Disney, GM, Uber and More Big Earnings to Watch For This Week Trey Thoelcke

Over the past two months, we’ve seen an absolute roller-coaster of volatility in the markets, which has been the result of supply chain concerns across the globe and a general slowdown in business, all due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fundamental threat of the COVID-19 is very real for American businesses, and it is vastly overtaking other market fundamentals, sending everything lower.

Although earnings and other fundamentals may be taking a backseat in the markets right now, they will be an important measure when the crisis passes. meanwhile, earnings season continues and more big names are reporting soon. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week.

We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is set to release its first-quarter numbers before Tuesday’s opening bell. The consensus estimates call for $0.05 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $20.78 billion. Shares were last seen trading at $8.44 apiece. The consensus price target is $17.01, and the 52-week trading range is $6.00 to $16.25.

Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) fiscal second-quarter report is scheduled for Tuesday after the close. The analysts’ consensus forecast calls for $0.88 in EPS on $17.81 billion in revenue. On Friday, shares ended at $105.50 apiece. The consensus price target is $126.52, and the 52-week range is $279.07 to $153.41.

First-quarter results for CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) are expected early Wednesday. The consensus estimates see earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $64.06 billion. Shares closed at $59.70 on Friday, while the consensus price target is up at $79.29. The 52-week range trading range is $ 51.72 to $77.03.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) also is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings Wednesday morning. The consensus estimates call for $0.33 in EPS and revenue of $31.12 billion. Shares were changing hands at $20.90 as the week ended. The $34.18 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $14.33 to $41.90.

The latest numbers from T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) are expected later on Wednesday. The first-quarter consensus estimates are $1.03 per share in profit on revenue of $11.40 billion. Shares closed at $86.20 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $63.50 to $101.35. The consensus price target is $101.05.

JetBlue Airways Corp.’s (NASDAQ: JBLU) first-quarter report is due first thing Thursday. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.37 per share and $1.69 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week trading at $9.02. The consensus price target is $12.50, and the 52-week range trading range is $6.61 to $21.65.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) is due to report its first-quarter results before regular trading begins on Thursday as well. The consensus forecast is EPS of $1.22 and revenue of $17.34 billion. Shares ended the week trading at $61.11 apiece. The consensus price target is $75.72, and the post-merger trading range is $48.05 to $68.79.

And Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is expected to share its first-quarter results after the close on Thursday. The analysts are looking for a per-share net loss of $0.83 and $3.51 billion in revenue. The stock ended the week at $28.39, and the consensus price target is $38.02. The 52-week trading range is $13.71 to $47.08.