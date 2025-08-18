Krispy Kreme Conjures Up Limited-Edition Harry Potter Doughnuts— But Not for Long jcapaldi / Flickr

Sugar loving Potterheads are in for a treat! Krispy Kreme is bringing enchantment to the bakery case with its limited-time Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts Collection. Fans of the magical series can indulge in spellbinding flavors inspired by the four Houses of Hogwarts, the Sorting Hat, and the Golden Snitch. This sweet lineup blends the wonderful wizarding world with decadent doughnuts and a select coffee beverage. Each treat is crafted to reflect the colors, crests, and personalities of its house, ensuring every bite feels like a trip to Hogwarts.

The House of Hogwarts doughnuts are the centerpiece of the collection, featuring Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw designs. Everyone’s favorite house, Gryffindor, is represented by a rich cookie butter Kreme, while Slytherin offers chocolate and green butter creme swirls. Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw also feature their own iconic colors, with unique flavor profiles. A Sorting Hat doughnut is likely the most whimsical of them all, offering a colored-kreme surprise with the first bite. The Golden Snitch Latte, which is basically a drinkable dessert, completes the magic.

The collection is available in specialty dozens, bundles, and even at select retailers like Walmart, Kroger, and Publix. These beautifully designed, edible tributes to the world of Harry Potter are only available from 8/18 to 9/14, so fly over to Krispy Kreme before the decadent treats vanish like Harry beneath an invisibility cloak!

Krispy Kreme Harry Potter Collection Overview

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Discover the Back to Hogwarts Collection, a magical lineup of doughnuts and drinks inspired by the wizarding world

Each treat is crafted to represent a Hogwarts house or an iconic symbol

Available for a limited time between 8/18-9/14 at select Krispy Kreme locations

Gryffindor Doughnut

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Features an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookie butter flavored Kreme

Dipped in vibrant red icing with Biscoff cookie crumble and golden icing drizzle

Finished with the proud Gryffindor crest on top

Slytherin Doughnut

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Original Glazed doughnut topped with decadent chocolate and green buttercreme swirls

Sprinkled with a crunchy, chocolate cookie blend

Decorated with the iconic Slytherin crest

Hufflepuff Doughnut

courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Unglazed shell doughnut filled with brown butter toffee flavored custard

Dipped in golden yellow icing with a black chocolate drizzle

Topped with cookie crumble and the Hufflepuff crest

Ravenclaw Doughnut

KathyDewar / Getty Images

Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blueberry flavored icing

Topped with Ravenclaw sprinkles for color and texture

Adorned with the proud Ravenclaw crest

Sorting Hat Doughnut

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Soft unglazed shell doughnut filled with surprise house-colored Kreme

Dipped in chocolate-flavored icing and topped with gold stars and shimmer sugar

Finished with a Sorting Hat piece to reveal your house

Golden Snitch Latte

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Caramel toffee-inspired latte with a golden flavor profile

Topped with whipped cream, Biscoff cookie crumble, and golden shimmer sugar

A magical, indulgent drink for Harry Potter fans

Limited Time Availability

KathyDewar / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Available for a limited time at Krispy Kreme locations

Also offered in grocery and convenience store assortments

Specialty dozens and bundles perfect for sharing the magic

