Tom Brady Drives Ticket Prices Up 135% in Tampa, Down 39% in New England

Douglas A. McIntyre
May 11, 2020 6:43 am

When the New England Patriots let go of Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pats probably never thought it would cause their ticket prices to collapse. Yet, they did. According to TicketIQ, ticket prices measured by the secondary market fell 39% for the New England Patriots. They also rose 135% for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patriots ticket prices fell more than the ticket prices of any NFL team.

Some other trends from TicketIQ:

League-Wide Secondary Market Average Prices Prices Up 51% to $391 a game.

Las Vegas Raiders Average Price (formerly the LA Raiders), ticker prices rose to $1.098, the highest for 2020 Season. Their secondary-market average Price rose 537% compared with last year.

The result of the limited supply is that prices on the secondary market are up 51% from last year across the league. On the secondary market, only four teams has a price decrease (infographic below), which means that secondary-market prices are up for 28 teams, but none more than for the Raiders, who are preparing for their first season in Las Vegas. The Buccaneers and Bengals also have increases over 100%. as the result of anticipation for new franchise QB in each city. The increases in prices for the Jets and Broncos are likely more the result of limited supply than increased demand. League-wide, the average price for tickets on the secondary market is $391, up from $258 last season.

How Much Are 2020 NFL Tickets:

Team Secondary Market Average Price
Raiders $1,098
Broncos $774
Cowboys $646
Seahawks $538
Giants $486
Buccaneers $485
Eagles $484
Saints $479
Jets $468
Bears $466
Packers $442
Patriots $433
49ers $364
Ravens $360
Steelers $358
Rams $337
Chargers $335
Browns $332
Dolphins $328
Panthers $327
Redskins $320
Vikings $309
Texans $293
Falcons $278
Titans $277
Chiefs $271
Bengals $245
Cardinals $231
Colts $217
Jaguars $215
Bills $179
Lions $142
