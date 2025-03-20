Once a Manufacturing Hub, 36% of This American City's Population Is Living in Poverty ivanastar / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Home to less than 5% of the global population, while accounting for over 26% of gross domestic product globally the United States stands out as the world’s economic center of gravity. Perhaps not surprisingly, many commonly cited economic indicators suggest that the U.S. population is also among the wealthiest in the world.

Despite having the world’s largest economy, the U.S. is home to millions of people living below the poverty line.

While the national poverty rate of 12.5% is lower than it has been in recent years, there are cities across the country where the poverty rate is well above the national average.

As of 2023, individuals and businesses in the United States earned an estimated $26.9 trillion — or about $80,450 per person. Only four countries with available data had a higher per capita gross national income that year. For reference, global GNI per capital totaled just $13,179 in 2023. These statistics can be misleading, however, as they do not account for the distribution of that income within the United States — and currently, the U.S. has some of the worst income and wealth inequality among highly developed countries.

According to the latest available data from the World Bank, income inequality is about seven to nine percentage points higher in the U.S. than in countries like Australia, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom — and about 10 or more percentage points higher than in places like Austria, Canada, France, and Sweden.

Unequal distribution of wealth in the U.S. population is evidenced, in part, by the nearly 41 million Americans living on poverty level incomes. The Department of Health and Human Services has set the poverty line at an annual income of $15,650 for individuals and $32,150 for a family of four in the continental United States, with slightly higher thresholds in Alaska and Hawaii. Currently, that poverty rate is about 12.5%, but in many cities across the country, serious financial hardship is far more common.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. cities with the highest poverty rates. All cities, towns, villages, and unincorporated communities in the U.S. with available data and populations of 50,000 or more were considered in this analysis. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the ACS.

Among the 50 cities on this list, poverty rates range from about 25% to over 35%. In addition to a high poverty rate, many of the places on this list also share other similar socioeconomic attributes.

Adults with a four-year college education are at least half as likely to live below the poverty line than those who have not attended or completed college. Nationwide, 35% of the 25 and older population have a bachelor’s degree or higher — and in most cities on this list, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate is well below the national average, often by over 10 percentage points. (Here is a look at the five most common ways for Americans to move from poverty to the middle class.)

The relatively widespread financial hardship found in many of the places on this list is often due in part to a weak job market. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, all but a handful of cities on this list have a higher five-year average jobless rate than the comparable 5.2% unemployment rate nationwide. (Here is a look at the poorest county in every state.)

These are the American cities with the highest poverty rates.

Why It Matters

addkm / Shutterstock.com

By many measures, the U.S. is one of wealthiest counties in the world. However, not all Americans are benefiting equally from the strength of the U.S. economy. Currently, 12.5% of the U.S. population, or about 41 million people, are living on poverty level incomes. But in cities across the country, poverty is far more concentrated than it is nationwide.

50. Trenton, New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 24.7%

24.7% Median household income in city: $47,102 ($31,436 less than national median)

$47,102 ($31,436 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 16.7% (18.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

16.7% (18.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 10.5% (5.3 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

10.5% (5.3 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 89,966

49. Newark, New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 24.7%

24.7% Median household income in city: $48,416 ($30,122 less than national median)

$48,416 ($30,122 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 17.4% (17.6 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

17.4% (17.6 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 10.9% (5.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

10.9% (5.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 307,188

48. Macon-Bibb County, Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 24.8%

24.8% Median household income in city: $50,747 ($27,791 less than national median)

$50,747 ($27,791 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 26.0% (9.0 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

26.0% (9.0 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 7.5% (2.3 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

7.5% (2.3 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 156,543

47. Brownsville, Texas

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 24.9%

24.9% Median household income in city: $48,675 ($29,863 less than national median)

$48,675 ($29,863 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 22.3% (12.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

22.3% (12.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 6.1% (0.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

6.1% (0.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 188,023

46. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 25.0%

25.0% Median household income in city: $49,944 ($28,594 less than national median)

$49,944 ($28,594 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 35.8% (0.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

35.8% (0.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 9.1% (3.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

9.1% (3.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 223,699

45. New Haven, Connecticut

enfi / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 25.0%

25.0% Median household income in city: $53,771 ($24,767 less than national median)

$53,771 ($24,767 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.7% (2.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

37.7% (2.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 7.7% (2.5 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

7.7% (2.5 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 132,893

44. Davis, California

AlessandraRC / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 25.1%

25.1% Median household income in city: $87,421 ($8,883 more than national median)

$87,421 ($8,883 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 75.1% (40.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

75.1% (40.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 5.6% (0.4 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

5.6% (0.4 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 66,801

43. Birmingham, Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Local poverty rate in 2023: 25.2%

25.2% Median household income in city: $44,376 ($34,162 less than national median)

$44,376 ($34,162 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 30.7% (4.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

30.7% (4.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 6.1% (0.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

6.1% (0.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 199,322

42. Springfield, Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 25.3%

25.3% Median household income in city: $51,339 ($27,199 less than national median)

$51,339 ($27,199 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 19.7% (15.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

19.7% (15.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 8.2% (3 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

8.2% (3 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 154,751

41. Bowling Green, Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 25.4%

25.4% Median household income in city: $48,419 ($30,119 less than national median)

$48,419 ($30,119 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 32.0% (3.0 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

32.0% (3.0 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 5.1% (0.1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

5.1% (0.1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 73,638

40. Hartford, Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 25.5%

25.5% Median household income in city: $45,300 ($33,238 less than national median)

$45,300 ($33,238 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 18.3% (16.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

18.3% (16.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 10.6% (5.4 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

10.6% (5.4 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 119,970

39. Harrisonburg, Virginia

Local poverty rate in 2023: 25.6%

25.6% Median household income in city: $59,752 ($18,786 less than national median)

$59,752 ($18,786 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 36.7% (1.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

36.7% (1.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 7.1% (1.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

7.1% (1.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 51,492

38. Pontiac, Michigan

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 25.6%

25.6% Median household income in city: $42,791 ($35,747 less than national median)

$42,791 ($35,747 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 16.2% (18.8 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

16.2% (18.8 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 10.6% (5.4 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

10.6% (5.4 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 61,914

37. Edinburg, Texas

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 25.7%

25.7% Median household income in city: $57,789 ($20,749 less than national median)

$57,789 ($20,749 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 28.9% (6.1 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

28.9% (6.1 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 6.6% (1.4 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

6.6% (1.4 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 102,561

36. Corvallis, Oregon

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 25.9%

25.9% Median household income in city: $63,807 ($14,731 less than national median)

$63,807 ($14,731 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.9% (25.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

60.9% (25.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 7.9% (2.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

7.9% (2.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 60,424

35. Ames, Iowa

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 25.9%

25.9% Median household income in city: $60,102 ($18,436 less than national median)

$60,102 ($18,436 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 63.5% (28.5 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

63.5% (28.5 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 6.4% (1.2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

6.4% (1.2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 66,112

34. Madera, California

garytog / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 26.0%

26.0% Median household income in city: $63,619 ($14,919 less than national median)

$63,619 ($14,919 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 10.3% (24.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

10.3% (24.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 11.9% (6.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

11.9% (6.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 67,133

33. Manhattan, Kansas

Local poverty rate in 2023: 26.1%

26.1% Median household income in city: $58,441 ($20,097 less than national median)

$58,441 ($20,097 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 52.1% (17.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

52.1% (17.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.4% (0.8 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.4% (0.8 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 53,951

32. Auburn, Alabama

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Local poverty rate in 2023: 26.1%

26.1% Median household income in city: $56,123 ($22,415 less than national median)

$56,123 ($22,415 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 62.8% (27.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

62.8% (27.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.8% (1.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.8% (1.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 78,738

31. Iowa City, Iowa

Local poverty rate in 2023: 26.3%

26.3% Median household income in city: $57,533 ($21,005 less than national median)

$57,533 ($21,005 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.7% (25.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

60.7% (25.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.2% (1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 75,264

30. Athens-Clarke County, Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 26.3%

26.3% Median household income in city: $51,655 ($26,883 less than national median)

$51,655 ($26,883 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 48.7% (13.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

48.7% (13.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 5.2% (in line with national jobless rate)

5.2% (in line with national jobless rate) City population: 126,987

29. Rochester, New York

photoquest7 / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 26.6%

26.6% Median household income in city: $46,628 ($31,910 less than national median)

$46,628 ($31,910 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 29.9% (5.1 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

29.9% (5.1 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 7.9% (2.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

7.9% (2.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 209,720

28. San Marcos, Texas

dlewis33 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 26.7%

26.7% Median household income in city: $51,030 ($27,508 less than national median)

$51,030 ($27,508 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.3% (2.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

37.3% (2.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 6.1% (0.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

6.1% (0.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 68,920

27. Terre Haute, Indiana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 26.7%

26.7% Median household income in city: $41,960 ($36,578 less than national median)

$41,960 ($36,578 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 23.1% (11.9 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

23.1% (11.9 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 7.7% (2.5 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

7.7% (2.5 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 58,491

26. Jackson, Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 26.8%

26.8% Median household income in city: $43,238 ($35,300 less than national median)

$43,238 ($35,300 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 28.6% (6.4 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

28.6% (6.4 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 9.4% (4.2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

9.4% (4.2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 149,827

25. Valdosta, Georgia

miroslav_1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 26.8%

26.8% Median household income in city: $45,849 ($32,689 less than national median)

$45,849 ($32,689 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 28.1% (6.9 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

28.1% (6.9 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 6.7% (1.5 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

6.7% (1.5 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 55,222

24. Reading, Pennsylvania

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 27.0%

27.0% Median household income in city: $45,599 ($32,939 less than national median)

$45,599 ($32,939 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 11.7% (23.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

11.7% (23.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 12.1% (6.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

12.1% (6.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 94,836

23. Kalamazoo, Michigan

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Local poverty rate in 2023: 27.0%

27.0% Median household income in city: $48,965 ($29,573 less than national median)

$48,965 ($29,573 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.1% (2.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

37.1% (2.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 6.9% (1.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

6.9% (1.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 73,132

22. Dayton, Ohio

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Local poverty rate in 2023: 27.1%

27.1% Median household income in city: $43,454 ($35,084 less than national median)

$43,454 ($35,084 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 20.7% (14.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

20.7% (14.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 9.7% (4.5 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

9.7% (4.5 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 136,741

21. Lorain, Ohio

dypics / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 27.4%

27.4% Median household income in city: $45,799 ($32,739 less than national median)

$45,799 ($32,739 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 14.3% (20.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

14.3% (20.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 7% (1.8 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

7% (1.8 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 65,207

20. Buffalo, New York

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 27.4%

27.4% Median household income in city: $48,050 ($30,488 less than national median)

$48,050 ($30,488 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 30.3% (4.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

30.3% (4.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 7.2% (2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

7.2% (2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 276,397

19. Utica, New York

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 27.6%

27.6% Median household income in city: $51,513 ($27,025 less than national median)

$51,513 ($27,025 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 21.7% (13.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

21.7% (13.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 7.2% (2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

7.2% (2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 64,440

18. Gainesville, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 28.0%

28.0% Median household income in city: $45,611 ($32,927 less than national median)

$45,611 ($32,927 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 51.7% (16.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

51.7% (16.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.8% (0.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.8% (0.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 143,611

17. Canton, Ohio

5chw4r7z / Flickr

Local poverty rate in 2023: 28.4%

28.4% Median household income in city: $39,754 ($38,784 less than national median)

$39,754 ($38,784 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 15.4% (19.6 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

15.4% (19.6 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 7.7% (2.5 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

7.7% (2.5 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 70,105

16. Camden, New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 28.5%

28.5% Median household income in city: $40,450 ($38,088 less than national median)

$40,450 ($38,088 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 9.6% (25.4 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

9.6% (25.4 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 14.1% (8.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

14.1% (8.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 71,471

15. College Station, Texas

Local poverty rate in 2023: 28.6%

28.6% Median household income in city: $51,776 ($26,762 less than national median)

$51,776 ($26,762 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 57.1% (22.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

57.1% (22.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.8% (0.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.8% (0.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 122,280

14. Port Arthur, Texas

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 29.1%

29.1% Median household income in city: $45,752 ($32,786 less than national median)

$45,752 ($32,786 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 11.2% (23.8 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

11.2% (23.8 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 7.9% (2.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

7.9% (2.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 55,779

13. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Local poverty rate in 2023: 29.1%

29.1% Median household income in city: $47,783 ($30,755 less than national median)

$47,783 ($30,755 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 26.3% (8.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

26.3% (8.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 9.4% (4.2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

9.4% (4.2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 50,092

12. Albany, Georgia

Kofi A. Oliver Photography 2024 / Moment via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 29.2%

29.2% Median household income in city: $45,201 ($33,337 less than national median)

$45,201 ($33,337 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 21.5% (13.5 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

21.5% (13.5 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 11.5% (6.3 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

11.5% (6.3 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 67,939

11. Lakewood, New Jersey

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Local poverty rate in 2023: 29.3%

29.3% Median household income in city: $57,576 ($20,962 less than national median)

$57,576 ($20,962 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 31.3% (3.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

31.3% (3.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 6.8% (1.6 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

6.8% (1.6 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 69,884

10. Syracuse, New York

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 29.6%

29.6% Median household income in city: $45,845 ($32,693 less than national median)

$45,845 ($32,693 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 30.5% (4.5 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

30.5% (4.5 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 7.4% (2.2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

7.4% (2.2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 146,211

9. Muncie, Indiana

Nicholas Klein / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 29.6%

29.6% Median household income in city: $43,395 ($35,143 less than national median)

$43,395 ($35,143 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 25.7% (9.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

25.7% (9.3 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 8.6% (3.4 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

8.6% (3.4 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 64,739

8. Pharr, Texas

DavieJones13 / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 29.8%

29.8% Median household income in city: $49,884 ($28,654 less than national median)

$49,884 ($28,654 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 17.5% (17.5 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

17.5% (17.5 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 6.8% (1.6 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

6.8% (1.6 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 79,809

7. Bloomington, Indiana

Local poverty rate in 2023: 30.5%

30.5% Median household income in city: $48,918 ($29,620 less than national median)

$48,918 ($29,620 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.0% (25.0 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

60.0% (25.0 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 6.2% (1 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

6.2% (1 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 78,791

6. Cleveland, Ohio

Local poverty rate in 2023: 30.8%

30.8% Median household income in city: $39,187 ($39,351 less than national median)

$39,187 ($39,351 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 21.3% (13.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

21.3% (13.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 11.5% (6.3 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

11.5% (6.3 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 367,523

5. Detroit, Michigan

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 31.5%

31.5% Median household income in city: $39,575 ($38,963 less than national median)

$39,575 ($38,963 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 17.6% (17.4 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

17.6% (17.4 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 14.1% (8.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

14.1% (8.9 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 636,644

4. New Brunswick, New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 31.6%

31.6% Median household income in city: $60,248 ($18,290 less than national median)

$60,248 ($18,290 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 24.0% (11.0 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

24.0% (11.0 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 6.5% (1.3 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

6.5% (1.3 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 55,744

3. Gary, Indiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Local poverty rate in 2023: 32.9%

32.9% Median household income in city: $37,380 ($41,158 less than national median)

$37,380 ($41,158 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 14.3% (20.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

14.3% (20.7 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 13% (7.8 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

13% (7.8 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 68,604

2. Flint, Michigan

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 34.4%

34.4% Median household income in city: $36,194 ($42,344 less than national median)

$36,194 ($42,344 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 13.1% (21.9 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

13.1% (21.9 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 17.4% (12.2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

17.4% (12.2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 80,835

1. Youngstown, Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 36.2%

36.2% Median household income in city: $34,746 ($43,792 less than national median)

$34,746 ($43,792 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 15.2% (19.8 ppts. lower than comparable national rate)

15.2% (19.8 ppts. lower than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 11.9% (6.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

11.9% (6.7 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 59,605

