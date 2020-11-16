12 of Dr. Anthony Fauci's Most Important Quotes

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. That means he has overseen the American reaction and research into diseases since long before the COVID-19 pandemic stuck. His opinions about COVID-19 are the most carefully followed by the public and the media. He has been credited with describing policies and daily habits that have helped save American lives.

These are 12 important quotes from Dr. Fauci, some of which predate the COVID-19 epidemic:

“Look at the films on TV of people in some states going from shutdown to completely throwing caution to the wind … there are things you can do now: physical distancing, wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, washing hands. Those things, as simple as they are, can turn it around.” — a conversation with Lloyd Minor, dean of medicine at Stanford University.

“It is a bit bizarre. The divisiveness that’s going on. … We’ve got to own this, reset this and say, ‘OK, let’s stop this nonsense. We’ve got to do better.'” — an interview with The Atlantic.

“We’ve got to have a delicate balance of carefully and prudently going towards normality and opening up at the same time that we contain and not allow these surges.” — a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“You should never destroy your own credibility. And you don’t want to go to war with a president. … But you got to walk the fine balance of making sure you continue to tell the truth.” — an interview with Politico.

“Even before we knew it was a coronavirus, I said it certainly sounds like a coronavirus-SARS type thing, As soon as it was identified, I called a meeting of top-level people and said, ‘Let’s start working on a vaccine right now.'” — quoted by The New York Times.

“Getting death threats for me and my family and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security is just, I mean, it’s amazing.” — Harvard University online forum.

“Certainly it’s not going to be a pandemic for a lot longer because I believe the vaccines are going to turn that around.” — a virtual health conference.

“The most confounding thing of all is that we still haven’t identified the cause of 20% to 30% of adult common colds.” — quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

“Once you get something, either a concept or an early trial that looks like it almost certainly is going to be a success, it is more likely that companies will then make substantial investments to develop the product.” — an interview with Nature.

“Being indoors absolutely increases the risk of transmission. I am concerned when I see things starting indoors, and that becomes more compelling when you move into fall and winter season.” — an interview with NBC News.

“A pandemic influenza would mean widespread infection essentially throughout every region of the world.” — a PBS interview with Bill Moyers.

“Nature is potentially the worst bioterrorist.” — an interview with CBS News.