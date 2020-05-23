The Top 10 Charts & Graphics That Defined the Week of May 23, 2020 Jon C. Ogg

Sometimes the best way to get a message out is visually. After all, there is an absolute media overload that occurs for many people who invest and for those who just watch the news. 24/7 Wall St. has created a weekly review of some of the best charts, tables, graphs and other images that should not be ignored by anyone who has their money in the stock market or bond market.

For the week of May 23, 2020, the coverage is not just a bunch of stock market charts. We have covered the expectations of the 2020 hurricane season, security laws being changed in Hong Kong, the price of oil, a look at gold versus silver and the domestic and global COVID-19 cases as of Friday. We have also addressed how Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) keeps defying gravity, identified what a $7 trillion Federal Reserve balance sheet looks like, what’s happening with jobless claims ahead of unemployment, and even looked at the notion of “Sell in May.”

A brief commentary has been provided on each, as has the source of each item featured. These have been grouped and formatted based on their sizes for each page rather than based on any ranked order. After all, every reader will have a different view on what is more important to them versus another person.

Enjoy your long Memorial Day weekend!

If you live in low-lying coastal areas or anywhere close to the coasts, 2020 is a year that you are likely going to have some closer eyes on the weather channels due to an active hurricane season. NOAA has released its range for hurricane season and its higher-end number of hurricanes was well above average, and it was higher than Colorado State University’s forecast and the forecast from The Weather Company. NOAA predicted 13 to 19 named storms. Of those, 6 to 10 were predicted to reach hurricane strength and of that number 3 to 6 were projected to be major hurricanes. And speaking of hurricane season, the first named storm was Tropical Storm Arthur on May 17 off the Eastern Seaboard.

Source: The Weather Channel

As COVID-19 cases neared 5.2 million globally, total U.S. cases were still on the rise and nearing 5.2 million as the curve has been flattening out in the hardest hit state of New York. Another lockdown has been reported in China due to a rise in cases, but the rapidly rising numbers in Russia and Brazil at more than 300,000 cases each was actually on the upswing.

More specific charts and graphs for the stock market, investing, and the economy are on the following pages.