Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (June 12)

Shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) popped 14.6% in the past week, as CEO Elon Musk feuded with President Trump. The share price is still 19.2% lower year to date, as well as down 29.5% since its 52-week high on Dec. 17, 2024.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been a market darling, up over 20,450% since it came public in 2010.

Investors have had much to worry about in 2025, and the year-to-date retreat in the share price shows it.

Due to Tesla’s innovation and diversification, 24/7 Wall St. sees strong upside potential for the stock each year through the end of the decade.

Tesla stock has gained 91.3% over the past year, leaving plenty of investors drawn to the electric vehicle (EV) market leader, which has experienced a meteoric rise that has resulted in a 20,450% gain since the company’s initial public offering on June 29, 2010. It debuted at $17 per share, or roughly $1 per share when adjusted for stock splits.

Regardless, investors are more concerned with the stock’s future performance over the next one, five, and 10 years. While most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it is clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term projections irrelevant. 24/7 Wall St. aims to present some farther-looking insights based on Tesla’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.

Tesla’s Recent Success

Tesla has managed to thrive and boost earnings and revenue even in high interest rate environments. Tesla’s Model S became the best-selling plug-in electric car in both 2015 and 2016. The mass-market Model 3 sedan followed, becoming the best-selling electric car from 2018 to 2021. The Model Y, a mass-market SUV version of the Model 3, debuted in 2019, with deliveries beginning in 2020. Since then, Tesla stock has experienced incredible growth.

Coupled with Tesla’s energy storage business, as well as its charging station network, the company saw its revenues grow.

Fiscal Year Price Revenues Net Income 2015 $16.00 $4.046B −$888.7M 2016 $14.25 $7.000B −$674.9M 2017 $21.60 $11.759B −$1.962B 2018 $21.18 $21.461B −$976M 2019 $29.53 $24.578B −$862M 2020 $235.23 $31.536B $721M 2021 $352.26 $53.823B $5.519B 2022 $123.18 $81.462B $12.556B 2023 $248.48 $96.773B $14.997B 2024 $403.84 $97.690B $7.13B

Key Drivers for Tesla’s Performance

Improved Margins: Tesla’s management has been cutting manufacturing costs and expanding margins, resulting in strong revenue and net income gains since 2020. Its gigafactories in Shanghai, China, and Berlin, Germany, should help Tesla reduce export-related red tape and tariffs for upcoming EVs, resulting in lower overseas prices and increased sales.

R&D Paying Off: Thanks to its FSD and robotaxi R&D, Tesla is leading well ahead of GM’s Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo. Chinese companies like Apollo Go and WeRide are viewed as better-equipped robotaxi competitors in a field that may explode in the upcoming future.

Diversified Business Segments: Tesla’s Supercharger, energy, and battery businesses have grown rapidly, further distinguishing it from its EV peers as a company with many more technological initiatives.

Tesla Stock Forecast Through 2030

Wall Street’s consensus 12-month price target for Tesla is $299.38 per share, though that is 8.3% lower than the most recent closing price. Of 48 analysts that cover the stock, 23 recommend buying shares, seven of them with Strong Buy ratings.

However, 24/7 Wall St.’s year-end price target for Tesla is $352.99, which represents around 8% upside potential. Our forecast through the end of the decade is based on the company seeing projected revenue growth climb from $112.091 billion in 2025 to $297.430 billion in 2030, alongside normalized EPS growth of $1.91 in 2025 to $11.24 in 2030.

Year Normalized EPS Projected Revenue Projected Stock Price Potential Upside 2025 $1.91 $112.091 B $352.99 8.1% 2026 $2.98 $133.938 B $460.60 41.1% 2027 $3.84 $155.708 B $554.16 69.8% 2028 $5.76 $193.500 B $763.71 134.0% 2029 $8.60 $248.572 B $976.35 199.1% 2030 $11.24 $297.430 B $1,099.50 236.8%

Tesla Bull, Base, and Bear Stock Price Prediction and Forecast

