (50.8% receiving financial aid)

9,484 (50.8% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $72,500

$72,500 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 96.6%

43. University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC)

Acceptance rate: 20.4%

20.4% Student-faculty ratio: 10-to-1

10-to-1 Graduation rate: 90.5%

90.5% Avg. annual net price: $11,508 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$11,508 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 19,939 (60.2% receiving financial aid)

19,939 (60.2% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $55,600

$55,600 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 95.3%

42. University of Texas (Austin, TX)

Acceptance rate: 28.8%

28.8% Student-faculty ratio: 13-to-1

13-to-1 Graduation rate: 87.7%

87.7% Avg. annual net price: $16,589 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$16,589 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 40,916 (70.5% receiving financial aid)

40,916 (70.5% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,200

$58,200 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 93.3%

41. Washington and Lee University (Lexington, VA)

Acceptance rate: 18.8%

18.8% Student-faculty ratio: 7-to-1

7-to-1 Graduation rate: 93.6%

93.6% Avg. annual net price: $26,063 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$26,063 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 1,861 (63.0% receiving financial aid)

1,861 (63.0% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $76,100

$76,100 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 98.5%

40. Middlebury College (Middlebury, VT)

Acceptance rate: 13.4%

13.4% Student-faculty ratio: 8-to-1

8-to-1 Graduation rate: 91.2%

91.2% Avg. annual net price: $26,958 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$26,958 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 2,858 (55.2% receiving financial aid)

2,858 (55.2% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,200

$58,200 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 94.9%

39. University of Florida (Gainesville, FL)

Acceptance rate: 30.1%

30.1% Student-faculty ratio: 11-to-1

11-to-1 Graduation rate: 90.9%

90.9% Avg. annual net price: $9,809 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$9,809 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 34,876 (93.7% receiving financial aid)

34,876 (93.7% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,000

$56,000 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 93.3%

38. Boston University (Boston, MA)

Acceptance rate: 18.6%

18.6% Student-faculty ratio: 5-to-1

5-to-1 Graduation rate: 89.3%

89.3% Avg. annual net price: $25,852 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$25,852 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 18,229 (58.1% receiving financial aid)

18,229 (58.1% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,300

$65,300 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 95.7%

37. Wellesley College (Wellesley, MA)

Acceptance rate: 16.2%

16.2% Student-faculty ratio: 7-to-1

7-to-1 Graduation rate: 92.1%

92.1% Avg. annual net price: $21,862 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$21,862 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 2,383 (65.9% receiving financial aid)

2,383 (65.9% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,800

$60,800 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 90.1%

36. Emory University (Atlanta, GA)

Acceptance rate: 13.1%

13.1% Student-faculty ratio: 4-to-1

4-to-1 Graduation rate: 90.0%

90.0% Avg. annual net price: $28,367 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$28,367 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 7,130 (60.5% receiving financial aid)

7,130 (60.5% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $66,000

$66,000 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 89.1%

35. Barnard College (New York, NY)

Acceptance rate: 11.5%

11.5% Student-faculty ratio: 10-to-1

10-to-1 Graduation rate: 92.8%

92.8% Avg. annual net price: $28,366 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$28,366 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 3,043 (46.2% receiving financial aid)

3,043 (46.2% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,900

$57,900 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 95.7%

34. Tufts University (Medford, MA)

Acceptance rate: 11.4%

11.4% Student-faculty ratio: 6-to-1

6-to-1 Graduation rate: 93.8%

93.8% Avg. annual net price: $31,630 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$31,630 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 6,676 (45.7% receiving financial aid)

6,676 (45.7% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $75,800

$75,800 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 94.4%

33. Swarthmore College (Swarthmore, PA)

Acceptance rate: 7.8%

7.8% Student-faculty ratio: 7-to-1

7-to-1 Graduation rate: 94.1%

94.1% Avg. annual net price: $19,733 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$19,733 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 1,651 (78.1% receiving financial aid)

1,651 (78.1% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,700

$56,700 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 98.5%

32. Williams College (Williamstown, MA)

Acceptance rate: 8.8%

8.8% Student-faculty ratio: 6-to-1

6-to-1 Graduation rate: 93.8%

93.8% Avg. annual net price: $14,487 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$14,487 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 2,174 (60.5% receiving financial aid)

2,174 (60.5% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $59,000

$59,000 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 92.8%

31. Davidson College (Davidson, NC)

Acceptance rate: 17.8%

17.8% Student-faculty ratio: 9-to-1

9-to-1 Graduation rate: 89.6%

89.6% Avg. annual net price: $25,794 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$25,794 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 1,973 (69.6% receiving financial aid)

1,973 (69.6% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,900

$58,900 Alumni employed two years after graduation: N/A

30. University of Virginia (Charlottesville, VA)

Acceptance rate: 20.7%

20.7% Student-faculty ratio: 7-to-1

7-to-1 Graduation rate: 93.7%

93.7% Avg. annual net price: $20,401 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$20,401 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 17,294 (62.5% receiving financial aid)

17,294 (62.5% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,200

$61,200 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 94.0%

29. Bowdoin College (Brunswick, ME)

Acceptance rate: 8.8%

8.8% Student-faculty ratio: 8-to-1

8-to-1 Graduation rate: 93.8%

93.8% Avg. annual net price: $26,727 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$26,727 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 1,915 (61.6% receiving financial aid)

1,915 (61.6% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,500

$65,500 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 96.4%

28. Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, GA)

Acceptance rate: 16.0%

16.0% Student-faculty ratio: 13-to-1

13-to-1 Graduation rate: 91.9%

91.9% Avg. annual net price: $17,360 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$17,360 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 17,461 (72.1% receiving financial aid)

17,461 (72.1% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $79,100

$79,100 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 95.9%

27. University of Notre Dame (Notre Dame, IN)

Acceptance rate: 15.1%

15.1% Student-faculty ratio: 7-to-1

7-to-1 Graduation rate: 95.9%

95.9% Avg. annual net price: $30,513 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$30,513 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 8,973 (68.2% receiving financial aid)

8,973 (68.2% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $78,400

$78,400 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 95.1%

26. University of Southern California (Los Angeles, CA)

Acceptance rate: 12.5%

12.5% Student-faculty ratio: 7-to-1

7-to-1 Graduation rate: 92.0%

92.0% Avg. annual net price: $26,021 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$26,021 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 20,790 (76.1% receiving financial aid)

20,790 (76.1% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $74,000

$74,000 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 92.4%

25. Claremont McKenna College (Claremont, CA)

Acceptance rate: 11.2%

11.2% Student-faculty ratio: 8-to-1

8-to-1 Graduation rate: 92.7%

92.7% Avg. annual net price: $21,663 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$21,663 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 1,416 (66.0% receiving financial aid)

1,416 (66.0% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $72,900

$72,900 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 96.2%

24. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, MD)

Acceptance rate: 7.5%

7.5% Student-faculty ratio: 2-to-1

2-to-1 Graduation rate: 94.6%

94.6% Avg. annual net price: $20,680 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$20,680 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 6,132 (71.4% receiving financial aid)

6,132 (71.4% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $73,200

$73,200 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 95.3%

23. University of Chicago (Chicago, IL)

Acceptance rate: 6.5%

6.5% Student-faculty ratio: 3-to-1

3-to-1 Graduation rate: 95.9%

95.9% Avg. annual net price: $33,727 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$33,727 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 7,636 (58.0% receiving financial aid)

7,636 (58.0% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $68,100

$68,100 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 93.2%

22. Cornell University (Ithaca, NY)

Acceptance rate: 8.7%

8.7% Student-faculty ratio: 8-to-1

8-to-1 Graduation rate: 94.1%

94.1% Avg. annual net price: $24,262 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$24,262 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 15,735 (57.7% receiving financial aid)

15,735 (57.7% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $77,200

$77,200 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 91.4%

21. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, MI)

Acceptance rate: 20.2%

20.2% Student-faculty ratio: 4-to-1

4-to-1 Graduation rate: 93.7%

93.7% Avg. annual net price: $19,205 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$19,205 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 32,282 (70.2% receiving financial aid)

32,282 (70.2% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $63,400

$63,400 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 94.8%

20. Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, PA)

Acceptance rate: 13.5%

13.5% Student-faculty ratio: 5-to-1

5-to-1 Graduation rate: 92.8%

92.8% Avg. annual net price: $37,450 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$37,450 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 6,932 (58.9% receiving financial aid)

6,932 (58.9% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $83,600

$83,600 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 93.4%

19. University of California – Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

Acceptance rate: 10.8%

10.8% Student-faculty ratio: 7-to-1

7-to-1 Graduation rate: 92.1%

92.1% Avg. annual net price: $13,393 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$13,393 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 32,122 (56.3% receiving financial aid)

32,122 (56.3% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,700

$60,700 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 91.1%

18. Pomona College (Claremont, CA)

Acceptance rate: 6.6%

6.6% Student-faculty ratio: 7-to-1

7-to-1 Graduation rate: 93.0%

93.0% Avg. annual net price: $17,000 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$17,000 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 1,777 (58.9% receiving financial aid)

1,777 (58.9% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,100

$58,100 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 96.8%

17. California Institute of Technology (Pasadena, CA)

Acceptance rate: 3.9%

3.9% Student-faculty ratio: 3-to-1

3-to-1 Graduation rate: 92.9%

92.9% Avg. annual net price: $30,162 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$30,162 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 982 (67.1% receiving financial aid)

982 (67.1% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $85,900

$85,900 Alumni employed two years after graduation: N/A

16. Washington University (St. Louis, MO)

Acceptance rate: 13.0%

13.0% Student-faculty ratio: 4-to-1

4-to-1 Graduation rate: 93.1%

93.1% Avg. annual net price: $28,298 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$28,298 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 8,132 (52.6% receiving financial aid)

8,132 (52.6% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $70,100

$70,100 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 96.8%

15. Northwestern University (Evanston, IL)

Acceptance rate: 7.0%

7.0% Student-faculty ratio: 3-to-1

3-to-1 Graduation rate: 95.2%

95.2% Avg. annual net price: $29,999 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$29,999 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 8,847 (65.7% receiving financial aid)

8,847 (65.7% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $69,000

$69,000 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 94.5%

14. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, TN)

Acceptance rate: 7.1%

7.1% Student-faculty ratio: 5-to-1

5-to-1 Graduation rate: 93.4%

93.4% Avg. annual net price: $27,553 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$27,553 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 7,111 (69.9% receiving financial aid)

7,111 (69.9% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $69,000

$69,000 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 95.5%

13. Duke University (Durham, NC)

Acceptance rate: 5.9%

5.9% Student-faculty ratio: 2-to-1

2-to-1 Graduation rate: 95.9%

95.9% Avg. annual net price: $27,297 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$27,297 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 6,640 (60.9% receiving financial aid)

6,640 (60.9% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $84,400

$84,400 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 94.1%

12. Georgetown University (Washington, DC)

Acceptance rate: 12.0%

12.0% Student-faculty ratio: 4-to-1

4-to-1 Graduation rate: 95.2%

95.2% Avg. annual net price: $23,049 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$23,049 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 7,598 (53.1% receiving financial aid)

7,598 (53.1% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $93,500

$93,500 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 94.4%

11. Harvey Mudd College (Claremont, CA)

Acceptance rate: 10.0%

10.0% Student-faculty ratio: 9-to-1

9-to-1 Graduation rate: 94.4%

94.4% Avg. annual net price: $33,838 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$33,838 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 905 (70.0% receiving financial aid)

905 (70.0% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $88,800

$88,800 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 98.4%

10. Brown University (Providence, RI)

Acceptance rate: 5.5%

5.5% Student-faculty ratio: 7-to-1

7-to-1 Graduation rate: 95.8%

95.8% Avg. annual net price: $25,028 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$25,028 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 7,349 (55.1% receiving financial aid)

7,349 (55.1% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $67,500

$67,500 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 93.5%

9. Rice University (Houston, TX)

Acceptance rate: 9.5%

9.5% Student-faculty ratio: 5-to-1

5-to-1 Graduation rate: 92.3%

92.3% Avg. annual net price: $18,521 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$18,521 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 4,240 (69.8% receiving financial aid)

4,240 (69.8% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,400

$65,400 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 95.4%

8. Dartmouth College (Hanover, NH)

Acceptance rate: 6.2%

6.2% Student-faculty ratio: 6-to-1

6-to-1 Graduation rate: 93.6%

93.6% Avg. annual net price: $24,078 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$24,078 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 4,556 (59.7% receiving financial aid)

4,556 (59.7% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $75,500

$75,500 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 96.2%

7. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA)

Acceptance rate: 5.9%

5.9% Student-faculty ratio: 5-to-1

5-to-1 Graduation rate: 96.2%

96.2% Avg. annual net price: $14,578 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$14,578 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 11,292 (63.0% receiving financial aid)

11,292 (63.0% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $85,900

$85,900 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 96.1%

6. Columbia University (New York, NY)

Acceptance rate: 4.1%

4.1% Student-faculty ratio: 2-to-1

2-to-1 Graduation rate: 97.4%

97.4% Avg. annual net price: $12,411 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$12,411 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 8,832 (57.6% receiving financial aid)

8,832 (57.6% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $83,300

$83,300 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 93.2%

5. Princeton University (Princeton, NJ)

Acceptance rate: 4.4%

4.4% Student-faculty ratio: 5-to-1

5-to-1 Graduation rate: 97.6%

97.6% Avg. annual net price: $20,908 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$20,908 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 5,321 (65.7% receiving financial aid)

5,321 (65.7% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $74,700

$74,700 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 92.0%

4. Harvard University (Cambridge, MA)

Acceptance rate: 4.0%

4.0% Student-faculty ratio: 4-to-1

4-to-1 Graduation rate: 96.7%

96.7% Avg. annual net price: $13,910 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$13,910 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 9,579 (73.3% receiving financial aid)

9,579 (73.3% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $89,700

$89,700 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 93.9%

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, MA)

Acceptance rate: 4.1%

4.1% Student-faculty ratio: 3-to-1

3-to-1 Graduation rate: 96.2%

96.2% Avg. annual net price: $30,958 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$30,958 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 4,638 (100.0% receiving financial aid)

4,638 (100.0% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $104,700

$104,700 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 93.4%

2. Stanford University (Stanford, CA)

Acceptance rate: 3.9%

3.9% Student-faculty ratio: 2-to-1

2-to-1 Graduation rate: 95.5%

95.5% Avg. annual net price: $14,402 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$14,402 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 7,645 (74.5% receiving financial aid)

7,645 (74.5% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $94,000

$94,000 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 92.5%

1. Yale University (New Haven, CT)

Acceptance rate: 5.3%

5.3% Student-faculty ratio: 2-to-1

2-to-1 Graduation rate: 96.9%

96.9% Avg. annual net price: $20,605 (with financial aid and scholarships)

$20,605 (with financial aid and scholarships) Undergraduate enrollment: 6,536 (65.7% receiving financial aid)

6,536 (65.7% receiving financial aid) Median earnings six years after graduation: $83,200

$83,200 Alumni employed two years after graduation: 94.2%

