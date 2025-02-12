Sales of These Best-Selling Semi-Automatic Rifles Show No Signs of Slowing Down 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In 1994, the federal government passed a law that effectively banned the manufacture or sale of assault-style weapons for civilian use. This ban expired in 2004, however, and in the years since, assault-style semi-automatic rifles have become among the most popular firearms in the United States.

Civilian ownership of semi-automatic rifles — particularly assault-style, or modern sporting rifles — is perhaps the most contentious element of the ongoing gun control debate.

But, while controversial, these firearms are also hugely popular — and certain makes and models stand out as clear favorites among American gun owners.

Over the 10 years ending in 2022, Americans bought nearly 22 million assault-style rifles, or modern sporting rifles, according to estimates from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry advocacy group. While popular, these types of firearms are also controversial. Modeled after fully automatic weapons used by militaries around the world, including the AK-47 and AR-15, many gun control advocates argue that modern sporting rifles have no reasonable civilian application. Additionally, many of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history have been carried out with assault-style rifles.

Even though some states have standing bans on these weapons, they remain legal in most of the country — and in these places, they are widely used for home defense, recreational target shooting, and even hunting. Given their popularity, assault-style rifles are sold in the United States by hundreds of companies and are available in countless configurations. But recent firearm sales data shows that when it comes to semi-automatic rifles, Americans have some clear preferences.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 best-selling semi-automatic rifles in the United States. Rifles are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on the approximate base price for each make and model are from online retailers, including GunBroker.

These 10 rifles are manufactured by seven brands – including Browning, Colt, Sig Sauer, and Ruger, a company with four models on this list. While most of these rifles are, what many would consider to be, assault-style weapons, some are not. One of these rifles is the Ruger 10/22, a .22 caliber rifle that has long been popular with novice shooters. Not only one of the best-selling semi-automatic rifles of 2024, the 10/22 is also one of the best-selling firearms of all time. Since the model was introduced more than 50 years ago, Ruger has reportedly sold over 7 million 10/22 rifles. (Here is a look at the most popular firearms in history.)

Many of the rifles on this list are available in a wide range of calibers commonly used for home defense and hunting. The ballistic characteristics of these different calibers are nuanced, and while some are better suited for certain types of game, variations also cater to a shooter’s personal preference. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting cartridges.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer — usually a local gun store — which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

These are the best-selling semi-automatic rifles in the United States.

Rifles have lost considerable market share to pistols in the United States in recent years. Still, semi-automatic rifles — particularly assault-style rifles, like those modeled after military firearms — have surged in demand among American gun owners. While those in the market for a semi-automatic rifle have countless brands, configurations, and calibers to choose from, certain models have emerged as clear favorites.

10. Colt M4 Carbine

Approx. base price: $1,040

$1,040 Available chamberings include: .223 Rem., 5.56mm NATO

.223 Rem., 5.56mm NATO Manufacturer: Colt

Colt Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: West Hartford, Connecticut

West Hartford, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

9. Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Tavor

Approx. base price: $1,750

$1,750 Available chamberings include: .223 Rem., .300 AAC Blackout, 9mm

.223 Rem., .300 AAC Blackout, 9mm Manufacturer: Israel Weapon Industries (IWI)

Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Manufacturer’s parent company: SK Group

8. Browning BAR series rifles

Arthurrh / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $1,300

$1,300 Available chamberings include: .243 Win., .25-06 Rem., .270 WSM, .270 Win., .30-06, .300 WSM, .300 Win. Mag., .308 Win., .325 WSM, 7mm Rem. Mag.

.243 Win., .25-06 Rem., .270 WSM, .270 Win., .30-06, .300 WSM, .300 Win. Mag., .308 Win., .325 WSM, 7mm Rem. Mag. Manufacturer: Browning

Browning Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah

Morgan, Utah Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Herstal

7. KelTec SUB-2000

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $420

$420 Available chamberings include: 9mm

9mm Manufacturer: KelTec

KelTec Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Cocoa, Florida

Cocoa, Florida Manufacturer’s parent company: None

6. Ruger LC Carbine

James Case / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $750

$750 Available chamberings include: 10mm Auto, 45 Auto, 5.7x28mm

10mm Auto, 45 Auto, 5.7x28mm Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

5. Ruger SFAR

JHobbs / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $1,000

$1,000 Available chamberings include: 6.5 Creedmoor, 7.62 NATO/308 Win.

6.5 Creedmoor, 7.62 NATO/308 Win. Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

4. Smith & Wesson M&P15

Approx. base price: $450

$450 Available chamberings include: .22 LR, .223 Rem., .300 Whisper, 5.56mm NATO

.22 LR, .223 Rem., .300 Whisper, 5.56mm NATO Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Maryville, Tennessee

Maryville, Tennessee Manufacturer’s parent company: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

3. Sig Sauer MCX series rifles

Mike Searson / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $1,580

$1,580 Available chamberings include: .223 Rem., .300 AAC Blackout, 7.62x39mm

.223 Rem., .300 AAC Blackout, 7.62x39mm Manufacturer: Sig Sauer

Sig Sauer Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Newington, New Hampshire

Newington, New Hampshire Manufacturer’s parent company: L&O Holding

2. Ruger Mini-14

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $970

$970 Available chamberings include: .300 AAC Blackout, 5.56mm NATO, 7.62x39mm

.300 AAC Blackout, 5.56mm NATO, 7.62x39mm Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

1. Ruger 10/22

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $260

$260 Available chamberings include: .22 LR

.22 LR Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

