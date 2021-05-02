Bette Davis's House Is For Sale For $20 Million

Screen great Bette Davis was born in 1908 in Massachusetts and died in 1989 in France. Along the way, she was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won two for Best Actress. The first of these was for “Dangerous” in 1935, and the second for “Jezebel” in 1936. Her California home has just hit the market.

1991 Ocean Way in Laguna Beach, CA was built in 1929. The French Normandy is in Orange County and has commanding views of the Pacific Ocean. The inside covers 5,472 square feet. It has six bedrooms and eight baths. The sale price is $19,995,000.

The house was last sold just before The Great Recession real estate crash in 2004 for $13.5 million. Before that, it was sold for $4.4 million in 1997 and $3.15 million in 1994.

Trulia offers a description of the home’s major features:

A private courtyard entry leads to the home’s main entrance, guest house entrance, and dining terrace with stairs leading to a sunny lounge area with direct stair access to the beach below. The main house, anchored by an exquisite great room leads guests to the Lookout Room and adjoining family room and dining room, all with stunning views of crashing waves and sea. With solid oak floors and updated styling throughout, the home encircles a central spiral staircase topped with a conical roof and spire.

The house also has a gym and media room.

According to the Census, Laguna Beach has a population of 22,827. Just over 83% of the population is White. It one of the richest places in the U.S. The median home value is $1,771,600. The median household income is $129,983, about twice the national average. The poverty rate is a low 6.3%.

