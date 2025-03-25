In This Beautiful American Town, Only 2.4% of the Population Lives in Poverty trekandshoot / iStock via Getty Images

Generating $27.7 trillion in 2023 alone, the United States is the world’s largest economy by a wide margin — and has been for many decades. The strength of the American economy is reflected, in part, by a standard of living that is unmatched in most other countries.



As of 2023, about half a century after President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, about 12.5% of the U.S. population were living below the poverty line.

While poverty has never been eliminated in the United States, it has become less common in recent years — and in many parts of the country, poverty rates are closer to zero than they ever have been on a national scale.

According to the World Bank, per capita income in the United States totaled $80,450 in 2023, about $67,300 more than the per capita gross national income globally. Additionally, according to a recent report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, the U.S. is home to an estimated 22 million millionaires – or about 38% of all millionaires worldwide.

Even though the U.S. economy has created substantial personal fortunes for many Americans, there are still a meaningful number of U.S. citizens who have been left behind. Currently, the poverty line is set by the Department of Health and Human Services at an annual income of $15,650 for individuals and $32,150 for a family of four in the continental United

States, with slightly higher thresholds in Alaska and Hawaii. As of 2023, the most recent year of available data, an estimated 41 million Americans – or about 12.5% of the total population — live below that income threshold.

Even in a country as wealthy as the United States, serious financial hardship has yet to be eradicated. Still, there are cities across the country that stand as a testament to the U.S. economy’s ability to afford a high standard of living to virtually every resident. In these places, the share of the population living below the poverty line is in the low single digits, less than half the national poverty rate.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. cities with the lowest poverty rates. All cities, towns, villages, and unincorporated communities in the U.S. with available data and populations of 50,000 or more were considered in this analysis. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the ACS.

Among the 50 cities on this list, poverty rates range from about 4.8% to less than 2.5%. Low poverty rates often correlate with other socioeconomic indicators, and, perhaps not surprisingly, many places on this list have commonalities beyond a relative lack of serious financial hardship.

Adults with a four-year college education are at least half as likely to live below the poverty line than those who have not attended or completed college. Nationwide, 35% of the 25 and older population have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and in every city on this list, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate exceeds the national average. In most cities on this list, over half of the adult population have at least a bachelor’s degree. (Here is a look at the five most common ways for Americans to move from poverty to the middle class.)

The relative prosperity in these cities is also attributable, in part, to strong job markets. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average unemployment rate over the last five years stands at 5.2% nationwide. In most cities on this list, meanwhile, the five-year average jobless rate is less than 3.5%. (Here is a look at the poorest county in every state.)

These are the American cities with the lowest poverty rates.

Why it Matters

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

The United States is one of the wealthiest countries in the world — and even though the U.S. has never fully eradicated poverty, such serious financial hardship has become steadily less common in recent years. Currently, there are cities and towns across the country with poverty rates that are well below even the lowest historical national averages.

50. Franklin, Tennessee

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.8%

4.8% Median household income in city: $115,000 ($36,462 more than national median)

$115,000 ($36,462 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 64.3% (29.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

64.3% (29.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2.4% (2.8 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2.4% (2.8 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 85,575

49. Levittown, New York

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.8%

4.8% Median household income in city: $139,696 ($61,158 more than national median)

$139,696 ($61,158 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.6% (2.6 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

37.6% (2.6 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 5.4% (0.2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate)

5.4% (0.2 ppts. higher than national jobless rate) City population: 51,557

48. Minnetonka, Minnesota

nikitsin / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.8%

4.8% Median household income in city: $120,496 ($41,958 more than national median)

$120,496 ($41,958 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 63.3% (28.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

63.3% (28.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2.2% (3 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2.2% (3 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 53,256

47. O’Fallon, Missouri

Jim Roberts / Wikimedia Commons

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.7%

4.7% Median household income in city: $107,203 ($28,665 more than national median)

$107,203 ($28,665 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 42.4% (7.4 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

42.4% (7.4 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2.7% (2.5 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2.7% (2.5 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 92,697

46. Novi, Michigan

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.7%

4.7% Median household income in city: $110,938 ($32,400 more than national median)

$110,938 ($32,400 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 61.2% (26.2 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

61.2% (26.2 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.8% (1.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.8% (1.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 66,224

45. Livonia, Michigan

KenHudak / Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.7%

4.7% Median household income in city: $96,317 ($17,779 more than national median)

$96,317 ($17,779 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 40.5% (5.5 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

40.5% (5.5 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.6% (0.6 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.6% (0.6 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 94,058

44. Newton, Massachusetts

stresstensor / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.7%

4.7% Median household income in city: $184,989 ($106,451 more than national median)

$184,989 ($106,451 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 80.7% (45.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

80.7% (45.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.3% (1.9 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.3% (1.9 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 88,504

43. Catalina Foothills, Arizona

benedek / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.6%

4.6% Median household income in city: $113,201 ($34,663 more than national median)

$113,201 ($34,663 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 70.8% (35.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

70.8% (35.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.2% (2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.2% (2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 51,756

42. League City, Texas

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.5%

4.5% Median household income in city: $119,870 ($41,332 more than national median)

$119,870 ($41,332 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 48.0% (13.0 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

48.0% (13.0 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.6% (1.6 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.6% (1.6 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 114,885

41. Milford, Connecticut

Renata Ty / Shutterstock.com

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.5%

4.5% Median household income in city: $110,126 ($31,588 more than national median)

$110,126 ($31,588 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 48.4% (13.4 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

48.4% (13.4 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.5% (0.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.5% (0.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 50,749

40. Leander, Texas

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.4%

4.4% Median household income in city: $140,180 ($61,642 more than national median)

$140,180 ($61,642 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 52.3% (17.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

52.3% (17.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.2% (2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.2% (2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 67,880

39. Edina, Minnesota

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.4%

4.4% Median household income in city: $129,225 ($50,687 more than national median)

$129,225 ($50,687 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 72.2% (37.2 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

72.2% (37.2 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.8% (1.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.8% (1.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 53,125

38. Naperville, Illinois

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.4%

4.4% Median household income in city: $150,937 ($72,399 more than national median)

$150,937 ($72,399 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 71.7% (36.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

71.7% (36.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.2% (1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 149,424

37. Sammamish, Washington

SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.4%

4.4% Median household income in city: $227,273 ($148,735 more than national median)

$227,273 ($148,735 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 77.0% (42.0 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

77.0% (42.0 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2.7% (2.5 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2.7% (2.5 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 66,375

36. Livermore, California

Jennifer Wan / Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.4%

4.4% Median household income in city: $153,602 ($75,064 more than national median)

$153,602 ($75,064 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 50.6% (15.6 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

50.6% (15.6 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.4% (1.8 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.4% (1.8 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 85,870

35. The Villages, Florida

Michael Warren / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.3%

4.3% Median household income in city: $76,523 ($2,015 less than national median)

$76,523 ($2,015 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 42.9% (7.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

42.9% (7.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.2% (1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 82,108

34. Dublin, California

Marcus Excell / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.3%

4.3% Median household income in city: $205,046 ($126,508 more than national median)

$205,046 ($126,508 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 69.5% (34.5 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

69.5% (34.5 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.5% (1.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.5% (1.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 70,542

33. Cupertino, California

Michael Vi / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.3%

4.3% Median household income in city: $231,139 ($152,601 more than national median)

$231,139 ($152,601 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 83.1% (48.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

83.1% (48.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.4% (1.8 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.4% (1.8 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 58,886

32. Pearland, Texas

TrongNguyen / Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.2%

4.2% Median household income in city: $112,470 ($33,932 more than national median)

$112,470 ($33,932 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 47.4% (12.4 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

47.4% (12.4 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.1% (2.1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.1% (2.1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 125,983

31. Spring Hill, Tennessee

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.2%

4.2% Median household income in city: $106,658 ($28,120 more than national median)

$106,658 ($28,120 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 46.0% (11.0 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

46.0% (11.0 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 1.4% (3.8 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

1.4% (3.8 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 53,585

30. Bel Air South, Maryland

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.2%

4.2% Median household income in city: $120,721 ($42,183 more than national median)

$120,721 ($42,183 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 47.2% (12.2 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

47.2% (12.2 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.4% (1.8 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.4% (1.8 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 57,702

29. East Honolulu, Hawaii

JMKnewLife / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.1%

4.1% Median household income in city: $158,398 ($79,860 more than national median)

$158,398 ($79,860 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.6% (25.6 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

60.6% (25.6 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.5% (0.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.5% (0.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 50,961

28. Plymouth, Minnesota

rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.1%

4.1% Median household income in city: $133,865 ($55,327 more than national median)

$133,865 ($55,327 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 64.8% (29.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

64.8% (29.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2% (3.2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2% (3.2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 79,526

27. Bowie, Maryland

Source: Andrew Bossi / Wikimedia Commons

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.1%

4.1% Median household income in city: $141,831 ($63,293 more than national median)

$141,831 ($63,293 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 50.1% (15.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

50.1% (15.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.5% (0.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.5% (0.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 57,771

26. Ankeny, Iowa

Larry_Reynolds / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.1%

4.1% Median household income in city: $106,603 ($28,065 more than national median)

$106,603 ($28,065 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 53.2% (18.2 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

53.2% (18.2 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2.2% (3 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2.2% (3 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 70,542

25. San Ramon, California

Tomsmith585 / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.1%

4.1% Median household income in city: $197,358 ($118,820 more than national median)

$197,358 ($118,820 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 71.2% (36.2 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

71.2% (36.2 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 5% (0.2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

5% (0.2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 85,734

24. Flower Mound, Texas

Shiva Shenoy / Wikimedia Commons

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.0%

4.0% Median household income in city: $157,737 ($79,199 more than national median)

$157,737 ($79,199 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 64.3% (29.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

64.3% (29.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.2% (2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.2% (2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 77,886

23. Bethesda, Maryland

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.0%

4.0% Median household income in city: $191,348 ($112,810 more than national median)

$191,348 ($112,810 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 87.1% (52.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

87.1% (52.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.2% (2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.2% (2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 67,403

22. Madison, Alabama

Jens_Lambert_Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 4.0%

4.0% Median household income in city: $131,436 ($52,898 more than national median)

$131,436 ($52,898 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 65.9% (30.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

65.9% (30.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2.5% (2.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2.5% (2.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 58,335

21. Johns Creek, Georgia

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.9%

3.9% Median household income in city: $160,185 ($81,647 more than national median)

$160,185 ($81,647 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 70.7% (35.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

70.7% (35.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.2% (1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 82,115

20. Maple Grove, Minnesota

jferrer / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.9%

3.9% Median household income in city: $129,481 ($50,943 more than national median)

$129,481 ($50,943 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 55.9% (20.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

55.9% (20.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.8% (1.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.8% (1.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 70,539

19. Westfield, Indiana

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.9%

3.9% Median household income in city: $119,598 ($41,060 more than national median)

$119,598 ($41,060 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.3% (25.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

60.3% (25.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2.2% (3 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2.2% (3 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 51,109

18. Castle Rock, Colorado

Robert Young / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.8%

3.8% Median household income in city: $143,031 ($64,493 more than national median)

$143,031 ($64,493 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 54.9% (19.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

54.9% (19.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.5% (0.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.5% (0.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 76,614

17. Carmel, Indiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.7%

3.7% Median household income in city: $134,602 ($56,064 more than national median)

$134,602 ($56,064 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 74.5% (39.5 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

74.5% (39.5 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2.7% (2.5 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2.7% (2.5 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 100,501

16. El Dorado Hills, California

Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.7%

3.7% Median household income in city: $163,544 ($85,006 more than national median)

$163,544 ($85,006 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 58.0% (23.0 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

58.0% (23.0 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.2% (1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 50,553

15. Queen Creek, Arizona

Christopher Harris / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.6%

3.6% Median household income in city: $134,719 ($56,181 more than national median)

$134,719 ($56,181 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 44.8% (9.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

44.8% (9.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4% (1.2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4% (1.2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 66,369

14. Fishers, Indiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.6%

3.6% Median household income in city: $128,141 ($49,603 more than national median)

$128,141 ($49,603 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 66.2% (31.2 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

66.2% (31.2 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2.8% (2.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2.8% (2.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 100,918

13. Eastvale, California

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.6%

3.6% Median household income in city: $161,322 ($82,784 more than national median)

$161,322 ($82,784 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 42.3% (7.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

42.3% (7.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.7% (0.5 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.7% (0.5 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 70,179

12. Ellicott City, Maryland

Amy Sparwasser / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.6%

3.6% Median household income in city: $157,891 ($79,353 more than national median)

$157,891 ($79,353 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 69.6% (34.6 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

69.6% (34.6 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2.9% (2.3 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2.9% (2.3 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 73,737

11. Frisco, Texas

Fang Zheng / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.5%

3.5% Median household income in city: $146,158 ($67,620 more than national median)

$146,158 ($67,620 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 66.0% (31.0 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

66.0% (31.0 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.2% (1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 210,238

10. Huntersville, North Carolina

Brett VA / Wikimedia Commons

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.4%

3.4% Median household income in city: $119,951 ($41,413 more than national median)

$119,951 ($41,413 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 57.3% (22.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

57.3% (22.3 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.6% (1.6 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.6% (1.6 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 62,458

9. Lakeville, Minnesota

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.3%

3.3% Median household income in city: $138,119 ($59,581 more than national median)

$138,119 ($59,581 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 50.9% (15.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

50.9% (15.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2.3% (2.9 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2.3% (2.9 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 72,480

8. Parker, Colorado

arinahabich / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.2%

3.2% Median household income in city: $129,342 ($50,804 more than national median)

$129,342 ($50,804 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 53.7% (18.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

53.7% (18.7 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3% (2.2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3% (2.2 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 60,115

7. Centennial, Colorado

Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 3.1%

3.1% Median household income in city: $128,167 ($49,629 more than national median)

$128,167 ($49,629 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 61.9% (26.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

61.9% (26.9 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.7% (1.5 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.7% (1.5 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 107,386

6. Wake Forest, North Carolina

PamSchodt / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 2.9%

2.9% Median household income in city: $120,777 ($42,239 more than national median)

$120,777 ($42,239 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 57.8% (22.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

57.8% (22.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 4.5% (0.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

4.5% (0.7 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 51,199

5. South Jordan, Utah

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Local poverty rate in 2023: 2.9%

2.9% Median household income in city: $126,400 ($47,862 more than national median)

$126,400 ($47,862 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 46.5% (11.5 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

46.5% (11.5 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2.2% (3 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2.2% (3 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 80,331

4. McLean, Virginia

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Local poverty rate in 2023: 2.7%

2.7% Median household income in city: $flag ($171,462 less than national median)

$flag ($171,462 less than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 85.1% (50.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

85.1% (50.1 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 2.2% (3 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

2.2% (3 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 50,232

3. Collierville, Tennessee

Local poverty rate in 2023: 2.6%

2.6% Median household income in city: $134,319 ($55,781 more than national median)

$134,319 ($55,781 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.6% (25.6 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

60.6% (25.6 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.1% (2.1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.1% (2.1 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 51,212

2. Apex, North Carolina

Local poverty rate in 2023: 2.6%

2.6% Median household income in city: $138,442 ($59,904 more than national median)

$138,442 ($59,904 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 66.6% (31.6 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

66.6% (31.6 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.8% (1.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.8% (1.4 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 67,765

1. Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Maria Suprun / Shutterstock.com

Local poverty rate in 2023: 2.4%

2.4% Median household income in city: $155,847 ($77,309 more than national median)

$155,847 ($77,309 more than national median) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 66.8% (31.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate)

66.8% (31.8 ppts. higher than comparable national rate) Five-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 3.7% (1.5 ppts. lower than national jobless rate)

3.7% (1.5 ppts. lower than national jobless rate) City population: 101,437