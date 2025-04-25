These Are the Jobs Where Pay is Falling the Fastest kali9 / E+ via Getty Images

For much of the last half decade, wage gains made by the typical American worker have been wiped out by historic inflation. The consumer price index hit a multi-decade high in mid-2022, and partially as a result, real, inflation-adjusted incomes fell by nearly 9% over the two years begining in the second quarter of 2020. During that period, the imbalance between wages and the cost of living gave way to reduced purchasing power and lower living standards for millions of American households.

In the last year of available data, wages for the typical American worker went up by about 3%, more than enough to offset the effects of inflation.

Still, many of the economic forces benefitting the labor force as a whole are fueling meaningful pay cuts in dozens of occupations, and millions of American workers are being impacted.

Even though real, inflation-adjusted incomes have yet to return to their all-time high, reported in 2020, wage growth has generally outpaced inflation in the last few years. As of May 2024, the typical American worker earned $49,500, a year-over-year increase of about 3%. Accounting for inflation, real wages climbed about 1% over roughly the same period.

Still, these broad economic trends do not tell the whole story, as millions of Americans are currently employed in occupations that are reporting meaningful wage declines. And these pay cuts are only exacerbated by inflation rates that remain above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the jobs where wages are falling the fastest. We reviewed median annual wage data for hundreds of detail-level occupations for both May 2023 and May 2024, and identified those that reported the largest decreases over that period. All supplemental data is also from the BLS.

Among the more than 800 occupations with available data, 46 reported wage declines of at least 2% in the last year. In a handful of these jobs, wages have gone down by over 10%. Depending on the occupation, these pay cuts have resulted in a nominal loss of anywhere from about $1,200 to $37,600 per year for the typical worker. Notably, however, the vast majority of occupations on this list still pay more than most jobs in the U.S. labor market. (Here is a look at the remote jobs that pay more than office jobs.)

The occupations on this list employ some 3.4 million Americans and span a range of industries, including transportation, social sciences, and resource extraction. The largest share of occupations on this list are in education or arts, entertainment, and media.

Despite falling wages, most jobs on this list are reporting rapid employment growth. Over the last year, total employment grew by more than 2% in 27 of the occupations on this list. For context, overall employment across all occupations increased by 1.5% over the same period. Meanwhile, only 14 of these jobs employ fewer workers now than they did a year ago. (Here is a look at the American presidents who oversaw the best job markets in U.S. history.)

These are the jobs where pay is falling the fastest.

Why It Matters

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, wage gains were wiped out by historic levels of inflation. More recently, however, most workers have seen increased buying power and an improved standard of living, as inflation has cooled and incomes have continued to rise. Still, there are dozens of occupations in which median wages have fallen in the last year — and millions of Americans have been impacted.

46. Kindergarten Teachers, Except Special Education

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.0% (-$1,260)

-2.0% (-$1,260) Median annual wage by year: $61,430 in 2024; $62,690 in 2023

$61,430 in 2024; $62,690 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -3.5% (-4,170)

-3.5% (-4,170) Occupation total employment by year: 114,410 in 2024; 118,580 in 2023

45. Area, Ethnic, and Cultural Studies Teachers, Postsecondary

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.0% (-$1,740)

-2.0% (-$1,740) Median annual wage by year: $84,290 in 2024; $86,030 in 2023

$84,290 in 2024; $86,030 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -1.2% (-140)

-1.2% (-140) Occupation total employment by year: 11,430 in 2024; 11,570 in 2023

44. Middle School Teachers, Except Special and Career/Technical Education

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.1% (-$1,320)

-2.1% (-$1,320) Median annual wage by year: $62,970 in 2024; $64,290 in 2023

$62,970 in 2024; $64,290 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -1.0% (-6,320)

-1.0% (-6,320) Occupation total employment by year: 620,370 in 2024; 626,690 in 2023

43. Mathematical Science Teachers, Postsecondary

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.1% (-$1,670)

-2.1% (-$1,670) Median annual wage by year: $79,350 in 2024; $81,020 in 2023

$79,350 in 2024; $81,020 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +1.2% (+ 590 )

+1.2% (+ 590 ) Occupation total employment by year: 48,820 in 2024; 48,230 in 2023

42. Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.1% (-$1,680)

-2.1% (-$1,680) Median annual wage by year: $78,630 in 2024; $80,310 in 2023

$78,630 in 2024; $80,310 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -2.8% (-120)

-2.8% (-120) Occupation total employment by year: 4,100 in 2024; 4,220 in 2023

41. Elementary School Teachers, Except Special Education

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.1% (-$1,340)

-2.1% (-$1,340) Median annual wage by year: $62,340 in 2024; $63,680 in 2023

$62,340 in 2024; $63,680 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -1.2% (-16,760)

-1.2% (-16,760) Occupation total employment by year: 1,393,310 in 2024; 1,410,070 in 2023

40. Psychology Teachers, Postsecondary

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.2% (-$1,810)

-2.2% (-$1,810) Median annual wage by year: $80,330 in 2024; $82,140 in 2023

$80,330 in 2024; $82,140 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +2.5% (+ 1,000 )

+2.5% (+ 1,000 ) Occupation total employment by year: 41,610 in 2024; 40,610 in 2023

39. Foreign Language and Literature Teachers, Postsecondary

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.2% (-$1,750)

-2.2% (-$1,750) Median annual wage by year: $77,010 in 2024; $78,760 in 2023

$77,010 in 2024; $78,760 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +1.7% (+ 350 )

+1.7% (+ 350 ) Occupation total employment by year: 21,170 in 2024; 20,820 in 2023

38. Environmental Science and Protection Technicians, Including Health

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.3% (-$1,170)

-2.3% (-$1,170) Median annual wage by year: $49,490 in 2024; $50,660 in 2023

$49,490 in 2024; $50,660 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +21.6% (+ 7,000 )

+21.6% (+ 7,000 ) Occupation total employment by year: 39,390 in 2024; 32,390 in 2023

37. Model Makers, Metal and Plastic

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.3% (-$1,490)

-2.3% (-$1,490) Median annual wage by year: $62,700 in 2024; $64,190 in 2023

$62,700 in 2024; $64,190 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +13.7% (+ 390 )

+13.7% (+ 390 ) Occupation total employment by year: 3,230 in 2024; 2,840 in 2023

36. Philosophy and Religion Teachers, Postsecondary

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.4% (-$1,880)

-2.4% (-$1,880) Median annual wage by year: $78,050 in 2024; $79,930 in 2023

$78,050 in 2024; $79,930 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +2.6% (+ 520 )

+2.6% (+ 520 ) Occupation total employment by year: 20,840 in 2024; 20,320 in 2023

35. Morticians, Undertakers, and Funeral Arrangers

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.4% (-$1,230)

-2.4% (-$1,230) Median annual wage by year: $49,800 in 2024; $51,030 in 2023

$49,800 in 2024; $51,030 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +6.2% (+ 1,500 )

+6.2% (+ 1,500 ) Occupation total employment by year: 25,700 in 2024; 24,200 in 2023

34. Underground Mining Machine Operators, All Other

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.5% (-$1,690)

-2.5% (-$1,690) Median annual wage by year: $67,220 in 2024; $68,910 in 2023

$67,220 in 2024; $68,910 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +35.9% (+ 920 )

+35.9% (+ 920 ) Occupation total employment by year: 3,480 in 2024; 2,560 in 2023

33. Museum Technicians and Conservators

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.5% (-$1,210)

-2.5% (-$1,210) Median annual wage by year: $47,460 in 2024; $48,670 in 2023

$47,460 in 2024; $48,670 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +3.2% (+ 400 )

+3.2% (+ 400 ) Occupation total employment by year: 13,070 in 2024; 12,670 in 2023

32. Wellhead Pumpers

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.5% (-$1,820)

-2.5% (-$1,820) Median annual wage by year: $70,010 in 2024; $71,830 in 2023

$70,010 in 2024; $71,830 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -4.8% (-880)

-4.8% (-880) Occupation total employment by year: 17,350 in 2024; 18,230 in 2023

31. Special Education Teachers, Middle School

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.6% (-$1,720)

-2.6% (-$1,720) Median annual wage by year: $64,880 in 2024; $66,600 in 2023

$64,880 in 2024; $66,600 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +7.3% (+ 6,480 )

+7.3% (+ 6,480 ) Occupation total employment by year: 95,330 in 2024; 88,850 in 2023

30. Communications Teachers, Postsecondary

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.6% (-$2,110)

-2.6% (-$2,110) Median annual wage by year: $77,800 in 2024; $79,910 in 2023

$77,800 in 2024; $79,910 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +2.6% (+ 740 )

+2.6% (+ 740 ) Occupation total employment by year: 29,260 in 2024; 28,520 in 2023

29. Artists and Related Workers, All Other

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.7% (-$1,990)

-2.7% (-$1,990) Median annual wage by year: $72,760 in 2024; $74,750 in 2023

$72,760 in 2024; $74,750 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -0.7% (-50)

-0.7% (-50) Occupation total employment by year: 7,370 in 2024; 7,420 in 2023

28. Lighting Technicians

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.7% (-$1,680)

-2.7% (-$1,680) Median annual wage by year: $60,560 in 2024; $62,240 in 2023

$60,560 in 2024; $62,240 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +6.4% (+ 610 )

+6.4% (+ 610 ) Occupation total employment by year: 10,130 in 2024; 9,520 in 2023

27. Farm and Home Management Educators

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.8% (-$1,650)

-2.8% (-$1,650) Median annual wage by year: $58,120 in 2024; $59,770 in 2023

$58,120 in 2024; $59,770 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +26.5% (+ 2,150 )

+26.5% (+ 2,150 ) Occupation total employment by year: 10,260 in 2024; 8,110 in 2023

26. Educational Instruction and Library Workers, All Other

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.8% (-$1,400)

-2.8% (-$1,400) Median annual wage by year: $48,400 in 2024; $49,800 in 2023

$48,400 in 2024; $49,800 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +1.0% (+ 1,150 )

+1.0% (+ 1,150 ) Occupation total employment by year: 114,640 in 2024; 113,490 in 2023

25. Computer and Information Research Scientists

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.9% (-$4,170)

-2.9% (-$4,170) Median annual wage by year: $140,910 in 2024; $145,080 in 2023

$140,910 in 2024; $145,080 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +9.3% (+ 3,270 )

+9.3% (+ 3,270 ) Occupation total employment by year: 38,480 in 2024; 35,210 in 2023

24. Special Education Teachers, Kindergarten and Elementary School

1-year change in median annual wage: -2.9% (-$1,910)

-2.9% (-$1,910) Median annual wage by year: $63,000 in 2024; $64,910 in 2023

$63,000 in 2024; $64,910 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +8.8% (+ 18,720 )

+8.8% (+ 18,720 ) Occupation total employment by year: 231,570 in 2024; 212,850 in 2023

23. Forest Fire Inspectors and Prevention Specialists

1-year change in median annual wage: -3.1% (-$1,700)

-3.1% (-$1,700) Median annual wage by year: $52,380 in 2024; $54,080 in 2023

$52,380 in 2024; $54,080 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +22.5% (+ 510 )

+22.5% (+ 510 ) Occupation total employment by year: 2,780 in 2024; 2,270 in 2023

22. Social Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary, All Other

1-year change in median annual wage: -3.5% (-$2,710)

-3.5% (-$2,710) Median annual wage by year: $75,040 in 2024; $77,750 in 2023

$75,040 in 2024; $77,750 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +3.8% (+ 640 )

+3.8% (+ 640 ) Occupation total employment by year: 17,540 in 2024; 16,900 in 2023

21. Biochemists and Biophysicists

1-year change in median annual wage: -3.5% (-$3,810)

-3.5% (-$3,810) Median annual wage by year: $103,650 in 2024; $107,460 in 2023

$103,650 in 2024; $107,460 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +4.0% (+ 1,340 )

+4.0% (+ 1,340 ) Occupation total employment by year: 34,520 in 2024; 33,180 in 2023

20. Captains, Mates, and Pilots of Water Vessels

1-year change in median annual wage: -3.6% (-$3,190)

-3.6% (-$3,190) Median annual wage by year: $85,540 in 2024; $88,730 in 2023

$85,540 in 2024; $88,730 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +2.5% (+ 870 )

+2.5% (+ 870 ) Occupation total employment by year: 35,390 in 2024; 34,520 in 2023

19. Advertising and Promotions Managers

1-year change in median annual wage: -3.7% (-$4,910)

-3.7% (-$4,910) Median annual wage by year: $126,960 in 2024; $131,870 in 2023

$126,960 in 2024; $131,870 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +2.3% (+ 470 )

+2.3% (+ 470 ) Occupation total employment by year: 21,100 in 2024; 20,630 in 2023

18. Skincare Specialists

1-year change in median annual wage: -3.8% (-$1,640)

-3.8% (-$1,640) Median annual wage by year: $41,560 in 2024; $43,200 in 2023

$41,560 in 2024; $43,200 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +7.6% (+ 4,970 )

+7.6% (+ 4,970 ) Occupation total employment by year: 70,240 in 2024; 65,270 in 2023

17. Dredge Operators

1-year change in median annual wage: -4.0% (-$2,010)

-4.0% (-$2,010) Median annual wage by year: $48,430 in 2024; $50,440 in 2023

$48,430 in 2024; $50,440 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +9.6% (+ 90 )

+9.6% (+ 90 ) Occupation total employment by year: 1,030 in 2024; 940 in 2023

16. Explosives Workers, Ordnance Handling Experts, and Blasters

1-year change in median annual wage: -4.0% (-$2,480)

-4.0% (-$2,480) Median annual wage by year: $59,110 in 2024; $61,590 in 2023

$59,110 in 2024; $61,590 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +23.2% (+ 1,070 )

+23.2% (+ 1,070 ) Occupation total employment by year: 5,680 in 2024; 4,610 in 2023

15. Architecture Teachers, Postsecondary

1-year change in median annual wage: -4.1% (-$4,290)

-4.1% (-$4,290) Median annual wage by year: $101,480 in 2024; $105,770 in 2023

$101,480 in 2024; $105,770 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +9.2% (+ 770 )

+9.2% (+ 770 ) Occupation total employment by year: 9,120 in 2024; 8,350 in 2023

14. Bus Drivers, Transit and Intercity

1-year change in median annual wage: -4.5% (-$2,730)

-4.5% (-$2,730) Median annual wage by year: $57,440 in 2024; $60,170 in 2023

$57,440 in 2024; $60,170 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -19.5% (-36,010)

-19.5% (-36,010) Occupation total employment by year: 148,980 in 2024; 184,990 in 2023

13. Agricultural Engineers

1-year change in median annual wage: -4.6% (-$4,120)

-4.6% (-$4,120) Median annual wage by year: $84,630 in 2024; $88,750 in 2023

$84,630 in 2024; $88,750 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -9.7% (-180)

-9.7% (-180) Occupation total employment by year: 1,680 in 2024; 1,860 in 2023

12. Special Education Teachers, Preschool

1-year change in median annual wage: -4.7% (-$3,080)

-4.7% (-$3,080) Median annual wage by year: $62,190 in 2024; $65,270 in 2023

$62,190 in 2024; $65,270 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +13.5% (+ 3,350 )

+13.5% (+ 3,350 ) Occupation total employment by year: 28,200 in 2024; 24,850 in 2023

11. Legislators

1-year change in median annual wage: -5.2% (-$2,480)

-5.2% (-$2,480) Median annual wage by year: $44,810 in 2024; $47,290 in 2023

$44,810 in 2024; $47,290 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -18.3% (-5,950)

-18.3% (-5,950) Occupation total employment by year: 26,510 in 2024; 32,460 in 2023

10. Cooling and Freezing Equipment Operators and Tenders

1-year change in median annual wage: -5.3% (-$2,260)

-5.3% (-$2,260) Median annual wage by year: $40,160 in 2024; $42,420 in 2023

$40,160 in 2024; $42,420 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +1.4% (+ 90 )

+1.4% (+ 90 ) Occupation total employment by year: 6,590 in 2024; 6,500 in 2023

9. Arbitrators, Mediators, and Conciliators

1-year change in median annual wage: -5.4% (-$3,830)

-5.4% (-$3,830) Median annual wage by year: $67,710 in 2024; $71,540 in 2023

$67,710 in 2024; $71,540 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +11.3% (+ 800 )

+11.3% (+ 800 ) Occupation total employment by year: 7,860 in 2024; 7,060 in 2023

8. Media and Communication Equipment Workers, All Other

1-year change in median annual wage: -5.8% (-$4,150)

-5.8% (-$4,150) Median annual wage by year: $67,190 in 2024; $71,340 in 2023

$67,190 in 2024; $71,340 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +13.9% (+ 1,590 )

+13.9% (+ 1,590 ) Occupation total employment by year: 13,020 in 2024; 11,430 in 2023

7. Hoist and Winch Operators

1-year change in median annual wage: -6.5% (-$3,640)

-6.5% (-$3,640) Median annual wage by year: $52,310 in 2024; $55,950 in 2023

$52,310 in 2024; $55,950 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +11.2% (+ 250 )

+11.2% (+ 250 ) Occupation total employment by year: 2,480 in 2024; 2,230 in 2023

6. Broadcast Technicians

1-year change in median annual wage: -6.5% (-$3,770)

-6.5% (-$3,770) Median annual wage by year: $53,920 in 2024; $57,690 in 2023

$53,920 in 2024; $57,690 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -19.5% (-5,110)

-19.5% (-5,110) Occupation total employment by year: 21,080 in 2024; 26,190 in 2023

5. Geological Technicians, Except Hydrologic Technicians

1-year change in median annual wage: -7.7% (-$4,050)

-7.7% (-$4,050) Median annual wage by year: $48,390 in 2024; $52,440 in 2023

$48,390 in 2024; $52,440 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +9.6% (+ 850 )

+9.6% (+ 850 ) Occupation total employment by year: 9,710 in 2024; 8,860 in 2023

4. Chemical Plant and System Operators

1-year change in median annual wage: -8.1% (-$6,490)

-8.1% (-$6,490) Median annual wage by year: $73,540 in 2024; $80,030 in 2023

$73,540 in 2024; $80,030 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -0.8% (-140)

-0.8% (-140) Occupation total employment by year: 17,840 in 2024; 17,980 in 2023

3. Athletes and Sports Competitors

1-year change in median annual wage: -11.3% (-$7,920)

-11.3% (-$7,920) Median annual wage by year: $62,360 in 2024; $70,280 in 2023

$62,360 in 2024; $70,280 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -3.8% (-560)

-3.8% (-560) Occupation total employment by year: 14,370 in 2024; 14,930 in 2023

2. Timing Device Assemblers and Adjusters

1-year change in median annual wage: -16.5% (-$8,050)

-16.5% (-$8,050) Median annual wage by year: $40,790 in 2024; $48,840 in 2023

$40,790 in 2024; $48,840 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: -42.5% (-170)

-42.5% (-170) Occupation total employment by year: 230 in 2024; 400 in 2023

1. Industrial-Organizational Psychologists

1-year change in median annual wage: -25.5% (-$37,580)

-25.5% (-$37,580) Median annual wage by year: $109,840 in 2024; $147,420 in 2023

$109,840 in 2024; $147,420 in 2023 1-year change in occupation employment: +1.9% (+ 20 )

+1.9% (+ 20 ) Occupation total employment by year: 1,050 in 2024; 1,030 in 2023