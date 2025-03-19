The City With the Lowest Poverty Rate in Every State

President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty over 50 years ago — and while poverty has never been completely eliminated in the United States, it has become markedly less common in recent years. Despite setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the national poverty rate has been falling steadily for more than a decade. As of 2023, an estimated 12.5% of Americans lived below the poverty line, down from a multi-decade high of 15.9% in both 2011 and 2012.
Eradicating poverty has been a long standing policy goal of multiple presidential administrations in the last half century.
While poverty has never been completely eliminated in the United States, it has become increasingly uncommon in recent years — and in many parts of the country, poverty rates are closer to zero than they ever have been on a national scale.
The steady reduction in the U.S. poverty rate has been the product of multiple economic factors — including growth in employment opportunities and rising wages. In addition, there are multiple government programs — such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and Medicaid — designed to help people out of poverty and alleviate the hardship associated with poverty.
While the national poverty rate is currently hovering just above record lows, there are many parts of the country with local poverty rates that are well below even the lowest historical national averages.
Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city in every state with the lowest poverty rate. Within each state, we reviewed the share of residents living below the poverty line in every city, town, village, and unincorporated community. Only places with populations of at least 45,000 were considered in this analysis. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the ACS.
It is important to note that in three states — Alaska, Delaware, and Maine — there is only one community home to 45,000 people or more. As a result, the city listed in these places ranks on this list by default only. Additionally, because there are no Vermont cities or towns with populations of at least 45,000, Vermont was excluded from analysis.
In all but a handful of cities on this list, poverty rates are in the single digits — and in just over half of these places, no more than 5% of local residents are living below the poverty line. In most cities on this list, the local poverty rate is at least 4 percentage points below the comparable statewide rate.
Adults with a four-year college education are at least half as likely to live below the poverty line than those who have not attended or completed college — and in most cities on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher exceeds the statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate by over 10 percentage points. (Here is a look at the five most common ways for Americans to move from poverty to the middle class.)
The relative financial security found in the populations of many of the places on this list is often due in part to a strong job market. Census data shows that in all but a handful of cities on this list, the unemployment rate is lower than the comparable statewide jobless rate — often by multiple percentage points. (Here is a look at the best paying careers that do not require a college degree.)
This is the city with the lowest poverty rate in every state.
Why it Matters
The United States is one of the wealthiest countries in the world — and even though the U.S. has never fully eradicated poverty, such serious financial hardship has become steadily less common in recent years. Currently, there are cities and towns across the country with poverty rates that are well below even the lowest historical national averages.
Alabama: Madison
- Poverty rate in city: 4.0% (15.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $131,436 ($62,027 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 65.9% (27.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.5% (4.8% statewide)
- City population: 58,335
- Number of cities considered in state: 10
Alaska: Anchorage
- Poverty rate in city: 9.3% (10.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $98,152 ($89,336 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.7% (31.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.6% (5.8% statewide)
- City population: 289,069
- Number of cities considered in state: 1
Arizona: Queen Creek
- Poverty rate in city: 3.6% (12.8% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $134,719 ($76,872 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 44.8% (32.6% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4% (5.2% statewide)
- City population: 66,369
- Number of cities considered in state: 27
Arkansas: Bentonville
- Poverty rate in city: 6.3% (16.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $108,465 ($58,773 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 53.7% (25.1% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.7% (5.1% statewide)
- City population: 56,326
- Number of cities considered in state: 9
California: Eastvale
- Poverty rate in city: 3.6% (12.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $161,322 ($96,334 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 42.3% (36.5% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.7% (6.4% statewide)
- City population: 70,179
- Number of cities considered in state: 204
Colorado: Highlands Ranch
- Poverty rate in city: 2.4% (9.4% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $155,847 ($92,470 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 66.8% (44.7% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.7% (4.5% statewide)
- City population: 101,437
- Number of cities considered in state: 21
Connecticut: Milford
- Poverty rate in city: 4.5% (10.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $110,126 ($93,760 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 48.4% (41.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.5% (5.6% statewide)
- City population: 50,749
- Number of cities considered in state: 15
Delaware: Wilmington
- Poverty rate in city: 23.2% (10.7% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $55,269 ($82,855 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 33.1% (35.3% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 7.6% (5.1% statewide)
- City population: 71,124
- Number of cities considered in state: 1
Florida: The Villages
- Poverty rate in city: 4.3% (12.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $76,523 ($71,711 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 42.9% (33.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (4.8% statewide)
- City population: 82,108
- Number of cities considered in state: 87
Georgia: Johns Creek
- Poverty rate in city: 3.9% (13.5% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $160,185 ($74,664 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 70.7% (34.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (5.1% statewide)
- City population: 82,115
- Number of cities considered in state: 19
Hawaii: East Honolulu
- Poverty rate in city: 4.1% (10.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $158,398 ($98,317 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.6% (35.5% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.5% (5.0% statewide)
- City population: 50,961
- Number of cities considered in state: 4
Idaho: Meridian
- Poverty rate in city: 6.2% (10.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $98,686 ($74,636 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 44.4% (31.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.4% (3.7% statewide)
- City population: 124,865
- Number of cities considered in state: 8
Illinois: Elmhurst
- Poverty rate in city: 3.5% (11.7% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $145,374 ($81,702 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 63.0% (37.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.8% (5.8% statewide)
- City population: 45,538
- Number of cities considered in state: 33
Indiana: Fishers
- Poverty rate in city: 3.6% (12.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $128,141 ($70,051 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 66.2% (28.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.8% (4.3% statewide)
- City population: 100,918
- Number of cities considered in state: 22
Iowa: Ankeny
- Poverty rate in city: 4.1% (11.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $106,603 ($73,147 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 53.2% (30.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.2% (3.6% statewide)
- City population: 70,542
- Number of cities considered in state: 12
Kansas: Overland Park
- Poverty rate in city: 4.9% (11.5% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $103,838 ($72,639 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 62.9% (35.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.4% (3.9% statewide)
- City population: 197,199
- Number of cities considered in state: 10
Kentucky: Lexington-Fayette
- Poverty rate in city: 15.7% (16.1% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $67,631 ($62,417 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 47.3% (27% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 5% (4.8% statewide)
- City population: 321,122
- Number of cities considered in state: 4
Louisiana: Metairie
- Poverty rate in city: 12.7% (18.9% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $73,256 ($60,023 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 39.9% (26.6% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.4% (6.3% statewide)
- City population: 138,995
- Number of cities considered in state: 9
Maine: Portland
- Poverty rate in city: 11.2% (10.8% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $76,174 ($71,773 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 59.2% (35.3% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.4% (3.9% statewide)
- City population: 68,505
- Number of cities considered in state: 1
Maryland: Ellicott City
- Poverty rate in city: 3.6% (9.3% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $157,891 ($101,652 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 69.6% (42.7% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.9% (4.9% statewide)
- City population: 73,737
- Number of cities considered in state: 21
Massachusetts: Newton
- Poverty rate in city: 4.7% (10.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $184,989 ($101,341 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 80.7% (46.6% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.3% (5.1% statewide)
- City population: 88,504
- Number of cities considered in state: 29
Minnesota: Lakeville
- Poverty rate in city: 3.3% (9.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $138,119 ($87,556 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 50.9% (38.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.3% (3.9% statewide)
- City population: 72,480
- Number of cities considered in state: 21
Mississippi: Olive Branch
- Poverty rate in city: 5.0% (19.1% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $98,421 ($54,915 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 31.1% (24.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.5% (6.0% statewide)
- City population: 46,538
- Number of cities considered in state: 6
Missouri: Chesterfield
- Poverty rate in city: 3.3% (12.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $133,380 ($68,920 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 72.4% (31.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.3% (4.1% statewide)
- City population: 49,591
- Number of cities considered in state: 15
Montana: Billings
- Poverty rate in city: 10.6% (12.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $71,855 ($69,922 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.0% (34.5% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.5% (3.8% statewide)
- City population: 118,321
- Number of cities considered in state: 4
Nebraska: Bellevue
- Poverty rate in city: 7.6% (10.3% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $87,343 ($74,985 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 33.4% (34.1% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.6% (3.0% statewide)
- City population: 64,355
- Number of cities considered in state: 4
Nevada: Henderson
- Poverty rate in city: 8.4% (12.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $88,654 ($75,561 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 36.8% (27.4% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 6.7% (6.8% statewide)
- City population: 324,523
- Number of cities considered in state: 12
New Hampshire: Nashua
- Poverty rate in city: 7.1% (7.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $92,457 ($95,628 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 40.5% (39.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.8% (3.4% statewide)
- City population: 91,131
- Number of cities considered in state: 2
New Jersey: Sayreville borough
- Poverty rate in city: 6.0% (9.8% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $98,629 ($101,050 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 36.8% (42.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 5.1% (6.2% statewide)
- City population: 45,237
- Number of cities considered in state: 21
New Mexico: Rio Rancho
- Poverty rate in city: 7.8% (18.1% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $85,755 ($62,125 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 33.6% (30.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.8% (6.0% statewide)
- City population: 106,533
- Number of cities considered in state: 6
New York: Levittown
- Poverty rate in city: 4.8% (13.7% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $139,696 ($84,578 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.6% (39.6% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 5.4% (6.2% statewide)
- City population: 51,557
- Number of cities considered in state: 20
North Carolina: Apex
- Poverty rate in city: 2.6% (13.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $138,442 ($69,904 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 66.6% (34.7% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.8% (4.8% statewide)
- City population: 67,765
- Number of cities considered in state: 23
Ohio: Dublin
- Poverty rate in city: 2.5% (13.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $155,282 ($69,680 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 73.1% (30.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.7% (4.8% statewide)
- City population: 49,031
- Number of cities considered in state: 24
Oklahoma: Edmond
- Poverty rate in city: 8.3% (15.3% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $102,032 ($63,603 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 55.8% (27.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.7% (4.9% statewide)
- City population: 95,618
- Number of cities considered in state: 10
Oregon: Tigard
- Poverty rate in city: 7.9% (11.9% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $105,008 ($80,426 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 49.6% (36.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.9% (5.4% statewide)
- City population: 55,395
- Number of cities considered in state: 13
Pennsylvania: Levittown
- Poverty rate in city: 7.2% (11.8% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $101,619 ($76,081 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 25.1% (34.5% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 5.5% (5.2% statewide)
- City population: 50,930
- Number of cities considered in state: 10
Rhode Island: Warwick
- Poverty rate in city: 7.1% (10.9% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $87,536 ($86,372 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 33.2% (37.3% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.9% (5.7% statewide)
- City population: 82,871
- Number of cities considered in state: 5
South Carolina: Mount Pleasant
- Poverty rate in city: 5.8% (14.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $121,364 ($66,818 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 66.2% (31.5% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3% (5.0% statewide)
- City population: 92,662
- Number of cities considered in state: 8
South Dakota: Sioux Falls
- Poverty rate in city: 9.6% (12.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $74,714 ($72,421 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.4% (31.1% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.3% (3.0% statewide)
- City population: 197,642
- Number of cities considered in state: 2
Tennessee: Brentwood
- Poverty rate in city: 2.5% (13.8% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $184,720 ($67,097 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 74.5% (30.4% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.3% (4.7% statewide)
- City population: 45,272
- Number of cities considered in state: 18
Texas: Keller
- Poverty rate in city: 3.2% (13.8% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $172,654 ($76,292 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.1% (33.1% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3% (5.1% statewide)
- City population: 45,598
- Number of cities considered in state: 81
Utah: South Jordan
- Poverty rate in city: 2.9% (8.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $126,400 ($91,750 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 46.5% (36.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.2% (3.4% statewide)
- City population: 80,331
- Number of cities considered in state: 19
Virginia: McLean
- Poverty rate in city: 2.7% (9.9% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $250,000+ ($90,974 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 85.1% (41.5% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.2% (4.3% statewide)
- City population: 50,232
- Number of cities considered in state: 23
Washington: Sammamish
- Poverty rate in city: 4.4% (9.9% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $227,273 ($94,952 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 77.0% (38.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.7% (5.0% statewide)
- City population: 66,375
- Number of cities considered in state: 27
West Virginia: Charleston
- Poverty rate in city: 16.5% (16.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $64,512 ($57,917 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 44.1% (23.3% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 6.3% (5.7% statewide)
- City population: 47,918
- Number of cities considered in state: 2
Wisconsin: Wauwatosa
- Poverty rate in city: 5.9% (10.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $93,859 ($75,670 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 61.5% (32.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2% (3.3% statewide)
- City population: 47,718
- Number of cities considered in state: 14
Wyoming: Cheyenne
- Poverty rate in city: 9.3% (10.7% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $77,176 ($74,815 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 32.9% (29.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.1% (3.7% statewide)
- City population: 64,976
- Number of cities considered in state: 2
