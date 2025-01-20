World Will Have Five Trillionaires Soon 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Oxfam, the collection of 21 non government agencies (NGO), the goal of which is to fight poverty, issued its annual report on the gulf between the world’s wealthiest people compared to the poorest. The report is always released before the World Economic Forum. This year’s report, titled “Takers, Not Makers” said the world will have five trillionaires within a decade.

Among the trends the report points out is that the wealth of billionaires rose by $2 trillion in 2024. A total of 204 billionaires were “created” over the same period.

The report also said that 3.6 billion people live below the poverty line worldwide. The measure of poverty was from World Bank yardsticks. That is 44% of all people alive last year. The richest 1% of people have 45% of global wealth.

“Takers, Not Makers” adds that based on its research, most of the world’s wealth is created by inheritance, or companies which are “monopolies.” The author’s conclusion was that “Last year Oxfam forecasted a trillionaire within a decade. If current trends continue, there will now be five trillionaires within a decade.”

It is too early to say who the five trillionaires might be. Certainly, the people who are currently among the world’s richest would be candidates. This included Elon Musk, who already has a net worth of $449 billion according to Bloomberg. If the value of companies in which he has ownership rises, his net worth will soar. This includes positions in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), SpaceX and xAI.

The other two likely candidates are the world’s second richest billionaire, Jeff Bezos who has a net worth of $245 billion. He is a founder of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). He is followed on the wealth list by Jeff Zuckerberg at $217 billion, due mostly to his ownership of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB).

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future