America's Most Popular Lever-Action Rifles

A uniquely American rifle, the lever-action was invented in the United States, where it has remained popular for over 150 years. While never officially adopted by the U.S. military as a standard issue firearm, lever-actions were widely used during the Civil War and by American law enforcement in the early- to mid-twentieth century. Today, lever-action rifles are common in gun cabinets across the country.

Lever-actions tend to be shorter in length than other rifles, making them lighter and ideal for densely forested areas. While they also tend to be faster firing than bolt-action rifles, lever-actions are also more mechanically complex, making them harder to clean and arguably less accurate.

While lever-actions have some inherent advantages and disadvantages, they are an iconic firearm, and several models rank among the best selling rifles in the United States.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 most popular lever-action rifles in America. Rifles are ranked on sales volume in the 2023 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on domestic manufacturing locations and production volume in 2021 are from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Many major gunmakers do not produce lever-action rifles, and partially as a result, the 10 firearms on this list are made by only four companies under five brand names. The Wisconsin based manufacturer Henry Repeating Arms makes four rifles on this list, and FN Herstal, a Belgian arms maker, produces three, under the Winchester and Browning brand names. (Here is a look at America’s favorite rifle companies.)

Lever-actions also tend to be limited in the types of ammunition they can accept, both because their design can restrict them to low or medium-pressure rounds, and because of the way they are loaded. Lever-action rifles often have a tubular magazine running directly under the barrel. Many of these types of lever-actions can only be loaded with flat point or round nose cartridges, as pointed tip bullets can pierce the primer of the cartridge in front of it, causing a discharge in the magazine. As a result, many of the rifles on this list use ammunition not common in other rifles, including .357 and .44 Magnum. (Here is a look at the 14 most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer – usually a local gun store – which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

These are America’s best selling lever-action rifles.