COVID-19: These Are the Members of Congress in Quarantine Now

The list of people in the federal government who have been infected by or are quarantined because of COVID-19 grows by the day, as the speed at which the disease spreads accelerates. This list includes President Trump, several of his staff and senior cabinet officials. The danger of COVID-19 was driven home with the death of Representative-elect Luke Letlow, who won a runoff earlier to represent Louisiana’s northeastern 5th district. He was only 41, and apparently in good health. Several members of Congress have self-quarantined recently, either because they tested positive or were exposed to others who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Each will remain in quarantine for about two weeks.

Representative Gwen Moore has held the seat of Wisconsin’s 4th congressional district since 2005. She has been criticized because of the length of her quarantine, which was scheduled to end on January 11. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported she traveled to Washington for the vote on the Speaker of the House. Whether she will reenter quarantine is an open question. One aide told the paper, “All I know is she has been working with her doctors and she has been cleared to travel.” She is listed as contracting the disease (tested positive) on December 28, according to Gov Track, which supplies the analysis.

Senator Doug Jones of Alabama was exposed to the disease on December 28 but has not tested positive. His plan is to stay isolated until January 11. He recently lost his bid to hold his seat to Tommy Tuberville. According to Alabama.com, on December 30, “U.S. Sen. Doug Jones said today he will quarantine after his wife, Louise, tested positive for COVID-19.”

Senator David Perdue of Georgia was exposed to someone with COVID-19 on December 31 and plans to remain quarantined until January 14. He has not tested positive for the disease. Perdue is locked in a close race with Jon Ossoff. The results could be determined as early as today.



Representative Kay Granger tested positive on January 4 and plans to remain in quarantine until January 18. Grange has represented Texas’s 12th congressional district since 1997. She is an unusual case because she received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to Yahoo! News, “Granger did receive a COVID-19 vaccine in December. It’s not clear how long ago exactly that occurred, though she was scheduled to receive her second dose later this week.”

