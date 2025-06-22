Trump's Fellow College Alumni is Quite The List gageskidmore / Flickr

The 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, is famously known for attending the University of Pennsylvania. Having started his college career at Fordham University, the president left Fordham after two years and went on to earn a degree from the University of Pennsylvania, a prestigious Ivy League institution.

If you’re already familiar with the University of Pennsylvania, you know that the Wharton School, where the president graduated, is famously difficult to get into. This is considered one of the nation’s best business schools, and the president is far from being the only notable graduate.

20. Ivanka Trump

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Ivanka Trump, an American businesswoman, is the second-oldest child of President Donald Trump. A senior advisor in her father’s first administration, Ivanka also served as a boardroom judge on her father’s show, The Apprentice. She now serves as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

19. Donald Trump Jr.

Gage Skidmore

The firstborn son of the president, Donald Trump Jr., currently serves as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Running the company alongside his brother, Eric, Trump graduated from the Wharton School in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

18. Ron Perelman

Joe Corrigan / Getty Images the Ronald O. Perelman Heart Institute

Investor, banker, businessman, and philanthropist are just a few of the words to describe Ron Perelman. Graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with an MBA, Perelman has held or currently holds positions in companies such as Revlon, RetailMeNot, Valassis, Scientific Games Corporation, and others.

17. Alex Gorsky

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Serving as the CEO of Johnson & Johnson since 2012, Alex Gorsky graduated from Wharton in 1996. In addition to his role at J&J, Gorsky serves as a board director at Apple and JP Morgan Chase, and spoke at the school’s 2022 MBA graduation ceremony.

16. Mark Pincus

Joi Ito / Wikimedia Commons

Mark Pincus, the man responsible for the Farmville craze during Facebook’s early days, is the founder of Zynga. One of the world’s best-known mobile social gaming companies, Pincus left his role in 2016. Pincus would later go on to co-found an investment firm with investments in companies such as Lyft, SpaceX, and Oscar Health.

15. Laurene Powell Jobs

Steve Jennings / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Billionaire and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs is the widow of Steve Jobs, former co-founder and CEO of Apple. Managing the Steve Jobs Trust, Jobs graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1985 and later founded the Emerson Collective, which she uses to support organizations like The Atlantic and Axios. Powell also owns a 20% stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns multiple sports teams.

14. Brian L. Roberts

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Brian L. Roberts, the chairman and CEO of Comcast, is an American businessman and billionaire. Attending school at the University of Pennsylvania, not too far away from where he was born, Roberts took over Comcast from his father. He was named the president of Comcast in 1990 and became CEO in 2002. Julian A. Brodsky, Robert’s father’s partner in founding Comcast, also attended the Wharton School.

13. Mort Zuckerman

Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York / Wiki

Mort (Moritmer) Zuckerman, the owner of Boston Properties, one of the world’s largest real estate investment trusts, is another MBA graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. He currently owns the U.S. News & World Report, having previously owned The Atlantic and Fast Company.

12. Josh Harris

Chief National Guard Bureau / Wikimedia Commons

Josh Harris, the founder of private equity firm Apollo Global Management, is one of the world’s wealthiest individuals. He currently has ownership stakes in the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team, the New Jersey Devils hockey team, and the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Harris holds an economics degree from the Wharton School, which he earned in 1986.

11. Steve Cohen

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Graduating with an economics degree from the Wharton School, Steve Cohen is a billionaire businessman. The owner of the New York Mets baseball team, Cohen, is the founder of S.A.C. Capital Advisors. Cohen famously played a role in supporting Ken Griffin’s Citadel short squeeze of GameStop with Gabe Plotkin. According to Forbes, Cohen has a current net worth of $21.3 billion.

10. Robert Crandall

Jetlinerimages / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Widely regarded as the creator of the frequent flyer program, Robert Crandall was the former president and chairman of American Airlines. Considered a titan of the industry, Crandall created the AAdvantage program, which was the first major mileage-reward frequent flyer program in the airline industry.

9. Edmund T. Pratt Jr.

tupungato / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Edmund T. Pratt Jr., the former Chairman and CEO of Pfizer Inc., served as CEO from 1972 to 1991 and as Chairman until 1992. An MBA graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Pratt played a pivotal role in transforming Pfizer into a global pharmaceutical giant. Under his leadership, annual revenue increased from $1 billion to nearly $7 billion.

8. Elon Musk

2025 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The current world’s wealthiest person, Elon Musk, is everywhere and seemingly has his hand in everything. As of June 2025, Elon Musk has an estimated net worth of approximately $409 billion, making him one of the wealthiest individuals in recorded history. The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, Musk, was an initial big player in the President’s current administration, overseeing the DOGE office before stepping away.

7. William Wrigley Jr. II

EllenMoran / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The former chairman and CEO of William Wrigley Jr. Company, William Wrigley Jr. II, is the great-grandson of the company founder. Receiving his undergraduate degree from Duke, Wrigley received his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania. The company secured Altoids and Life Savers during his tenure, before selling them to Mars Candy for $23 billion, earning himself an estimated $3 billion.

6. Sundar Pichai

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

An MBA graduate in 2002, the current CEO of Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, received his degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Joining Google in 2004, he was appointed as the company’s CEO after Eric Schmidt stepped down in 2015. Among his notable contributions, Pichai has played a key role in the development of Gmail, Google Maps, Google Drive, Chrome OS, and Google Chrome.

5. Anil Ambani

Ministry of Power / Wikimedia Commons

An Indian billionaire, Anil Ambani, is the chairman and managing director of the Reliance Group, one of India’s most notable corporations. His net worth as of early June 2025 is estimated to be around $3 billion. At one point, Ambani was ranked as the sixth wealthiest person in the world, having received his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania.

4. Peter Lynch

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

One of the most prolific investors of the modern day, Peter Lynch, a Wharton School MBA graduate, previously managed the Magellan Fund. A fund held by Fidelity Investments, Lynch famously averaged a 29.2% annual return between 1977 and 1990. During this time at the company, Lynch increased assets under management from $18 million to $14 billion.

3. John Sculley

Web Summit / Wikimedia Commons

The man best known for firing Steve Jobs from Apple, John Sculley, attended the University of Pennsylvania. Famously leaving his role as the President of PepsiCo to take on the CEO role at Apple in 1983, Sculley stayed with the company for 10 years. For a time, Sculley was Silicon Valley’s highest-paid executive, earning $10.2 million annually.

2. JD Power

Ford Motor Company / Wikimedia Commons

James David Power III, another famous graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, also attended the Wharton School, earning an MBA in Finance. After joining Ford Motor Company, J.D. Power would go on to launch J.D. Power and Associates in 1968. Today, J.D. Power is a leading analytics firm that tracks trends across various industries, including automobiles, financial services, telecommunications, and many others.

1. President Donald Trump

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Starting at Fordham University in 1964, the president stayed at the school for two years before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania in 1966. After graduation, Trump famously went on to extend his father’s real estate empire, open up numerous businesses, host a popular TV show, and, of course, ascend to the highest office in the land.

