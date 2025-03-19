The City With the Lowest Poverty Rate in Every State AlenaMozhjer / iStock via Getty Images

President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty over 50 years ago — and while poverty has never been completely eliminated in the United States, it has become markedly less common in recent years. Despite setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the national poverty rate has been falling steadily for more than a decade. As of 2023, an estimated 12.5% of Americans lived below the poverty line, down from a multi-decade high of 15.9% in both 2011 and 2012.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Eradicating poverty has been a long standing policy goal of multiple presidential administrations in the last half century.

While poverty has never been completely eliminated in the United States, it has become increasingly uncommon in recent years — and in many parts of the country, poverty rates are closer to zero than they ever have been on a national scale.

The steady reduction in the U.S. poverty rate has been the product of multiple economic factors — including growth in employment opportunities and rising wages. In addition, there are multiple government programs — such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and Medicaid — designed to help people out of poverty and alleviate the hardship associated with poverty.

While the national poverty rate is currently hovering just above record lows, there are many parts of the country with local poverty rates that are well below even the lowest historical national averages.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city in every state with the lowest poverty rate. Within each state, we reviewed the share of residents living below the poverty line in every city, town, village, and unincorporated community. Only places with populations of at least 45,000 were considered in this analysis. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the ACS.

It is important to note that in three states — Alaska, Delaware, and Maine — there is only one community home to 45,000 people or more. As a result, the city listed in these places ranks on this list by default only. Additionally, because there are no Vermont cities or towns with populations of at least 45,000, Vermont was excluded from analysis.

In all but a handful of cities on this list, poverty rates are in the single digits — and in just over half of these places, no more than 5% of local residents are living below the poverty line. In most cities on this list, the local poverty rate is at least 4 percentage points below the comparable statewide rate.

Adults with a four-year college education are at least half as likely to live below the poverty line than those who have not attended or completed college — and in most cities on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher exceeds the statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate by over 10 percentage points. (Here is a look at the five most common ways for Americans to move from poverty to the middle class.)

The relative financial security found in the populations of many of the places on this list is often due in part to a strong job market. Census data shows that in all but a handful of cities on this list, the unemployment rate is lower than the comparable statewide jobless rate — often by multiple percentage points. (Here is a look at the best paying careers that do not require a college degree.)

This is the city with the lowest poverty rate in every state.

Why it Matters

monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images

The United States is one of the wealthiest countries in the world — and even though the U.S. has never fully eradicated poverty, such serious financial hardship has become steadily less common in recent years. Currently, there are cities and towns across the country with poverty rates that are well below even the lowest historical national averages.

Alabama: Madison

Jens_Lambert_Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 4.0% (15.6% statewide)

4.0% (15.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $131,436 ($62,027 statewide)

$131,436 ($62,027 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 65.9% (27.8% statewide)

65.9% (27.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.5% (4.8% statewide)

2.5% (4.8% statewide) City population: 58,335

58,335 Number of cities considered in state: 10

Alaska: Anchorage

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Poverty rate in city: 9.3% (10.2% statewide)

9.3% (10.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $98,152 ($89,336 statewide)

$98,152 ($89,336 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.7% (31.2% statewide)

37.7% (31.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.6% (5.8% statewide)

4.6% (5.8% statewide) City population: 289,069

289,069 Number of cities considered in state: 1

Arizona: Queen Creek

Christopher Harris / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 3.6% (12.8% statewide)

3.6% (12.8% statewide) Median household income in city: $134,719 ($76,872 statewide)

$134,719 ($76,872 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 44.8% (32.6% statewide)

44.8% (32.6% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4% (5.2% statewide)

4% (5.2% statewide) City population: 66,369

66,369 Number of cities considered in state: 27

Arkansas: Bentonville

Larry Fleury / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 6.3% (16.0% statewide)

6.3% (16.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $108,465 ($58,773 statewide)

$108,465 ($58,773 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 53.7% (25.1% statewide)

53.7% (25.1% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.7% (5.1% statewide)

2.7% (5.1% statewide) City population: 56,326

56,326 Number of cities considered in state: 9

California: Eastvale

Poverty rate in city: 3.6% (12.0% statewide)

3.6% (12.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $161,322 ($96,334 statewide)

$161,322 ($96,334 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 42.3% (36.5% statewide)

42.3% (36.5% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.7% (6.4% statewide)

4.7% (6.4% statewide) City population: 70,179

70,179 Number of cities considered in state: 204

Colorado: Highlands Ranch

Poverty rate in city: 2.4% (9.4% statewide)

2.4% (9.4% statewide) Median household income in city: $155,847 ($92,470 statewide)

$155,847 ($92,470 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 66.8% (44.7% statewide)

66.8% (44.7% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.7% (4.5% statewide)

3.7% (4.5% statewide) City population: 101,437

101,437 Number of cities considered in state: 21

Connecticut: Milford

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 4.5% (10.0% statewide)

4.5% (10.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $110,126 ($93,760 statewide)

$110,126 ($93,760 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 48.4% (41.9% statewide)

48.4% (41.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.5% (5.6% statewide)

4.5% (5.6% statewide) City population: 50,749

50,749 Number of cities considered in state: 15

Delaware: Wilmington

Poverty rate in city: 23.2% (10.7% statewide)

23.2% (10.7% statewide) Median household income in city: $55,269 ($82,855 statewide)

$55,269 ($82,855 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 33.1% (35.3% statewide)

33.1% (35.3% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 7.6% (5.1% statewide)

7.6% (5.1% statewide) City population: 71,124

71,124 Number of cities considered in state: 1

Florida: The Villages

Michael Warren / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 4.3% (12.6% statewide)

4.3% (12.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $76,523 ($71,711 statewide)

$76,523 ($71,711 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 42.9% (33.2% statewide)

42.9% (33.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (4.8% statewide)

4.2% (4.8% statewide) City population: 82,108

82,108 Number of cities considered in state: 87

Georgia: Johns Creek

Poverty rate in city: 3.9% (13.5% statewide)

3.9% (13.5% statewide) Median household income in city: $160,185 ($74,664 statewide)

$160,185 ($74,664 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 70.7% (34.2% statewide)

70.7% (34.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (5.1% statewide)

4.2% (5.1% statewide) City population: 82,115

82,115 Number of cities considered in state: 19

Hawaii: East Honolulu

JMKnewLife / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 4.1% (10.0% statewide)

4.1% (10.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $158,398 ($98,317 statewide)

$158,398 ($98,317 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.6% (35.5% statewide)

60.6% (35.5% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.5% (5.0% statewide)

4.5% (5.0% statewide) City population: 50,961

50,961 Number of cities considered in state: 4

Idaho: Meridian

Poverty rate in city: 6.2% (10.6% statewide)

6.2% (10.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $98,686 ($74,636 statewide)

$98,686 ($74,636 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 44.4% (31.2% statewide)

44.4% (31.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.4% (3.7% statewide)

2.4% (3.7% statewide) City population: 124,865

124,865 Number of cities considered in state: 8

Illinois: Elmhurst

Poverty rate in city: 3.5% (11.7% statewide)

3.5% (11.7% statewide) Median household income in city: $145,374 ($81,702 statewide)

$145,374 ($81,702 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 63.0% (37.2% statewide)

63.0% (37.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.8% (5.8% statewide)

4.8% (5.8% statewide) City population: 45,538

45,538 Number of cities considered in state: 33

Indiana: Fishers

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate in city: 3.6% (12.2% statewide)

3.6% (12.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $128,141 ($70,051 statewide)

$128,141 ($70,051 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 66.2% (28.8% statewide)

66.2% (28.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.8% (4.3% statewide)

2.8% (4.3% statewide) City population: 100,918

100,918 Number of cities considered in state: 22

Iowa: Ankeny

Larry_Reynolds / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 4.1% (11.0% statewide)

4.1% (11.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $106,603 ($73,147 statewide)

$106,603 ($73,147 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 53.2% (30.9% statewide)

53.2% (30.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.2% (3.6% statewide)

2.2% (3.6% statewide) City population: 70,542

70,542 Number of cities considered in state: 12

Kansas: Overland Park

TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 4.9% (11.5% statewide)

4.9% (11.5% statewide) Median household income in city: $103,838 ($72,639 statewide)

$103,838 ($72,639 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 62.9% (35.2% statewide)

62.9% (35.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.4% (3.9% statewide)

3.4% (3.9% statewide) City population: 197,199

197,199 Number of cities considered in state: 10

Kentucky: Lexington-Fayette

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 15.7% (16.1% statewide)

15.7% (16.1% statewide) Median household income in city: $67,631 ($62,417 statewide)

$67,631 ($62,417 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 47.3% (27% statewide)

47.3% (27% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 5% (4.8% statewide)

5% (4.8% statewide) City population: 321,122

321,122 Number of cities considered in state: 4

Louisiana: Metairie

BergmannD / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 12.7% (18.9% statewide)

12.7% (18.9% statewide) Median household income in city: $73,256 ($60,023 statewide)

$73,256 ($60,023 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 39.9% (26.6% statewide)

39.9% (26.6% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.4% (6.3% statewide)

4.4% (6.3% statewide) City population: 138,995

138,995 Number of cities considered in state: 9

Maine: Portland

Poverty rate in city: 11.2% (10.8% statewide)

11.2% (10.8% statewide) Median household income in city: $76,174 ($71,773 statewide)

$76,174 ($71,773 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 59.2% (35.3% statewide)

59.2% (35.3% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.4% (3.9% statewide)

4.4% (3.9% statewide) City population: 68,505

68,505 Number of cities considered in state: 1

Maryland: Ellicott City

Amy Sparwasser / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 3.6% (9.3% statewide)

3.6% (9.3% statewide) Median household income in city: $157,891 ($101,652 statewide)

$157,891 ($101,652 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 69.6% (42.7% statewide)

69.6% (42.7% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.9% (4.9% statewide)

2.9% (4.9% statewide) City population: 73,737

73,737 Number of cities considered in state: 21

Massachusetts: Newton

stresstensor / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 4.7% (10.0% statewide)

4.7% (10.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $184,989 ($101,341 statewide)

$184,989 ($101,341 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 80.7% (46.6% statewide)

80.7% (46.6% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.3% (5.1% statewide)

3.3% (5.1% statewide) City population: 88,504

88,504 Number of cities considered in state: 29

Minnesota: Lakeville

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 3.3% (9.2% statewide)

3.3% (9.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $138,119 ($87,556 statewide)

$138,119 ($87,556 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 50.9% (38.8% statewide)

50.9% (38.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.3% (3.9% statewide)

2.3% (3.9% statewide) City population: 72,480

72,480 Number of cities considered in state: 21

Mississippi: Olive Branch

Thomas R Machnitzki / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate in city: 5.0% (19.1% statewide)

5.0% (19.1% statewide) Median household income in city: $98,421 ($54,915 statewide)

$98,421 ($54,915 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 31.1% (24.2% statewide)

31.1% (24.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.5% (6.0% statewide)

2.5% (6.0% statewide) City population: 46,538

46,538 Number of cities considered in state: 6

Missouri: Chesterfield

Mark Ravenscraft / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate in city: 3.3% (12.6% statewide)

3.3% (12.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $133,380 ($68,920 statewide)

$133,380 ($68,920 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 72.4% (31.9% statewide)

72.4% (31.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.3% (4.1% statewide)

3.3% (4.1% statewide) City population: 49,591

49,591 Number of cities considered in state: 15

Montana: Billings

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 10.6% (12.0% statewide)

10.6% (12.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $71,855 ($69,922 statewide)

$71,855 ($69,922 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.0% (34.5% statewide)

37.0% (34.5% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.5% (3.8% statewide)

3.5% (3.8% statewide) City population: 118,321

118,321 Number of cities considered in state: 4

Nebraska: Bellevue

Poverty rate in city: 7.6% (10.3% statewide)

7.6% (10.3% statewide) Median household income in city: $87,343 ($74,985 statewide)

$87,343 ($74,985 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 33.4% (34.1% statewide)

33.4% (34.1% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.6% (3.0% statewide)

2.6% (3.0% statewide) City population: 64,355

64,355 Number of cities considered in state: 4

Nevada: Henderson

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate in city: 8.4% (12.6% statewide)

8.4% (12.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $88,654 ($75,561 statewide)

$88,654 ($75,561 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 36.8% (27.4% statewide)

36.8% (27.4% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 6.7% (6.8% statewide)

6.7% (6.8% statewide) City population: 324,523

324,523 Number of cities considered in state: 12

New Hampshire: Nashua

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 7.1% (7.2% statewide)

7.1% (7.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $92,457 ($95,628 statewide)

$92,457 ($95,628 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 40.5% (39.8% statewide)

40.5% (39.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.8% (3.4% statewide)

4.8% (3.4% statewide) City population: 91,131

91,131 Number of cities considered in state: 2

New Jersey: Sayreville borough

2013 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 6.0% (9.8% statewide)

6.0% (9.8% statewide) Median household income in city: $98,629 ($101,050 statewide)

$98,629 ($101,050 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 36.8% (42.9% statewide)

36.8% (42.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 5.1% (6.2% statewide)

5.1% (6.2% statewide) City population: 45,237

45,237 Number of cities considered in state: 21

New Mexico: Rio Rancho

WesternWriter / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 7.8% (18.1% statewide)

7.8% (18.1% statewide) Median household income in city: $85,755 ($62,125 statewide)

$85,755 ($62,125 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 33.6% (30.2% statewide)

33.6% (30.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.8% (6.0% statewide)

4.8% (6.0% statewide) City population: 106,533

106,533 Number of cities considered in state: 6

New York: Levittown

Poverty rate in city: 4.8% (13.7% statewide)

4.8% (13.7% statewide) Median household income in city: $139,696 ($84,578 statewide)

$139,696 ($84,578 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.6% (39.6% statewide)

37.6% (39.6% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 5.4% (6.2% statewide)

5.4% (6.2% statewide) City population: 51,557

51,557 Number of cities considered in state: 20

North Carolina: Apex

Poverty rate in city: 2.6% (13.2% statewide)

2.6% (13.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $138,442 ($69,904 statewide)

$138,442 ($69,904 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 66.6% (34.7% statewide)

66.6% (34.7% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.8% (4.8% statewide)

3.8% (4.8% statewide) City population: 67,765

67,765 Number of cities considered in state: 23

Ohio: Dublin

Kenneth_Keifer / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 2.5% (13.2% statewide)

2.5% (13.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $155,282 ($69,680 statewide)

$155,282 ($69,680 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 73.1% (30.9% statewide)

73.1% (30.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.7% (4.8% statewide)

2.7% (4.8% statewide) City population: 49,031

49,031 Number of cities considered in state: 24

Oklahoma: Edmond

Poverty rate in city: 8.3% (15.3% statewide)

8.3% (15.3% statewide) Median household income in city: $102,032 ($63,603 statewide)

$102,032 ($63,603 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 55.8% (27.8% statewide)

55.8% (27.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.7% (4.9% statewide)

3.7% (4.9% statewide) City population: 95,618

95,618 Number of cities considered in state: 10

Oregon: Tigard

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate in city: 7.9% (11.9% statewide)

7.9% (11.9% statewide) Median household income in city: $105,008 ($80,426 statewide)

$105,008 ($80,426 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 49.6% (36.2% statewide)

49.6% (36.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.9% (5.4% statewide)

4.9% (5.4% statewide) City population: 55,395

55,395 Number of cities considered in state: 13

Pennsylvania: Levittown

Poverty rate in city: 7.2% (11.8% statewide)

7.2% (11.8% statewide) Median household income in city: $101,619 ($76,081 statewide)

$101,619 ($76,081 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 25.1% (34.5% statewide)

25.1% (34.5% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 5.5% (5.2% statewide)

5.5% (5.2% statewide) City population: 50,930

50,930 Number of cities considered in state: 10

Rhode Island: Warwick

Jeremy D'Entremont, www.lighthouse.cc / Moment via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 7.1% (10.9% statewide)

7.1% (10.9% statewide) Median household income in city: $87,536 ($86,372 statewide)

$87,536 ($86,372 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 33.2% (37.3% statewide)

33.2% (37.3% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.9% (5.7% statewide)

4.9% (5.7% statewide) City population: 82,871

82,871 Number of cities considered in state: 5

South Carolina: Mount Pleasant

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 5.8% (14.2% statewide)

5.8% (14.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $121,364 ($66,818 statewide)

$121,364 ($66,818 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 66.2% (31.5% statewide)

66.2% (31.5% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3% (5.0% statewide)

3% (5.0% statewide) City population: 92,662

92,662 Number of cities considered in state: 8

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 9.6% (12.0% statewide)

9.6% (12.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $74,714 ($72,421 statewide)

$74,714 ($72,421 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.4% (31.1% statewide)

37.4% (31.1% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.3% (3.0% statewide)

2.3% (3.0% statewide) City population: 197,642

197,642 Number of cities considered in state: 2

Tennessee: Brentwood

Concord715 / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Poverty rate in city: 2.5% (13.8% statewide)

2.5% (13.8% statewide) Median household income in city: $184,720 ($67,097 statewide)

$184,720 ($67,097 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 74.5% (30.4% statewide)

74.5% (30.4% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.3% (4.7% statewide)

2.3% (4.7% statewide) City population: 45,272

45,272 Number of cities considered in state: 18

Texas: Keller

1958publius / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate in city: 3.2% (13.8% statewide)

3.2% (13.8% statewide) Median household income in city: $172,654 ($76,292 statewide)

$172,654 ($76,292 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.1% (33.1% statewide)

60.1% (33.1% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3% (5.1% statewide)

3% (5.1% statewide) City population: 45,598

45,598 Number of cities considered in state: 81

Utah: South Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate in city: 2.9% (8.6% statewide)

2.9% (8.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $126,400 ($91,750 statewide)

$126,400 ($91,750 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 46.5% (36.9% statewide)

46.5% (36.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.2% (3.4% statewide)

2.2% (3.4% statewide) City population: 80,331

80,331 Number of cities considered in state: 19

Virginia: McLean

Kit Case / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate in city: 2.7% (9.9% statewide)

2.7% (9.9% statewide) Median household income in city: $250,000+ ($90,974 statewide)

$250,000+ ($90,974 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 85.1% (41.5% statewide)

85.1% (41.5% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.2% (4.3% statewide)

2.2% (4.3% statewide) City population: 50,232

50,232 Number of cities considered in state: 23

Washington: Sammamish

SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 4.4% (9.9% statewide)

4.4% (9.9% statewide) Median household income in city: $227,273 ($94,952 statewide)

$227,273 ($94,952 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 77.0% (38.8% statewide)

77.0% (38.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.7% (5.0% statewide)

2.7% (5.0% statewide) City population: 66,375

66,375 Number of cities considered in state: 27

West Virginia: Charleston

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 16.5% (16.6% statewide)

16.5% (16.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $64,512 ($57,917 statewide)

$64,512 ($57,917 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 44.1% (23.3% statewide)

44.1% (23.3% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 6.3% (5.7% statewide)

6.3% (5.7% statewide) City population: 47,918

47,918 Number of cities considered in state: 2

Wisconsin: Wauwatosa

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate in city: 5.9% (10.6% statewide)

5.9% (10.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $93,859 ($75,670 statewide)

$93,859 ($75,670 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 61.5% (32.8% statewide)

61.5% (32.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2% (3.3% statewide)

2% (3.3% statewide) City population: 47,718

47,718 Number of cities considered in state: 14

Wyoming: Cheyenne

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 9.3% (10.7% statewide)

9.3% (10.7% statewide) Median household income in city: $77,176 ($74,815 statewide)

$77,176 ($74,815 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 32.9% (29.9% statewide)

32.9% (29.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.1% (3.7% statewide)

3.1% (3.7% statewide) City population: 64,976

64,976 Number of cities considered in state: 2

