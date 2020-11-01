GM, PayPal, Qualcomm, Regeneron, Uber and More Major Earnings Coming This Week

This week is coming right after the biggest week of earnings season, and many major names have still yet to report. The broad markets have pulled back recently, but positive results here could lift the S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq back to new all-time highs.

24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of the most prominent earnings reports this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PYPL) third-quarter report is due late on Monday. The consensus estimates call for $0.94 in earnings per share (EPS) and $5.43 billion in revenue. Shares dropped below $185 apiece late in the week. The consensus price target is just $223.71, and the 52-week trading range is $82.07 to $215.83.

Look for Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) to share its fiscal fourth-quarter numbers after Wednesday’s close. The consensus estimates call for $1.17 in EPS and revenue of $5.94 billion. Shares traded below $123 recently, while the consensus price target is $131.90. The 52-week trading range is $58.00 to $132.42.

Fiscal second-quarter results for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) are expected early on Thursday. The consensus estimates are earnings of $2.11 per share on revenue of $23.07 billion. Shares traded around $302 late in the week, while the consensus price target is $331.73. The 52-week range trading range is $169.95 to $319.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results early on Thursday. The consensus estimates call $7.09 in EPS and revenue of $2.08 billion. The share price traded around $536 on Friday. The analysts’ mean price target is $675.58, and the 52-week trading range is $307.44 to $664.64.

Look for General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) to share its most recent quarterly results before Thursday’s opening bell as well. The consensus forecast calls for $1.38 in EPS and $35.51 billion in revenue for the third quarter. Shares were trading around $34 late last week. The consensus price target is just $41.35, and shares have traded between $14.33 and $38.96 in the past 52 weeks.

The T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) third-quarter report is due early on Thursday. The consensus estimates call for $0.44 in EPS and $18.32 billion in revenue. Shares traded near $108 late in the week. The consensus price target is just $139.10, and the 52-week range trading range is $63.50 to $123.42.

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) is set to report its third-quarter earnings Thursday after the close. The consensus estimates call for $1.79 in EPS and revenue of $7.25 billion. Shares were changing hands above of $92 on last look. The $95.07 mean price target compares with the 52-week trading range of $62.13 to $103.79.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings Thursday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.40 per share and revenue of $366.34 million. Shares were changing hands near $205 as the week wound down. The $183.61 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $58.22 to $239.14.

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) also is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings Thursday after the closing bell. The consensus estimates call for $0.16 in EPS and revenue of $2.07 billion. Shares were changing hands just below $156. The $165.77 mean price target is within the 52-week trading range of $32.33 to $193.44.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will share its most recent quarterly results after Thursday’s close as well. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.65 per share and $3.19 billion in revenue for the third quarter. Shares traded near $33 on Friday. The consensus price target is $41.74, and shares have traded between $13.71 and $41.86 in the past 52 weeks.

And watch for CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) to release its most recent quarterly results on Friday morning. The consensus forecast calls for $1.33 in EPS and $66.54 billion in revenue for the third quarter. Shares traded near $56 on Friday. The consensus price target is $78.68. The share price has ranged from $52.04 to $77.03 in the past 52 weeks.