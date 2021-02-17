States Where Visitors Don’t Have to Quarantine If They Get Tested for COVID-19

The federal government has been requiring that all international visitors show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before flying into the U.S. Many individual states are urging potential visitors as well as residents to avoid nonessential travel. While some states have no statewide travel restrictions of any kind, others allow unrestricted travel if a negative COVID-19 test is presented upon arrival.

24/7 Tempo reviewed executive orders from state governors and travel advisories to find and list which states offer a testing option to avoid either part or the entire self-isolation period.

At least a dozen states and the District of Columbia have an option to show a negative COVID-19 test a few days into their stay in the state in order to avoid a 10 or 14 days quarantine period.

At least one state, New Hampshire, has lifted any quarantine requirements for those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and at least 14 days have passed since their second dose.

Several states have lifted quarantine and testing requirements for travelers who have had COVID-19 within the last three months and have proof of recovery.

Hawaii is one state that changes its travel restrictions on an almost monthly basis, depending on how the virus is spreading in the rest of the country. As of February, the Aloha State required that all visitors get tested before arrival at specific locations approved by the state. Still, visitors to Kauai must quarantine regardless of test results for at least three days. For a list of all travel restrictions due to COVID-19 in each state, click here.

Click here to see the states where visitors don’t have to quarantine if they get tested for COVID-19