Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (May 2025)

Shares of cloud-based storage solutions provider Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) surged nearly 37% over the past month and are now up 54.51% since hitting their year-to-date low on April 4. When the company reported Q1 earnings on May 21 after the close, it announced a beat on EPS with revenue meeting expectations. Revenue guidance for June came in above expectations as well. But the big takeaway was that quarterly revenue topped $1 billion for the first time, coming in at $1.04 billion.

Big Data is big business, and the companies that provide cloud storage solutions are at the forefront of an explosive industry. Snowflake is the quintessential example. Despite having to face cloud-based data warehousing competitors such as Google BigQuery, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), or Redshift, a business division of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), the company is well-positioned to take advantage of the $602.31 billion industry’s projected growth. According to Grand View Research, the global cloud computing market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% between 2024 and 2030, with the U.S. cloud computing market forecast to grow at a slightly lower — but still considerable — CAGR of 20.3% over the same time frame.

In addition to its data management services, Snowflake provides clients with customized infrastructure solutions, a pay-as-you-go pricing model, scalability, low to no latency as well as analytics capabilities. In doing so, the Bozeman, Mont.-based company has amassed a $49.81 billion market cap. However, its stock has struggled since 2021 when it hit its all-time high of $392.15 per share, falling 62% since.

With the industry ripe for expansion, 24/7 Wall Street has performed an analysis that suggests there is considerable upside potential for the tech company. Here is where prospective investors and current shareholders might expect the stock to be over the course of the next five years.

Key Points in This Article:

Snowflake’s strong earnings record suggests the ability to continue to produce positive earnings while growing alongside the cloud data storage industry. Since the first quarter of 2021, the company has beat on earnings per share (EPS) in 15 out of 16 quarters.

Snowflake has been experiencing explosive revenue growth that reflects the industry in which it operates. After posting total revenue of $264.75 million in 2020, the company saw revenue grow to $592.05 million in 2021, $1.22 billion in 2022, $2.07 billion in 2023, $2.81 billion in fiscal year 2024 — good for an enormous 961.38% increase between 2020 and 2024.

Snowflake’s Recent Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW could be considered undervalued given the combination of its recent stock performance, its significantly growing revenue figures, and the overall industry’s projected CAGR through 2030. Snowflake’s stock surged after its IPO on Sept. 15, 2020. However, as previously mentioned, it has struggled since hitting its all-time high in November 2021.

Year Share Price Revenue* Net Income* 2020 $281.40 $0.264 -$0.348 2021 $338.75 $0.592 -$0.539 2022 $143.54 $1.22 -$0.679 2023 $199.00 $2.07 -$0.796 2024 $195.64 $2.81 -$0.836

*Revenue and net income in $billions

Despite the 62% drop from its all-time high, the stock has performed better than usual in the last two quarters of 2024. Despite a negative price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of -69.51, its total assets of $8.22 billion already outweigh its total liabilities of $3.03 billion while its free cash flow has grown from -$199.41 million in 2020 to $784.29 million in 2024, good for a jaw-dropping 493.31% increase.

These metrics suggest that the company’s underlying fundamentals are strong and could set the table for a turnaround in share performance in the near future.

Key Drivers of Snowflake’s Stock Performance

1. Collaboration With NVIDIA: Snowflake recently announced a partnership with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). Snowflake has implemented NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise software, which will allow it to help customers build customized AI data applications. This will allow the company to enjoy a twofold growing industry demand between its existing offerings for cloud-based data storage as well as a vast array of AI applications meeting the needs of its tech clientele.

2. A Loyal Customer Base: According to Yahoo! Finance, Snowflake is delivering solid growth while experiencing exceptional customer loyalty evidenced by revenue retention of 127%. Those customers run the games from mega-cap companies like Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and small-cap companies like Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) to privately held yet popular enterprises such as Orangetheory Fitness and public entities such as the City of San Francisco and the Florida State University.

3. An Industry Primed for Growth: As previously discussed, the CAGR for the U.S. cloud computing market, which stood at $602.31 in 2023, is 20.3%. Grand View Research cites the rise of hybrid and milt-cloud solutions in driving the industry, as well as increased cloud adoption among both private and public (government) enterprises, both in the developed and developing world. Coupled with the rise of AI and machine learning, companies like Snowflake are uniquely positioned to serve as so-called hyper-scalers allowing them to use their flexibility to diversify service offerings that cater to the specific needs of a growing clientele that spans a broad range of industries and sectors.

Snowflake (SNOW) Price Prediction in 2025

Of the 40 Wall Street analysts covering Snowflake, the stock has a consensus “Strong Buy,” with 33 analysts assigning it as a “Buy,” seven assigning it as a “Hold” and zero assigning it as a “Sell.” The median one-year price target for SNOW is $220.05, which represents 8.56% upside potential from today’s share price.

However, 24/7 Wall Street‘s forecast is more bearish, with a median year-end price target for shares of SNOW of $193.70 by the end of its FY 2025, or 11.97% downside potential from today’s share price.

Snowflake (SNOW) Stock Forecast Through 2030

Year Revenue* EPS 2025 $3.584 $0.70 2026 $4.424 $0.99 2027 $5.409 $1.44 2028 $6.944 $2.71 2029 $8.338 $3.83 2030 $10.512 $4.12

*Revenue in $billions

Snowflake (SNOW) Price Target 2025–2030

By the conclusion of 2030, 24/7 Wall Street estimates that Snowflake’s stock will be trading for $411, indicating 86.77% potential upside from today’s share price based on the aforementioned $10.461 billion in revenue and an annualized EPS of $6.28.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2025 $193.70 -11.97% 2026 $214.81 -2.38% 2027 $252.31 14.66% 2028 $306.59 39.32% 2029 $386.25 75.52% 2030 $411 86.77%