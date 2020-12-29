Apple, Boeing, Nike, Airbnb, DoorDash and More Analyst Picks to Buy Into 2021

This has been the year of the virus, and like all bad things, it must come to an end. Investors and analysts alike have stretched their investing timelines to 2021 in an attempt to ignore the carnage of this year. In looking ahead, analysts have raised their targets and issued some very interesting calls on which stocks they think will be major players in the coming year.

With the next round of stimulus checks on the way, investors may be looking to put this money in the market and make something of it. So, 24/7 Wall St. has reviewed some of the most recent analyst upgrades going into the New Year and what some of these big names could bring. Analysts are heating up on some big names, and we have included them all. We also have included a recent trading history, as well as what the consensus price target is for each of these major stocks.

Airbnb

Susquehanna started Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) with a Positive rating and a $180 price objective. Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $135 price target. Note that the quiet period for this stock will be ending soon, so expect many more analyst calls to surface in the coming weeks. The much lower Wall Street consensus target is $123.25. The share price slipped below $150 on Monday, and the post-IPO trading range is $121.50 to $174.97.

Apple

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has seen a flurry of positive analyst calls in December, which also comes after the launch of its iPhone 12 in the fall. Look for fiscal first-quarter results later in January or early February. RBC reiterated a Buy rating and set its price target at $132. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $144 from $136. Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $160 from $150.

Apple stock has been trading lately above $135, in a 52-week range of $53.15 to $137.98. The consensus price target is $127.11.

Boeing

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) is still up-in-the-air for analysts, and there isn’t much of a consensus on Wall Street. However, the bulls are overly positive while the bears are just neutral, netting an overall positive disposition for the stock. RBC reiterated a Buy rating with a $307 price target. DZ Bank reiterated a Buy rating. Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $275 from $250. UBS upgraded Boeing to a Buy and raised its price target to $300 from $150.

The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $89 to $349.95 and have a $230.74 consensus price target. Boeing stock was last seen trading around $216.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Stifel has upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Neutral to Buy with a whopping $1,500 price target. Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating. Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $1,745 from $1,514. Chipotle has been maybe the only big winner in the restaurant industry throughout the pandemic. After fully integrating a delivery service and managing its chain with the proper pandemic precautions, this stock is stronger than ever going into 2021.

The consensus target price is $1,406.56, and the shares have traded mostly between $1,400 and $1,420 lately. The 52-week range is $415.00 to $1,435.52.

