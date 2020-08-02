Bristol-Myers, CVS, Disney, Uber and More Major Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) will share its most recent quarterly results before Monday’s open. The consensus forecast calls for $1.99 in earnings per share (EPS) and $1.87 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Shares closed trading at $236.51 on Friday. The consensus price target is just $204.17, and shares have traded between $144.12 and $238.00 in the past 52 weeks.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings Tuesday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for $0.68 in EPS and revenue of $1.7 billion. Shares were changing hands at $82.63 as the week ended. The $83.93 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $44.91 to $83.45.

Look for Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) to share its second-quarter numbers late on Tuesday. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.02 per share and revenue of $99.84 million. Shares closed at $125.90 apiece, with the consensus price target of $110.96. The 52-week trading range is $48.18 to $181.91.

Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) fiscal third-quarter report is due after the closing bell on Tuesday as well. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.64 per share and $12.39 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week at $116.94, below the consensus price target of $122.96. The 52-week range trading range is $79.07 to $153.41.

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings Wednesday morning. The consensus estimates call for $1.91 in EPS and revenue of $64.33 billion. Shares were changing hands at $62.94 as the week ended. The $78.78 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $52.04 to $77.03.

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) will release its most recent quarterly results on late Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.05 per share and $1.13 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Shares closed at $129.85 on Friday. The consensus price target is $102.00. The share price has ranged from $32.33 to $133.81 in the past 52 weeks.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is set to release its second-quarter numbers Wednesday afternoon as well. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.51 per share and revenue of $312.46 million. Shares were last seen trading at $154.89. The consensus price target is $137.36, and the 52-week trading range is $58.22 to $176.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) is expected to report first thing on Thursday. The second-quarter consensus estimates are $1.48 in EPS on revenue of $9.97 billion. Shares closed at $58.66 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $44.90 to $68.34. The consensus price target is $71.67.

And watch for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) to release its most recent quarterly results after the close Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.86 per share and $2.18 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Shares closed at $30.26 on Friday. The consensus price target is just $40.96. The share price has ranged from $13.71 to $43.00 in the past 52 weeks.