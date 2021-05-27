Chipotle Mexican Grill, Dick's Sporting Goods, Nvidia and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the markets were pushing higher yet again. This time the Dow Jones industrial average was leading the group, up 0.4%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were only slightly positive.
24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.
For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included DoorDash, Ford, Fortinet, Planet Fitness, Uber and more.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF): Telsey Advisory reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $55 from $48. Shares were trading around $43, in the 52-week range of $9.30 to $43.90. The consensus price target is $42.11.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO): Telsey Advisory reiterated a Market Perform rating and raised the price target to $38 from $35. The shares traded near $35 on Thursday, in a 52-week trading range of $9.03 to $38.28. The consensus price target is $38.92.
CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG): RBC Capital Markets resumed coverage with a Sector Perform rating and a $30 price target. The stock traded near $28 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $19.24 to $36.54. It has a consensus price target of $34.33.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG): Stephens upgraded it to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $1,700 from $1,600. On Thursday, the stock traded around $1,361.50. The 52-week trading range is $964.50 to $1,579.52. The consensus price target is $1,719.04.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS): Telsey Advisory reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $113 from $98. The stock traded near $98 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $33.91 to $101.30. It has a consensus price target of $96.01.
Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE): RBC Capital Market resumed coverage with a Sector Perform rating and a $175 price target. Shares were trading around $174, in the 52-week range of $75.75 to $187.93.
Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA): Craig Hallum upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold and raised the price target to $750 from $550. The stock was changing hands at roughly $623 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $335.17 to $648.57. It has a consensus price target of $669.16.
With the potential for a sizable market correction looming, it might be a good idea for investors to look at stocks on the Dividend Aristocrats list that are in sectors poised to do well for the rest of 2021.