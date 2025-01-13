Americans Are Loading Up on These 10 Handguns artas / iStock via Getty Images

Gun ownership has been a constitutional right in the United States for centuries, and one that millions of adults across the country choose to exercise. But over the last few decades, the reasons Americans decide to own firearms have shifted considerably.

As recently as 1999, only 26% of gun owners cited personal protection as a leading reason for owning a firearm, according to the Pew Research Center. That number jumped to 48% in 2013, and to 67% in 2017. As of 2023, the most recent year of available data, 72% of gun owners in the U.S. reported keeping a firearm primarily for protection. The share of gun owners who cite hunting as the top reason for owning a firearm, meanwhile, fell from 49% in 1999 to just 32% in 2023.

These market shifts have brought meaningful changes to the firearm industry. While every firearm is a weapon capable of affording some level of personal protection, certain types of guns — namely handguns — are better suited to that purpose than others. Smaller than long guns, handguns are easily maneuverable inside the home, and concealable in public places — and as more Americans have turned to firearms for personal protection, handgun sales have surged.

Handguns — including both revolvers and semi-automatic pistols — are produced by thousands of U.S.-based gunmakers, and are available in a variety of sizes and calibers. While those in the market for a handgun have countless options, annual sales data shows that certain models are especially popular with American gun owners.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 best-selling pistols in the United States. Guns are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on the approximate base price for each make and model are from online retailers, including GunBroker.

Even though handguns can be either revolvers or semi-automatic pistols, each of the 10 firearms on this list are pistols. Generally, pistols have greater ammunition capacity than revolvers, are faster to reload, and are more easily concealed. While revolvers are by no means obsolete, the practical advantages pistols offer has led to their domination of the handgun market.

These 10 pistols are manufactured by seven brands, including Glock, Ruger, and Sig Sauer, companies that each have two models on this list. While one pistol on this list is chambered for .22 caliber ammunition, each of the remaining models can be, or are exclusively, chambered for 9mm ammunition. (Here is a look at the most powerful handguns.)

By far the most popular pistol caliber in the United States, 9mm firearms are used by the U.S. military and law enforcement agencies across the country. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, more than 60% of all domestically manufactured pistols in 2022 were chambered for 9mm rounds. (Here is a look at the firearms carried by U.S. federal agents.)

These are the best-selling handguns in the United States.

Why It Matters



10. Armscor/RIA Rock



Approx. base price: $380

$380 Available chamberings include: 9mm, .45 caliber

9mm, .45 caliber Manufacturer: Armscor/RIA

Armscor/RIA Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Pahrump, Nevada

Pahrump, Nevada Manufacturer’s parent company: Armscor Precision International

9. Springfield Hellcat



Approx. base price: $500

$500 Available chamberings include: 9mm

9mm Manufacturer: Springfield

Springfield Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Geneseo, Illinois

Geneseo, Illinois Manufacturer’s parent company: None

8. Smith & Wesson M&P9



Approx. base price: $350

$350 Available chamberings include: 9mm

9mm Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Maryville, Tennessee

Maryville, Tennessee Manufacturer’s parent company: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

7. Ruger Mark IV



Approx. base price: $400

$400 Available chamberings include: .22 caliber

.22 caliber Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

6. CZ-USA CZ 75



Approx. base price: $620

$620 Available chamberings include: 9mm

9mm Manufacturer: CZ-USA

CZ-USA Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

5. Glock G43



Approx. base price: $450

$450 Available chamberings include: 9mm

9mm Manufacturer: Glock

Glock Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Smyrna, Georgia

Smyrna, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Glock Ges.m.b.H.

4. Ruger American series pistols



Approx. base price: $450

$450 Available chamberings include: 9mm, .45 caliber

9mm, .45 caliber Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

3. Glock G19



Approx. base price: $500

$500 Available chamberings include: 9mm

9mm Manufacturer: Glock

Glock Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Smyrna, Georgia

Smyrna, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Glock Ges.m.b.H.

2. Sig Sauer P320



Approx. base price: $460

$460 Available chamberings include: 9mm, .45 caliber

9mm, .45 caliber Manufacturer: Sig Sauer

Sig Sauer Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Newington, New Hampshire

Newington, New Hampshire Manufacturer’s parent company: L&O Holding

1. Sig Sauer P365



Approx. base price: $500

$500 Available chamberings include: 9mm

9mm Manufacturer: Sig Sauer

Sig Sauer Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Newington, New Hampshire

Newington, New Hampshire Manufacturer’s parent company: L&O Holding

