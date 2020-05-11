Tom Brady Drives Ticket Prices Up 135% in Tampa, Down 39% in New England Douglas A. McIntyre

When the New England Patriots let go of Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pats probably never thought it would cause their ticket prices to collapse. Yet, they did. According to TicketIQ, ticket prices measured by the secondary market fell 39% for the New England Patriots. They also rose 135% for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patriots ticket prices fell more than the ticket prices of any NFL team.

Some other trends from TicketIQ:

League-Wide Secondary Market Average Prices Prices Up 51% to $391 a game. Las Vegas Raiders Average Price (formerly the LA Raiders), ticker prices rose to $1.098, the highest for 2020 Season. Their secondary-market average Price rose 537% compared with last year. The result of the limited supply is that prices on the secondary market are up 51% from last year across the league. On the secondary market, only four teams has a price decrease (infographic below), which means that secondary-market prices are up for 28 teams, but none more than for the Raiders, who are preparing for their first season in Las Vegas. The Buccaneers and Bengals also have increases over 100%. as the result of anticipation for new franchise QB in each city. The increases in prices for the Jets and Broncos are likely more the result of limited supply than increased demand. League-wide, the average price for tickets on the secondary market is $391, up from $258 last season.

How Much Are 2020 NFL Tickets: