S&P 500
6,939.70
+0.32%
Dow Jones
48,766.80
+0.58%
Nasdaq 100
25,676.70
+0.19%
Russell 2000
2,549.98
+0.27%
FTSE 100
9,885.30
-0.15%
Nikkei 225
50,546.30
-0.18%

Forecasts

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) Price Prediction and Forecast (Jan 2025)

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) holds a crucial place in the semiconductor supply chain, commanding over 60% of global spending at chip foundries.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor’s ability to deliver innovative manufacturing capabilities is essential for customers developing artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, and other advanced technologies.
  • Therefore, we see a strong gain for Taiwan Semiconductor stock by the end of the decade.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Joel South Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) Price Prediction and Forecast (Jan 2025)

© 24/7 Wall St.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM), AKA TSMC, hit an all-time high of $313.98 this month. Tariff and trade issues surrounded TSMC in the past month, but it did boost its quarterly dividend by more than 16%. The stock is up 7.2% higher than a month ago.

TSMC says it is actively diversifying its global footprint, although it declined an invitation from India to set up a plant there. Due to efforts to bolster U.S. domestic chip production and reduce reliance on overseas supply chains, TSMC said it plans to drastically increase its investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, including new fabrication plants and advanced packaging facilities in Arizona. Reportedly, it is also expanding its presence in Japan, as well as considering constructing an advanced chip fabrication plant in the UAE. Its market valuation surpassed $1 trillion in July, and Wall Street remains optimistic.

The share price is 40.8% higher than six months ago and 49.6% higher year over year, outperforming the Nasdaq in both timeframes.

Investors are of course concerned with future stock performance over the next one, five, or 10 years. Although most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it is clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term prognostications irrelevant. 24/7 Wall St. aims to present some farther-looking insights based on TSMC’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help with your own research.

All Roads Lead to Taiwan Semiconductor

SquatchPhotography / iStock via Getty Images

Taiwan Semiconductor has control of roughly 62% of the global chip market.

In the high-tech universe, there is a single common road that top-flight companies like Nvidia, AMD, Apple, Qualcomm, Broadcom, and many others must travel to get their chips made, no matter where they hail from. That road inevitably leads to TSMC, the largest semiconductor foundry on the planet.

When a company like Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) designs a new chip, it takes it to TSMC to actually print the design on a silicon wafer. TSMC is the top choice for Nvidia, AMD, and many other chip designers, thanks to its precision, quality control, and innovative technical capabilities. At the time of this writing, TSMC commands over 60% of global spending at chip foundries.

The explosion of growth in the artificial intelligence and data center arenas has led to a commensurate acceleration in demand for graphics processing unit (GPU) chips and a variety of similar chips for those fields. By focusing on precision foundry work, TSMC has become the premier “go-to” player for chip designers, even among those competing in various sectors.

TSMC does face certain challenges, including:

  • Despite its crucial place in the semiconductor supply chain, Taiwan Semiconductor is based in Taiwan. The leadership of the People’s Republic of China claims that Taiwan is a part of China proper. Any overt military action on Taiwanese soil would likely result in a domino effect of chip shortages.
  • TSMC had raised prices for its 3-nanometer and 5-nm process products by up to 8%. However, Samsung is focusing on its 2-nm process to meet future technologies’ high-performance, low-power, and high-bandwidth requirements, and rival Intel has a 1.4-nm ultra-fine process slated to be unveiled in 2027.
  • The semiconductor industry historically has been cyclical. While AI investment soars, TSMC has few significant rivals. During slow periods, semiconductor companies have often seen a glut of excess inventory. It remains to be seen how TSMC will handle a slowdown after ramping up production to such a high level.

TSMC’s Performance

The company experienced significant growth and transformation from 2014 to 2024, solidifying its position as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing in that time.

  • The TSMC-Apple cooperation began in earnest in 2014, with Apple’s A8 and A8X SoCss. The cooperation has expanded so much that by 2024, Apple relied on TSMC for nearly 100% of its chip requirements.
  • Opposing patent infringement lawsuits with GlobalFoundries in 2019 were eventually settled with a cross-licensing agreement, which ends in 2029.
  • In 2020, TSMC prudently decided to diversify its manufacturing by opening new plants in Phoenix, Arizona, and Dresden, Germany.
  • In July 2020, TSMC signed a 20-year deal with Ørsted to buy the entire production of two offshore wind farms under development off Taiwan’s west coast. At the time of its signing, it was the world’s largest corporate green energy order ever.
  • In 2021, TSMC formed joint ventures with Sony and Denso in Japan.
Fiscal Year (DEC ) Price Total Revenues Net Income
NYSE (TWD) (TWD)
2014 $22.38 $762.81 M $254.30 M
2015 $22.75 $843.49 M $302.85 M
2016 $28.75 $947.98 M $331.73 M
2017 $39.65 $977.95 M $344.99 M
2018 $36.91 $1.03 B $363.05 M
2019 $58.10 $1.07 B $353.95 M
2020 $109.04 $1.34 B $510.74 M
2021 $120.31 $1.59 B $596.54 M
2022 $74.49 $2.24 B $1,016.53 B
2023 $104.00 $2.16 B $838.50 M
2024 $197.49 $2.89 B $1.17 T

Key Drivers for TSMC’s Future

MACRO PHOTO / iStock via Getty Images

The surge in artificial intelligence (AI) is a primary driver for TSMC.

The surge in artificial intelligence (AI) is a primary driver for TSMC, but its future growth is also heavily tied to strategic partnerships, geopolitical considerations, and the following:

Technological Leadership

TSMC’s ongoing advancement in process technology, particularly in nodes like 3nm and beyond, allows them to command premium pricing and maintain a strong market share. The company’s ability to deliver innovative manufacturing capabilities is essential for customers developing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, and advanced mobile devices.

Demand from Key Sectors

The increasing demand for semiconductors in crucial fields like AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and 5G and advanced mobile devices. While the surge in AI applications drives a need for the powerful chips TSMC manufactures, data centers and other HPC applications also require high-end semiconductors. Furthermore, the evolution of 5G and the increasing sophistication of mobile devices contribute significantly to TSMC’s revenue.

Supply Chain Dynamics

The importance of robust semiconductor supply chains is undeniable, and TSMC’s role in that chain is very crucial. This serves as an incentive for the international community to keep Taiwan out of Beijing’s control.

Because of its uniquely advanced manufacturing capabilities, TSMC can easily scale to meet accelerating demand and holds a near monopoly on large graphics processing unit (GPU) chip contracts from major semiconductor designers for AI and data center use.

Stock Price Prediction for 2026

wigglestick / Getty Images

TSMC’s work in quantum computing should pave the way for neuromorphic computing chips that can mimic many human brain functions.

The consensus recommendation for TSMC stock from 17 Wall Street analysts is to buy shares. Five of those analysts have Strong Buy ratings. Their average price target in 12 months has risen to $344.57, which is 17.4% above the current price.

24/7 Wall St.’s year-end 2026 projection for TSMC’s price is a more bearish $316.68 a share, which would be about 8% gain over the current price. Since TSMC consumes as much as 5% of Taiwan’s entire energy output, its Ørsted wind farm energy production should manifest tangible cost savings benefits.

The Outlook for the Next Five Years

monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Strong growth is seen through the end of the decade.

While its 2-nm process will likely compete favorably at the start against Samsung, the TSMC competitive advantage in other avenues of chip manufacturing will ultimately prove to be overwhelming. The anticipated surge of data center spending on chips should fuel larger contracts. Collaborations with research institutions and tech giants in developing next-generation AI chips could open new revenue streams and strengthen its position as an innovation leader in the industry. Our projection for 2027 is $333.99.

2028 should begin to see the rewards from the 2024 R&D surge of $32 billion in advanced process technologies. New products from TSMC investments in quantum computing research are expected to bear fruit by 2028, potentially revolutionizing certain computing applications. The company’s focus on developing ultra-low power consumption chips for IoT and edge computing devices could position it as a key player in the growing market for energy-efficient technologies. The 2028 24/7 Wall St. price target is $374.00.

2029 will mark the expiration of TSMC’s GlobalFoundries cross-licensing agreement, which should double up the revenues from that stream. Further developments in chips for quantum computing, health care, and other applications can open up more direct government contract opportunities. U.S. and German TSMC factories should be operating at full capacity by 2029. We anticipate a price jump to $403.65.

By 2030, TSMC’s work in quantum computing should pave the way for neuromorphic computing chips at the forefront of AI applications. These would mimic human brain functions more closely than ever before. The company’s involvement in space exploration projects and renewable energy initiatives may also diversify its revenue streams and enhance its global technological influence. We expect a $469.94 stock price, representing over 60% gain over today’s stock price.

Year P/E Ratio EPS Price Upside
2026 29 $10.92 $316.68 7.9%
2027 27 $12.37 $333.99 13.8%
2028 25 $14.96 $374.00 27.5%
2029 23 $17.55 $403.65 37.6%
2030 21 $22.14 $469.94 60.2%

Prediction: TSMC Will Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2026

 

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

Millionaire Kevin O'Leary says this is the 'worst curse' you can do when it comes to raising kids
John Seetoo |

Millionaire Kevin O'Leary says this is the 'worst curse' you can do when it comes to raising kids
Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
David Beren |

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm

Continue Reading

This Critical AI Stock Is Now Building Factories in the U.S.
John Seetoo |

This Critical AI Stock Is Now Building Factories in the U.S.

In the high tech universe, there is only a single common road that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:…
How a Changing Chip Environment Will Affect AMD Stock
247sarah |

How a Changing Chip Environment Will Affect AMD Stock

TSMC will build a silicon chip manufacturing plant in the U.S. and that changes the competitive landscape for AMD and…
3 AI Stocks That Look Like Solid Buys on Any Upcoming Weakness
Chris MacDonald |

3 AI Stocks That Look Like Solid Buys on Any Upcoming Weakness

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a concept that’s been around since 1950, when Alan Turing first coined the term. Although present…
The Best Technology Stock to Buy in September
Chris MacDonald |

The Best Technology Stock to Buy in September

Taiwan Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSM) remains among the top chip stocks many long-term investors continue to focus on. There’s good reason for that,…
Apple Just Secured More Than Half of Taiwan Semi’s Most Valuable Asset
Rich Duprey |

Apple Just Secured More Than Half of Taiwan Semi’s Most Valuable Asset

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to dominate the tech landscape as a powerhouse in consumer electronics and services, with its stock delivering…
ASML vs. TSM: The Best AI Stock to Buy Now
Chris MacDonald |

ASML vs. TSM: The Best AI Stock to Buy Now

Every company and your grandma is looking to gain some exposure to AI right now, it seems. Talk of artificial…
3 AI Chip Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2025
Chris MacDonald |

3 AI Chip Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2025

The artificial intelligence revolution has brought plenty of attention to specific tech stocks servicing the ultra-high expected growth the AI…
If Nvidia’s Run Is Over, These 3 Chip Stocks Could Be Better Picks
Chris MacDonald |

If Nvidia’s Run Is Over, These 3 Chip Stocks Could Be Better Picks

The semiconductor sector is absolutely dominated by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) right now. Everyone knows that. After all, we’re talking about the…
Here’s What Nvidia’s Report Could Mean For These 3 Major Tech Names
Chris MacDonald |

Here’s What Nvidia’s Report Could Mean For These 3 Major Tech Names

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) second quarter earnings results knocked the top off the ball, but the market didn’t respond as favorably as…

Top Gaining Stocks

Nike
NKE Vol: 36,024,481
+$2.66
+4.64%
$60.00
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 18,592,460
+$10.41
+3.77%
$286.68
Target
TGT Vol: 3,299,502
+$2.23
+2.36%
$96.53
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 1,304,491
+$2.48
+2.07%
$122.01
Costco
COST Vol: 1,822,154
+$17.07
+2.00%
$871.86

Top Losing Stocks

Datadog
DDOG Vol: 2,005,437
-$3.19
2.26%
$138.04
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
Carnival
CCL Vol: 7,548,560
-$0.41
1.30%
$31.25
EQT
EQT Vol: 3,436,222
-$0.63
1.16%
$53.89
ServiceNow
NOW Vol: 3,896,771
-$1.77
1.15%
$152.59