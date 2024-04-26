How Much You Can Expect to Pay for the World's 14 Most Opulent Hotel Suites ariadna de raadt / Shutterstock.com

The next time you are looking to book an overnight stay, consider a visit to one of the world’s most opulent hotels. Yes, it may require you to sell your car or house to afford a night, but the payoff is some of the most refined luxury you will ever find. As is the pay with the most expensive vacation resorts, you get what you pay for.

While we may like to be reminded now and then that money can’t buy happiness, it can buy one outstanding hotel room. Given that, we’ve reviewed websites like Travel & Leisure, Veranda, Architectural Digest, and Luxe to uncover the world’s most expensive (opulent) hotel rooms from the least to most expensive.

14. The Royal Mansour, Marrakech

Source: kudla / Shutterstock.com

Price: Up to $45,000 per night

Located in the heart of Marrakech, Morocco, the Grand Riad Suite is one of the most refined rooms in the country. With four bedrooms in total, you have the opportunity to sleep as well as you ever have in a truly iconic suite. There is 5,400 square feet in total, as well as your very own private butler to help you with everything.

If you want to experience Morocco in a way only a few people ever get to, this is exactly how you want to do it. This is especially true when you jump on the roof terrace where you have your very own bar and a cinema. Last but not least, host a private reception up here and impress everyone.

13. Princess Grace, Monte Carlo

Source: Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock.com

Price: Up to $48,000

Like many locations on this list, Monte Carlo is one of the best places to go for the ultra-wealthy. If you stay in the Diamond Suite at the Princess Grace Hotel de Paris, you get a location that has archives from the royal family of Monaco. Spanning two floors, you have the best view of the Mediterranean Sea you can find.

Each bedroom has its own dressing room and bathroom complete with a sauna and steam room. Add in two lounge areas, dining room, and study, and there is complete sophistication across every inch of this space. Don’t forget to rest in the heated infinity pool and jacuzzi before you leave.

12. Grand Resort Lagonissi, Athens

Source: Aerial-motion / Shutterstock.com

Price: Up to $50,000 per night

One of the most beautiful resorts in the world is the Grand Resort Lagonissi with its Royal Villa. Located on the Athenian Riviera, there is just something spectacular about this resort. Complete with your own indoor and outdoor pool, this is luxury at its best. Not only do you have your very own kitchen, but you can also barbecue any fresh catches outdoors.

A dedicated butler’s quarters means you have help on call 24/7. This is great in the event you want to do some water activities on your private beach. Of course, don’t forget you have a private chef on call who can whip up your favorite snacks any time of day.

11. Hotel Martinez, Cannes

Source: Stockbym / Shutterstock.com

Price: Up to $53,000 per night

As the French Riviera around Cannes is known for attracting the rich and powerful, it’s only right you’ll find expensive places to stay. Arguably, the best hotel is Hotel Martinez, where you can stay in the Penthouse Suite. There is room for 8 adults and your butler will help with any accommodations.

First built in 1929 by an Italian royal family, there is just something about the hotel that exudes excellence. Across 3,750 square feet, you have the opportunity to stay in one of the largest suites in Europe. For the price, you get a breathtaking 180-degree view that cannot be matched.

10. The Plaza, New York

Source: sdf_qwe / Shutterstock.com

Price: Around $55,000 per night

Arguably one of the most lavish places to stay in New York City is the three-bedroom Royal Suite at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Should you make your stay here, you have up to 4,500 square feet of space accessible by private elevator. Right away, you immediately fall in love with the view overlooking Fifth Avenue. Those who love to relax by reading will enjoy the coziest library in New York City.

Anyone who loves to dress to impress will take full advantage of the room’s spacious dressing area. Of course, don’t forget the master bathroom with mosaic floors and 24-carat gold-plated fixtures. There’s also a chef’s kitchen and white-glove butler service complete with access to every current-day newspaper you could wish for.

9. Ty Warner Penthouse, New York

Source: Beyond My Ken / Wikimedia Commons

Price: Up to $60,000 per night

At the very top of the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City is the Ty Warner Penthouse. Named after the founder of Beanie Babies, the suite’s design by I.M. Pei is legendary. The 360-degree view of the city is unmatched for the price you pay. The same can be said for the private spa, which you can set up with your personal butler.

With space for 3 adults and 2 children, you have 4,300 square feet of oversized everything. From the bathroom to the four balconies, you have your own Peloton bike and a private elevator. Alternatively, you can ride around New York City in a chauffeured Rolls-Royce.

8. Laucala Island Resort, Fiji

Source: Maridav / Shutterstock.com

Price: Up to $61,000 per night

The next time you want to spend the night in Fiji, make it as opulent as you can by staying in the Hilltop Villa at the Laucala Island Resort in Fiji. Something of a resort within a resort, you essentially never have to leave the villa. When you stay here, you have four acres all to yourself across three separate suites. Each suite has its own view of the island, along with walk-in wardrobes, private pools, and a hot tub.

Guests bringing children can take full advantage of the full-time nanny, while foodies can ask the professional chef for just about everything. Don’t forget you have your very own horse to explore the island, which is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many.

7. The Penthouse, London

Source: ZGPhotography / Shutterstock.com

Price: Up to $65,000

London is often considered one of the premiere locations for luxury hotels, and The Penthouse Suite at Claridge’s is no exception. As soon as you step into this room, the view is unlike anything else you can find. For the price, you get beautiful finishings that feel like they cost as much as the room commands.

With four bedrooms and bathrooms, you have your very own wine cellar, dining space for up to 10 guests, and a breathtaking glass rooftop. The rooftop includes a garden with your very own heated pool. Rest assured you’ll enjoy every penny with the elegance someone can expect from top-of-the-line luxury in London.

6. Penthouse Suite, Miami Beach

Source: LG Media Group / Shutterstock.com

Price: Up to $65,000 per night

It’s not often that Miami Beach appears in the world’s most opulent hotels, but the Penthouse Suite at the Faena Hotel hopes to change that. One of the largest suites in the country, your stay includes 14,507 square feet of space. This much space requires a view unlike any other, and this is exactly what you get, on both levels of the room.

No matter which of the five bedrooms you stay in, you have a ton of window space to admire the ocean or the rest of Miami Beach. The interior of the room is typical Miami with plenty of ivory and beige adorning the walls. There’s just so much unique art here, it’s worth every penny for the stay.

5. The Mark Hotel, New York

Source: goodluz / Shutterstock.com

Price: Up to $75,000 per night

When you’re in New York City, sophistication is everywhere, but the 12,000-square-foot Mark Penthouse Suite does it differently. A 5-bedroom suite redesigned in 2009, the room rests on top of the iconic The Mark Hotel, and you get some breathtaking views of Central Park.

For the price, you get all of the bedrooms, plus six bathrooms, a private terrace, and a gourmet kitchen. The dining room can seat up to 24 guests, which your private butler can help prepare before guests enter the room. Alternatively, add a private chef to your stay and dine outside on the 2,500-square-foot terrace.

4. The Royal Penthouse Suite, Geneva

Source: Sandro Senn / Wikimedia Commons

Price: As high as $80,000 per night

The next time you’re in Geneva, have a stay in the Royal Penthouse Suite at the Hotel President Wilson. You have the entire 8th floor to yourself, as well as stunning views of both Lake Geneva and the Alps.

With 12 total rooms, you have your very own 2,500-square-foot living room. Inside this living room is a Steinway grand piano. When you turn around from the living room, you have a classy 1930s pool table or a 103-inch Bang & Olufsen plasma television. A 26-person dining room is also available or you can opt for the suite’s meeting room, which holds 16 people.

3. Harbor House, Rosewood Hong Kong

Source: Wpcpey / Wikimedia Commons

Price: Up to $100,000 per night

Hong Kong has a stellar reputation for being ultra-wealthy. When this group of people comes down, they stay in the Harbour House suite. Located in the Victoria Dockside Arts and Design District, the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront is just beautiful to look at.

Within the suite, you have quite a bit to take in whether it’s the art collection, wine cellar, or library. Perhaps you want to try the in-suite gym or lap pool. You can hang all your clothes in your walk-in wardrobe and then sit down for dinner at your very own dining table.

2. The Palms, Las Vegas

Source: terren in Virginia / Wikimedia Common

Price: Up to $100,000 per night

Las Vegas has long been home to plenty of expensive suites, so it’s no surprise to see at least one appearance on this list. Featured in movies and TV shows, the Empathy suite is 9,156 square feet of fun. This is the party room off the strip between a private pool and two king bedrooms.

The floor-to-ceiling windows give you a breathtaking view of the best parts of Vegas. If you’re here for fun, you can play foosball and pool right in your room. If you want something else to do, contact your 24-hour butler who can make any arrangements you wish. Or just take a seat at the 13-person bar and have a drink.

1. Atlantis, The Royal, Dubai

Source: PureSolution / Shutterstock.com

Price: Around $100,000 per night

When it comes to pure opulence, Dubai is the place to go. As the country loves to continue positioning itself as a getaway for the rich and super-rich, the Royal Atlantis Hotel is the go-to. Upon its opening in 20203, the highlight of the hotel is the 11,000-square-foot Penthouse suite.

It’s decorated with 100-year-old olive trees, marble floors, and an infinity pool overlooking the ocean. Appropriately dubbed as “The Royal Mansion,” you can sleep up to 9 adults and 4 children between 3 king and 2 queen beds. There’s no question that when you stay in this room, you live and feel like royalty.

