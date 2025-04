These Jobs Are Paying Workers the Biggest Raises Right Now mphillips007 / iStock via Getty Images

In recent years, the cost of living in the United States has increased at a far faster rate than wages. Between 2021 and 2024, the typical full time worker’s annual income increased by about 8%, while the consumer price index rose by more than 15% over roughly the same period. This imbalance has directly resulted in reduced purchasing power, and, by extension, a commensurate decline in living standards, for a majority of American workers.

For the typical American worker, wage gains in recent years have been all but erased by rising consumer prices.

Still, there are dozens of occupations in the U.S. labor market reporting surging wages — and Americans who hold these jobs are far better positioned to absorb rising costs and maintain their standard of living than most.

Notably, however, many of the same broad economic forces that are squeezing American consumers are also driving up wages for those employed in certain sectors. The median annual wage among all workers in the United States rose by 3% between May 2023 and May 2024. But in dozens of occupations, wage increases have been far greater.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the jobs where wages are rising the fastest. We reviewed median annual wage data for hundreds of detail-level occupations for both 2023 and 2024, and identified those that reported the largest increases over that period. All supplemental data is also from the BLS.

Among the more than 800 occupations with available data, 44 reported wage increases of more than 10% in the last year. In a handful of these jobs, wages have gone up by well more than 20%. Many of the jobs on this list are not office jobs, but are manual labor occupations that require a high degree of specialization within a certain trade.

While most workers in these fields have seen their incomes rise substantially in recent months, these individuals represent a relatively small share of the workforce. Of the 154.2 million working Americans, only about 1.4% — or 2.1 million people — are employed in the occupations on this list.

Partially because these jobs are paying far more than they did a year ago, most workers who fill them have higher than average incomes. According to the BLS, the typical American worker earned about $49,500 in 2024 — and in a majority of occupations on this list, the median annual wage exceeds that amount. (Here is a look at the remote jobs that pay more than office jobs.)

In many of these jobs, rapid wage increases are likely due in part to rising demand. Over the last year, total employment grew by at least 2% in 20 of the occupations on this list. For context, overall employment across all occupations increased by 1.5% over the same period. Notably, for a handful of occupations on this list, employment cratered by over 10% between 2023 and 2024, often due to increased reliance on automation and practitioners aging out of the workforce. (Here is a look at the American presidents who oversaw the best job markets in U.S. history.)

These are the jobs where workers are seeing the largest raises.

Why It Matters

skynesher / E+ via Getty Images

Most workers in the United States have seen steady wage increases in recent years. Still, these gains have been more than offset by surging inflation as the consumer price index is still recovering from hitting a multi-decade peak in mid-2022. Americans who are employed in certain fields, however, are far less likely than the typical worker to be feeling the pinch of higher prices, as there are dozens occupations where wages have surged in the last year alone.

44. Substance Abuse, Behavioral Disorder, and Mental Health Counselors

monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +10.2% (+$5,480 )

+10.2% (+$5,480 ) Median annual wage by year: $59,190 in 2024; $53,710 in 2023

$59,190 in 2024; $53,710 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +10.7% (+42,500 )

+10.7% (+42,500 ) Occupation total employment by year: 440,380 in 2024; 397,880 in 2023

43. Chemical Equipment Operators and Tenders

SeventyFour / Shutterstock.com

1-year change in median annual wage: +10.4% (+$5,370 )

+10.4% (+$5,370 ) Median annual wage by year: $57,090 in 2024; $51,720 in 2023

$57,090 in 2024; $51,720 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +5.9% (+7,150 )

+5.9% (+7,150 ) Occupation total employment by year: 127,410 in 2024; 120,260 in 2023

42. Riggers

Tdh_Teriz / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +10.4% (+$5,840 )

+10.4% (+$5,840 ) Median annual wage by year: $62,060 in 2024; $56,220 in 2023

$62,060 in 2024; $56,220 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +1.3% (+320 )

+1.3% (+320 ) Occupation total employment by year: 24,190 in 2024; 23,870 in 2023

41. Machinists

1-year change in median annual wage: +10.4% (+$5,310 )

+10.4% (+$5,310 ) Median annual wage by year: $56,150 in 2024; $50,840 in 2023

$56,150 in 2024; $50,840 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +2.8% (+8,070 )

+2.8% (+8,070 ) Occupation total employment by year: 298,790 in 2024; 290,720 in 2023

40. Rail Transportation Workers, All Other

schuminweb / Flickr

1-year change in median annual wage: +10.5% (+$4,670 )

+10.5% (+$4,670 ) Median annual wage by year: $49,330 in 2024; $44,660 in 2023

$49,330 in 2024; $44,660 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -16.9% (-310)

-16.9% (-310) Occupation total employment by year: 1,520 in 2024; 1,830 in 2023

39. Community and Social Service Specialists, All Other

1-year change in median annual wage: +10.6% (+$5,250 )

+10.6% (+$5,250 ) Median annual wage by year: $54,940 in 2024; $49,690 in 2023

$54,940 in 2024; $49,690 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +15.8% (+15,080 )

+15.8% (+15,080 ) Occupation total employment by year: 110,390 in 2024; 95,310 in 2023

38. Multiple Machine Tool Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic

Drazen_ / E+ via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +10.7% (+$4,460 )

+10.7% (+$4,460 ) Median annual wage by year: $46,060 in 2024; $41,600 in 2023

$46,060 in 2024; $41,600 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +1.6% (+2,060 )

+1.6% (+2,060 ) Occupation total employment by year: 129,850 in 2024; 127,790 in 2023

37. Pile Driver Operators

hrui / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.0% (+$6,960 )

+11.0% (+$6,960 ) Median annual wage by year: $70,510 in 2024; $63,550 in 2023

$70,510 in 2024; $63,550 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +1.0% (+30 )

+1.0% (+30 ) Occupation total employment by year: 3,040 in 2024; 3,010 in 2023

36. Correspondence Clerks

Tamarabegucheva / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.0% (+$4,620 )

+11.0% (+$4,620 ) Median annual wage by year: $46,740 in 2024; $42,120 in 2023

$46,740 in 2024; $42,120 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +34.6% (+1,610 )

+34.6% (+1,610 ) Occupation total employment by year: 6,260 in 2024; 4,650 in 2023

35. Airfield Operations Specialists

Timm Ziegenthaler/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.0% (+$5,610 )

+11.0% (+$5,610 ) Median annual wage by year: $56,750 in 2024; $51,140 in 2023

$56,750 in 2024; $51,140 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -9.2% (-1,680)

-9.2% (-1,680) Occupation total employment by year: 16,640 in 2024; 18,320 in 2023

34. Metal-Refining Furnace Operators and Tenders

Artie Medvedev / Shutterstock.com

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.0% (+$5,520 )

+11.0% (+$5,520 ) Median annual wage by year: $55,770 in 2024; $50,250 in 2023

$55,770 in 2024; $50,250 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -2.6% (-540)

-2.6% (-540) Occupation total employment by year: 20,330 in 2024; 20,870 in 2023

33. Lifeguards, Ski Patrol, and Other Recreational Protective Service Workers

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.0% (+$3,340 )

+11.0% (+$3,340 ) Median annual wage by year: $33,720 in 2024; $30,380 in 2023

$33,720 in 2024; $30,380 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +16.2% (+20,030 )

+16.2% (+20,030 ) Occupation total employment by year: 143,590 in 2024; 123,560 in 2023

32. Stationary Engineers and Boiler Operators

Hefin Owen / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.2% (+$7,550 )

+11.2% (+$7,550 ) Median annual wage by year: $75,190 in 2024; $67,640 in 2023

$75,190 in 2024; $67,640 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -9.0% (-3,060)

-9.0% (-3,060) Occupation total employment by year: 30,780 in 2024; 33,840 in 2023

31. Floor Layers, Except Carpet, Wood, and Hard Tiles

JohnnyH5 / Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.3% (+$5,500 )

+11.3% (+$5,500 ) Median annual wage by year: $54,340 in 2024; $48,840 in 2023

$54,340 in 2024; $48,840 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -1.2% (-300)

-1.2% (-300) Occupation total employment by year: 24,850 in 2024; 25,150 in 2023

30. Hotel, Motel, and Resort Desk Clerks

macniak / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.3% (+$3,480 )

+11.3% (+$3,480 ) Median annual wage by year: $34,270 in 2024; $30,790 in 2023

$34,270 in 2024; $30,790 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -0.9% (-2,370)

-0.9% (-2,370) Occupation total employment by year: 261,430 in 2024; 263,800 in 2023

29. Camera Operators, Television, Video, and Film

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.3% (+$7,010 )

+11.3% (+$7,010 ) Median annual wage by year: $68,810 in 2024; $61,800 in 2023

$68,810 in 2024; $61,800 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +2.2% (+520 )

+2.2% (+520 ) Occupation total employment by year: 24,460 in 2024; 23,940 in 2023

28. Set and Exhibit Designers

Photo by Scott Olson / Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.4% (+$6,790 )

+11.4% (+$6,790 ) Median annual wage by year: $66,280 in 2024; $59,490 in 2023

$66,280 in 2024; $59,490 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +7.5% (+760 )

+7.5% (+760 ) Occupation total employment by year: 10,850 in 2024; 10,090 in 2023

27. Tailors, Dressmakers, and Custom Sewers

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.5% (+$4,210 )

+11.5% (+$4,210 ) Median annual wage by year: $40,860 in 2024; $36,650 in 2023

$40,860 in 2024; $36,650 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +9.0% (+1,340 )

+9.0% (+1,340 ) Occupation total employment by year: 16,290 in 2024; 14,950 in 2023

26. Semiconductor Processing Technicians

MACRO PHOTO / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.6% (+$5,330 )

+11.6% (+$5,330 ) Median annual wage by year: $51,180 in 2024; $45,850 in 2023

$51,180 in 2024; $45,850 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +21.6% (+5,700 )

+21.6% (+5,700 ) Occupation total employment by year: 32,150 in 2024; 26,450 in 2023

25. Motorboat Operators

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.8% (+$5,460 )

+11.8% (+$5,460 ) Median annual wage by year: $51,880 in 2024; $46,420 in 2023

$51,880 in 2024; $46,420 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -12.2% (-330)

-12.2% (-330) Occupation total employment by year: 2,380 in 2024; 2,710 in 2023

24. Sound Engineering Technicians

Edwin Tan / E+ via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.8% (+$7,000 )

+11.8% (+$7,000 ) Median annual wage by year: $66,430 in 2024; $59,430 in 2023

$66,430 in 2024; $59,430 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -10.6% (-1,550)

-10.6% (-1,550) Occupation total employment by year: 13,050 in 2024; 14,600 in 2023

23. Traffic Technicians

1-year change in median annual wage: +11.9% (+$6,240 )

+11.9% (+$6,240 ) Median annual wage by year: $58,480 in 2024; $52,240 in 2023

$58,480 in 2024; $52,240 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +0.7% (+50 )

+0.7% (+50 ) Occupation total employment by year: 7,580 in 2024; 7,530 in 2023

22. Gambling Surveillance Officers and Gambling Investigators

Lacheev / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +12.0% (+$4,690 )

+12.0% (+$4,690 ) Median annual wage by year: $43,900 in 2024; $39,210 in 2023

$43,900 in 2024; $39,210 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -6.2% (-660)

-6.2% (-660) Occupation total employment by year: 10,000 in 2024; 10,660 in 2023

21. Computer Hardware Engineers

krystiannawrocki / E+ via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +12.3% (+$16,940 )

+12.3% (+$16,940 ) Median annual wage by year: $155,020 in 2024; $138,080 in 2023

$155,020 in 2024; $138,080 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -8.4% (-6,950)

-8.4% (-6,950) Occupation total employment by year: 75,710 in 2024; 82,660 in 2023

20. Photographic Process Workers and Processing Machine Operators

Maxiphoto / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +12.6% (+$4,480 )

+12.6% (+$4,480 ) Median annual wage by year: $40,100 in 2024; $35,620 in 2023

$40,100 in 2024; $35,620 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -3.8% (-220)

-3.8% (-220) Occupation total employment by year: 5,550 in 2024; 5,770 in 2023

19. Animal Scientists

santypan / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +12.8% (+$8,980 )

+12.8% (+$8,980 ) Median annual wage by year: $79,120 in 2024; $70,140 in 2023

$79,120 in 2024; $70,140 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +0.4% (+10 )

+0.4% (+10 ) Occupation total employment by year: 2,470 in 2024; 2,460 in 2023

18. Fish and Game Wardens

1-year change in median annual wage: +12.9% (+$7,800 )

+12.9% (+$7,800 ) Median annual wage by year: $68,180 in 2024; $60,380 in 2023

$68,180 in 2024; $60,380 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +2.1% (+130 )

+2.1% (+130 ) Occupation total employment by year: 6,420 in 2024; 6,290 in 2023

17. Agents and Business Managers of Artists, Performers, and Athletes

Josh Allen by All-Pro Reels / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

1-year change in median annual wage: +13.4% (+$11,410 )

+13.4% (+$11,410 ) Median annual wage by year: $96,310 in 2024; $84,900 in 2023

$96,310 in 2024; $84,900 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +10.5% (+1,350 )

+10.5% (+1,350 ) Occupation total employment by year: 14,220 in 2024; 12,870 in 2023

16. Fiberglass Laminators and Fabricators

ozgurcoskun / Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +13.8% (+$5,560 )

+13.8% (+$5,560 ) Median annual wage by year: $45,760 in 2024; $40,200 in 2023

$45,760 in 2024; $40,200 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -9.1% (-1,860)

-9.1% (-1,860) Occupation total employment by year: 18,520 in 2024; 20,380 in 2023

15. Transit and Railroad Police

1-year change in median annual wage: +13.9% (+$10,070 )

+13.9% (+$10,070 ) Median annual wage by year: $82,320 in 2024; $72,250 in 2023

$82,320 in 2024; $72,250 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +27.1% (+640 )

+27.1% (+640 ) Occupation total employment by year: 3,000 in 2024; 2,360 in 2023

14. Technical Writers

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

1-year change in median annual wage: +14.5% (+$11,620 )

+14.5% (+$11,620 ) Median annual wage by year: $91,670 in 2024; $80,050 in 2023

$91,670 in 2024; $80,050 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +15.8% (+7,560 )

+15.8% (+7,560 ) Occupation total employment by year: 55,530 in 2024; 47,970 in 2023

13. Real Estate Brokers

mapo / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +14.6% (+$9,220 )

+14.6% (+$9,220 ) Median annual wage by year: $72,280 in 2024; $63,060 in 2023

$72,280 in 2024; $63,060 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -3.4% (-1,760)

-3.4% (-1,760) Occupation total employment by year: 49,590 in 2024; 51,350 in 2023

12. Roof Bolters, Mining

jsjgeology / Flickr

1-year change in median annual wage: +15.0% (+$9,980 )

+15.0% (+$9,980 ) Median annual wage by year: $76,640 in 2024; $66,660 in 2023

$76,640 in 2024; $66,660 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +13.8% (+270 )

+13.8% (+270 ) Occupation total employment by year: 2,230 in 2024; 1,960 in 2023

11. Model Makers, Wood

Erdark / E+ via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +15.1% (+$6,810 )

+15.1% (+$6,810 ) Median annual wage by year: $51,850 in 2024; $45,040 in 2023

$51,850 in 2024; $45,040 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -39.0% (-230)

-39.0% (-230) Occupation total employment by year: 360 in 2024; 590 in 2023

10. First-Line Supervisors of Protective Service Workers, All Other

BasSlabbers / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +15.2% (+$9,910 )

+15.2% (+$9,910 ) Median annual wage by year: $74,960 in 2024; $65,050 in 2023

$74,960 in 2024; $65,050 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +4.3% (+840 )

+4.3% (+840 ) Occupation total employment by year: 20,460 in 2024; 19,620 in 2023

9. Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Operators

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +15.6% (+$9,640 )

+15.6% (+$9,640 ) Median annual wage by year: $71,510 in 2024; $61,870 in 2023

$71,510 in 2024; $61,870 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +16.1% (+710 )

+16.1% (+710 ) Occupation total employment by year: 5,110 in 2024; 4,400 in 2023

8. Media and Communication Workers, All Other

wellphoto / Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +15.9% (+$9,870 )

+15.9% (+$9,870 ) Median annual wage by year: $71,770 in 2024; $61,900 in 2023

$71,770 in 2024; $61,900 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +1.5% (+360 )

+1.5% (+360 ) Occupation total employment by year: 23,590 in 2024; 23,230 in 2023

7. Terrazzo Workers and Finishers

RGtimeline / Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +17.1% (+$8,360 )

+17.1% (+$8,360 ) Median annual wage by year: $57,260 in 2024; $48,900 in 2023

$57,260 in 2024; $48,900 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -0.7% (-10)

-0.7% (-10) Occupation total employment by year: 1,450 in 2024; 1,460 in 2023

6. Religious Workers, All Other

ChristinLola / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +18.9% (+$7,160 )

+18.9% (+$7,160 ) Median annual wage by year: $45,120 in 2024; $37,960 in 2023

$45,120 in 2024; $37,960 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +2.5% (+300 )

+2.5% (+300 ) Occupation total employment by year: 12,170 in 2024; 11,870 in 2023

5. Bridge and Lock Tenders

1-year change in median annual wage: +19.1% (+$9,370 )

+19.1% (+$9,370 ) Median annual wage by year: $58,490 in 2024; $49,120 in 2023

$58,490 in 2024; $49,120 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -21.4% (-740)

-21.4% (-740) Occupation total employment by year: 2,720 in 2024; 3,460 in 2023

4. Refractory Materials Repairers, Except Brickmasons

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +20.9% (+$10,130 )

+20.9% (+$10,130 ) Median annual wage by year: $58,540 in 2024; $48,410 in 2023

$58,540 in 2024; $48,410 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +103.7% (+560 )

+103.7% (+560 ) Occupation total employment by year: 1,100 in 2024; 540 in 2023

3. Transportation Security Screeners

Scott Olson / Getty Images

1-year change in median annual wage: +26.7% (+$13,340 )

+26.7% (+$13,340 ) Median annual wage by year: $63,360 in 2024; $50,020 in 2023

$63,360 in 2024; $50,020 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -3.4% (-1,610)

-3.4% (-1,610) Occupation total employment by year: 46,340 in 2024; 47,950 in 2023

2. Forest and Conservation Workers

1-year change in median annual wage: +28.7% (+$9,740 )

+28.7% (+$9,740 ) Median annual wage by year: $43,680 in 2024; $33,940 in 2023

$43,680 in 2024; $33,940 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -2.1% (-120)

-2.1% (-120) Occupation total employment by year: 5,630 in 2024; 5,750 in 2023

1. Models

Kseniia Perminova / Shutterstock.com

1-year change in median annual wage: +89.7% (+$42,560 )

+89.7% (+$42,560 ) Median annual wage by year: $89,990 in 2024; $47,430 in 2023

$89,990 in 2024; $47,430 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +73.1% (+2,260 )

+73.1% (+2,260 ) Occupation total employment by year: 5,350 in 2024; 3,090 in 2023