Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, HP, Salesforce and Others Reporting This Week Chris Lange

24/7 Wall St. has reviewed some of the key companies reporting in this truncated trading week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Note that markets will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Also, most of the companies reporting this week will do so on Wednesday and Thursday.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies change earnings dates as well.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) will release its most recent quarterly results after the markets close on Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.81 in earnings per share (EPS) and $879.24 million in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. On Friday, shares ended trading above $195. The consensus price target is $204.76, and shares have traded between $125.38 and $211.58 in the past 52 weeks.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will report its fiscal second-quarter results after the closing bell on Wednesday as well. Analysts are looking for $0.45 in EPS and $12.85 billion in revenue. Shares traded around $17 for much of last week, with a consensus price target of $19.12. The stock has a 52-week trading range of $12.54 to $23.93.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has its fiscal first-quarter report scheduled for Thursday before the opening bell. The consensus forecast calls for $0.91 in EPS on $6.11 billion in revenue. Shares traded above $82 apiece on Friday for the first time this month. The consensus price target is $89.09, and the 52-week trading range is $60.20 to $119.71.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter results first thing Thursday. The consensus estimates call for $1.70 in EPS and revenue of $7.4 billion. The stock ended the week near $179 a share. The consensus price target is $177.52, and the 52-week trading range is $118.20 to $185.01.

Salesforce.com Inc.’s (NYSE: CRM) most recent quarterly report is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The consensus forecast calls for EPS of $0.69 on $4.85 billion in revenue. Shares rose above $178 on Friday. The consensus price target is just $194.38, and the 52-week trading range is $115.29 to $195.72.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter results after the close on Thursday. The consensus estimates are calling for $2.04 in EPS and $37.52 billion in revenue. Shares were changing hands above $303 late in the week. The consensus price target is $323.96. The stock has a 52-week trading range of $233.05 to $325.26.

Look for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) to release its most recent quarterly results late on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $1.01 in EPS and $20.83 billion in revenue. Shares retreated late in the week to near $42 apiece. The consensus price target is $50.12, and shares have traded between $25.51 and $67.87 in the past 52 weeks.

And Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) will share its most recent quarterly earnings on Thursday afternoon as well. The consensus estimates call for $0.02 in EPS on $106.3 million in revenue. Shares traded near $77 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $35.00 to $89.54. The consensus price target is just $67.90.