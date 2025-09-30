General Motors (NYSE: GM) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (October 2025)

Forecasts
Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) gained 5.83% over the past month after gaining 9.92% the month prior. That has pushed the legacy automaker’s year-to-date performance up to 20.58%. The stock’s dividend currently yields 0.97%, or 15 cents quarterly, at current its current price.
Earlier this summer, it was reported that the company will invest $888 million at its Buffalo, N.Y.-based Tonawanda Propulsion plant to build its next-generation V8 engines. Despite GM’s significant investments in EVs, the legacy automaker saids it will start the small-block V8 production in 2027. The stock remains down 2.94% as tariff uncertainty remains a headwind. GM sources its parts from a global network of 3,100 primary suppliers and a significant presence in Mexico, Canada and Asia, has suffered according.
GM’s ascent to the pinnacle of U.S. manufacturing clout and excellence in post-WWII era America made Chevrolet and Buick household names, with Cadillac hailed as the Holy Grail of luxury cars. General Motors’ supremacy has since been supplanted by rivals — both foreign and domestic — but the company continues to maintain a global presence in the automotive industry.
The Detroit-headquartered carmaker has seen its stock produce a healthy 103.33% return over the past five years, not factoring for its dividend. 24/7 Wall St. crunched the numbers to give invests our best estimate of GM’s future share price. No one has a crystal ball, and even the Wall Street is wrong just as often as it is right when it comes to predicting future stock prices. So we will walk through our assumptions and provide you with the story around the numbers (other sites just pick a share price without explaining why).
In 2014, Mary Barra took over as General Motors’ CEO. Since then, she has presided over a number of highs and lows for the company, including:
From 2015 to 2024, GM saw its stock appreciate 51.04%, while its revenues climbed 38.07% and its net income fell by -37.5%. However, in its Q4 2024 earnings call, the company provided stronger guidance for 2025, including net income in the $11.2 billion–$12.5 billion range and diluted EPS of $11–$12, up from 2024’s $6.37.
1. Electrification: General Motors is decidedly “all-in” on EVs, unlike rival Ford, which announced some EV production cutbacks. GM’s larger international network will help to boost this segment in upcoming years.
2. Partnerships: GM’s arrangement with Uber to supply Cruise robotaxis should start generating another revenue stream commencing in 2026.
3. R&D: General Motors’ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a project under its R&D department’s AI development, is tentatively projected to kickstart sometime in 2028. Meanwhile, the company’s battery technology R&D is anticipated to create greater efficiencies, storage capabilities and longer running times between charges in the future.
According to Wall Street analysts, the median one-year price target for GM is $62.89, which represents 1.53% potential upside from today’s share price. Of the 18 analysts covering GM, 14 assign it a “Buy” rating, two assign it a “Hold” rating and two assign it a “Sell” rating, translating into a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating for the stock.
24/7 Wall St.’s year-end price target for General Motors is more bearish at $55.98, which represents 9.62% potential downside from today’s share price. We believe that numerous factors, including illegal data harvesting and transmission class action suits, could drag the stock price down throughout 2025, despite other GM gains. Additionally, the Trump administration’s stance on EVs may thwart growth efforts.
General Motors’ R&D work in artificial intelligence extends beyond its ADAS and Cruise robotaxi projects. Applying AI to streamline design and manufacturing efficiencies, GM will be able to utilize AI for better marketing and sales. By expanding data collection and applications for ride-sharing, logistics, urban mobility solutions, and customer satisfaction preferences, GM can customize vehicle models and features for increased demographic targeted appeal. 24/7 Wall St.’s price target for 2030 is $63.48. This would be a 2.48% gain over the current share price.
