S&P 500
6,750.80
+0.12%
Dow Jones
46,470.30
+0.13%
Nasdaq 100
25,164.20
+0.17%
Russell 2000
2,480.14
+0.32%
FTSE 100
9,523.20
+0.15%
Nikkei 225
47,735.40
-1.74%
Home > Forecasts > SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 10)

Forecasts

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 10)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 10)

By Joel South

Oct 10, 2025  |  Updated 8:30 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: 

  • SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a premier online financial solutions platform targeting a more affluent demographic.
  • Its ambition to become a one-stop shop for financial services, along with its growing deposit base, is likely to drive future growth.
  • 24/7 Wall St. projects healthy upside for the stock by the end of the decade.
  • If you’re looking for some stocks with huge potential, make sure to grab a free copy of our “The Next NVIDIA” report. It features a software stock we’re confident has 10× potential.

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SOFI) chief executive officer stated at a conference earlier this year that the fintech company is targeting 30% member growth and 20% revenue growth. The stock popped 12.6% in the past week, ahead of the upcoming earnings report and on positive comments from Jim Cramer and others. The share price is up 149.8% from six months ago, outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. SoFi’s one-year gain is 231.2%.

However, worries about recession have had an impact on fintech stocks like SoFi. Morgan Stanley recently maintained an Underweight rating on the stock, though the firm did raise its price target to $18. Some analysts see it as having a steep premium, while others anticipate decades of growth potential. Mizuho has a street-high $31 price target.

SoFi has been exploring re-entery into the crypto and blockchain space. It recently announced the launch of a new, actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on artificial intelligence, as well as the rollout of Level 1 options trading for its SoFi Invest members. It also announced a partnership with Lightspark to leverage blockchain technology for international money transfers. The company’s third-quarter earnings report is expected in late October.

SoFi made its public debut on June 1, 2021, through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Social Capital Hedosophia Holding Corp. V. Before the merger, the company’s original name was Social Finance. It started as a student loan financing firm before expanding into loans, mortgages, and other financial products. After the SPAC acquisition, SoFi was equipped with substantial capital to enhance its technology stack to better scale its 2020 acquisition of Galileo. The Galileo platform was developed to deploy a wide range of financial services quickly, giving SoFi the tools to bring numerous financial products to a mass market.

SoFi went public at $10 per share, and the price quickly jumped 150%, but the stock’s performance was lackluster afterward. However, investors only care about what happens from this point on, particularly over the next one, three, and five years. Let’s crunch the numbers and share our best estimate for SoFi’s future share price. No one has a crystal ball and even the Wall Street “experts” are often wrong more than they are right in predicting future stock prices. But we provide our revenue and earnings projections as part of our peer-to-peer valuation.

SoFi’s Recent Performance

The table below summarizes performance in share price, revenue, and profits (net income) since its IPO.

Year Share Price  Revenue* Net Income*
2021 $12.50 $977.3 ($483.9)
2022 $15.81 $1,519.2 ($320.4)
2023 $4.62 $2,067.8 ($300.7)
2024 $15.40 $2,343.5 ($113.3)

*Revenue and net income in millions

In the past four years, SoFi has more than doubled its revenue, but that top-line growth also came with a jump in total operating costs, particularly the $720 million in sales and marketing expenses in 2023. However, the increases in operating costs are money well spent with in-house technology improvements and member-generating marketing spending.

SoFi is close to hitting an inflection point in profitability and has done a stellar job of expanding revenue and improving earnings per share (EPS).

As SoFi’s revenue grows, it becomes more profitable, meaning its costs per customer decrease. This scalability is important because it indicates that as the company grows, it will become even more profitable. Given that the industry is growing and SoFi is outperforming its peers, there’s strong optimism that SoFi’s earnings per share will continue to rise.

Key Drivers of SoFi’s Stock Performance

Girl Browsing Work Opportunities Online on Laptop
Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Expanding its services and retaining customers.

Expansion Financial Services: SoFi’s ambition to become a one-stop shop for financial services will likely drive future growth. The company plans to continue expanding its product lineup—including new lending products, investment options, and insurance services—to cater to a broader range of financial needs.

Bank Charter and Deposit Base Expansion: Obtaining a national banking charter allows SoFi to use its growing deposit base to fund lending operations more efficiently. This access to lower-cost funds is expected to drive net interest income growth, enhancing profitability as SoFi scales its banking operations.

Cross-Selling and Customer Retention: SoFi’s strategy of cross-selling its wide array of financial products aims to increase the average number of products per customer. This integrated approach is expected to improve customer retention and lifetime value, thereby boosting overall revenue and profitability.

SoFi’s Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

The central banking system of the United States and changing interest rates. Percentage symbol and arrow symbol on the wooden cube.
Emir Hoyman / iStock via Getty Images

Wall Street remains cautious for now.

The Wall Street consensus one-year price target for SoFi Technologies has risen to $22.08. That target is less than the current stock price, meaning analysts expect no upside for now. Of 22 analysts covering the stock, only six recommend buying shares.

24/7 Wall St. is more bullish on the stock, with a $29.41 target price by year’s end. Reaching that target would represent a gain of more than 3%.

Year Est. Revenue ($B)  Est. Net Income ($B)  Est. EPS Normalized Price to Sales Multiple Est. Market Cap ($B)
2025 $2.84 $0.32 $0.21 3.5 $9.94
2026 $3.45 $0.584 $0.43 3.5 $12.08
2027 $3.79 $0.707 $0.62 3.5 $13.27
2028 $4.33 $0.902 $0.83 3.5 $15.16
2029 $4.84 $1.096 $1.02 3.5 $16.94
2030 $5.34 $1.279 $1.10 3.5 $18.69

24/7 Wall St. compared other fintech/lenders when deciding on our price-to-sales valuation of 3.5 times for the entire time frame of our analysis. Included in the analysis were Block Inc. (NYSE: XYZ), PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), LendingClub Corp. (NYSE: LC), and Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), which gives us a blended valuation of around 3.3x sales.

By the end of the decade, we estimate SoFi’s stock price will be $55.30 per share with 10% year-over-year revenue growth. Our estimated price would be more than double the current share price.

Year Price Target Change From Current Price
2025 $29.41 3.4%
2026 $35.70 25.5%
2027 $39.26 38.0%
2028 $44.85 57.6%
2029 $50.12 76.2%
2030 $55.30 94.4%

Dave vs. SoFi: Which Fintech Stock Is Better?

 

The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Should Boomers Consider SOFI Stock or Steer Clear Of It
Chris MacDonald | Apr 15, 2025

Should Boomers Consider SOFI Stock or Steer Clear Of It

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has carved out a niche in consumer finance, and is among the companies in the fintech sector…
SoFi Soars 150%: Can It Double Again by 2026?
Rich Duprey | Jul 17, 2025

SoFi Soars 150%: Can It Double Again by 2026?

Financing a Double-Double? SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a leading fintech platform that has evolved from a student loan refinancing startup…
10 Reasons to Buy SOFI Technologies Stock Now
Kristin Hitchcock | Jun 28, 2024

10 Reasons to Buy SOFI Technologies Stock Now

The financial services industry has been around for hundreds of years. Legacy institutions, burdened by bureaucracy and outdated technology, often…
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Stock Price Prediction: Bull, Base & Bear Forecasts
Trey Thoelcke | Nov 12, 2023

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Stock Price Prediction: Bull, Base & Bear Forecasts

Fintech darling and online bank SoFi Technologies aims to become profitable in the fourth quarter. Here is a bull case,…
Ready to Invest $10K—But is AppLovin or SOFI the Better Buy?
Vandita Jadeja | Feb 14, 2025

Ready to Invest $10K—But is AppLovin or SOFI the Better Buy?

For a lot of people, investing means passive income. For many others, it means financial independence and if you are…
Is SOFI a Best Buy Now Stock?
Vandita Jadeja | Mar 27, 2025

Is SOFI a Best Buy Now Stock?

The stock market has been on a rough ride this past week, making investors nervous about the impact of tariffs…
SoFi Stock Price Prediction: Where Will It Be in 1 Year
Trey Thoelcke | Jul 17, 2024

SoFi Stock Price Prediction: Where Will It Be in 1 Year

SoFi Technologies stock has struggled, but there are signs of a potential recovery. Not all analysts have faith, but is…
SoFi Dropped 12% Despite Beating Forecasts. Why Were Investors Not Impressed?
247patrick | May 2, 2023

SoFi Dropped 12% Despite Beating Forecasts. Why Were Investors Not Impressed?

Defying logic, the shares plunged more than 12% after the lender released first-quarter financial results.
3 Reasons SOFI Stock Is the Comeback Stock This July
Marc Guberti | Jun 19, 2025

3 Reasons SOFI Stock Is the Comeback Stock This July

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) is up by 7% year-to-date, but it can feel disappointing when comparing it to other fintech stocks like…

Top Gaining Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 5,594,743
+$4.81
+5.25%
$96.50
Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 39,063,154
+$0.76
+4.73%
$16.84
Delta Air Lines
DAL Vol: 29,288,911
+$2.45
+4.29%
$59.57
PepsiCo
PEP Vol: 13,707,329
+$5.87
+4.23%
$144.71
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 8,106,943
+$3.25
+3.31%
$101.34

Top Losing Stocks

Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 13,274,709
-$8.58
5.21%
$155.95
PulteGroup
PHM Vol: 4,278,074
-$6.25
4.90%
$121.41
DR Horton
DHI Vol: 6,578,698
-$7.27
4.58%
$151.39
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 124,154
-$43.13
4.53%
$909.79
Targa Resources
TRGP Vol: 1,370,983
-$7.19
4.27%
$161.30