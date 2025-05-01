Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (May 1) 24/7 Wall St.

Shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday, further eroding the recent run after Elon Musk promised to return his attention to the company he runs. The share price is 30.1% lower year to date, as well as down 35.3% since its 52-week high on Dec. 17, 2024.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been a market darling, up over 17,600% since it came public in 2010.

Investors have had much to worry about in 2025, and the retreat in the share price shows it.

Due to Tesla’s innovation and diversification, 24/7 Wall St. sees strong upside potential for the stock each year through the end of the decade.

Still, Tesla has gained 53.9% over the past year, leaving plenty of investors drawn to the electric vehicle (EV) market leader, which has experienced a meteoric rise that is resulted in a 17,661% gain since the company’s initial public offering on June 29, 2010. It debuted at $17 per share, or roughly $1 when adjusting for stock splits.

Regardless, investors are more concerned with the stock’s future performance over the next one, five, and 10 years. While most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it is clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term projections irrelevant. 24/7 Wall St. aims to present some farther-looking insights based on Tesla’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.

Tesla’s Recent Success

Tesla has managed to thrive and boost earnings and revenues even in high-interest climates. Tesla’s Model S became the best-selling plug-in electric car in both 2015 and 2016. The mass-market Model 3 sedan would follow, and the Model 3 would become the best-selling electric car from 2018 to 2021. The Model Y mass-market SUV version of the Model 3 made its debut in 2019, with deliveries commencing in 2020. Since then, TSLA has experienced incredible growth.

Coupled with Tesla’s energy storage business as well as its charging station network, the company saw its revenues grow.

Fiscal Year Price Revenues Net Income 2015 $16.00 $4.046B −$888.7M 2016 $14.25 $7.000B −$674.9M 2017 $21.60 $11.759B −$1.962B 2018 $21.18 $21.461B −$976M 2019 $29.53 $24.578B −$862M 2020 $235.23 $31.536B $721M 2021 $352.26 $53.823B $5.519B 2022 $123.18 $81.462B $12.556B 2023 $248.48 $96.773B $14.997B 2024 $403.84 $97.690B $7.13B

Key Drivers for Tesla’s Performance

Improved Margins: Tesla’s management is cutting manufacturing costs and expanding margins, trending with strong revenue and net income gains since 2020. Its Shanghai, China, and Berlin, Germany gigafactories should help Tesla cut a chunk of export-related red tape and tariffs for forthcoming EVs that will result in lower overseas sticker prices and enhanced sales.

Tesla’s management is cutting manufacturing costs and expanding margins, trending with strong revenue and net income gains since 2020. Its Shanghai, China, and Berlin, Germany gigafactories should help Tesla cut a chunk of export-related red tape and tariffs for forthcoming EVs that will result in lower overseas sticker prices and enhanced sales. R&D Paying Off: Thanks to its FSD and Robotaxis R&D, Tesla is leading nicely ahead of GM’s Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo. Chinese companies like Apollo Go and WeRide are viewed as better-equipped robotaxi competitors, in a field that may explode in the upcoming future.

Thanks to its FSD and Robotaxis R&D, Tesla is leading nicely ahead of GM’s Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo. Chinese companies like Apollo Go and WeRide are viewed as better-equipped robotaxi competitors, in a field that may explode in the upcoming future. Diversified Business Segments: Tesla’s Supercharger, energy, and battery businesses have taken off strongly and further separated it from its EV peers as a company with many more technology irons in the fire.

Tesla Stock Forecast Through 2030

The Wall Street analysts have a consensus 12-month price target for Tesla of $289.44 per share, which is good for just 2.6% upside potential from the most recent closing price. Of 48 analysts that cover the stock, 23 recommend buying shares, seven of them with Strong Buy ratings.

However, 24/7 Wall St.’s 12-month Tesla price target for Tesla is $268.01, which represents downside potential of 5.0%. Those figures are based on the company seeing projected revenue growth climb from $112.091 billion in 2025 to $297.430 billion in 2030, alongside normalized EPS growth of $1.91 in 2025 to $11.24 in 2030.

Year Normalized EPS Projected Revenue Projected Stock Price Potential Upside 2025 $1.91 $112.091B $268.01 −5.0% 2026 $2.98 $133.938B $298.18 5.7% 2027 $3.84 $155.708B $345.15 22.3% 2028 $5.76 $193.500B $460.90 63.3% 2029 $8.60 $248.572B $602.00 113.4% 2030 $11.24 $297.430B $674.40 139.0%

Tesla Bull, Base, and Bear Stock Price Prediction and Forecast

