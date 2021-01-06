Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Tesla and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

Over halfway through the trading day on Wednesday, and the broad markets are making a run into the afternoon. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were each up over 1% while the Nasdaq lagged, barely positive.

The big news so far today is that the results from the George Senate runoff are in with the Democrats taking both seats. Bank stocks performed especially well on Wednesday, considering these results. Oil again topped $50 a barrel and is appearing to hold above that level as well.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Wednesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) was upgraded to an Outperform rating from Market Perform and issued a $9 price target by Cowen. The stock was last seen up about 8% to $8.71, with a consensus price target of $6.56. The 52-week range is $1.40 to $8.91.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $75 price target at Daiwa Securities. Wall Street has a consensus price target of $71.65. Citigroup stock traded at $65.97, in a 52-week range of $32.00 to $83.11.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $300 price target at Daiwa Securities. The shares were up over 5% at $284.75, within its 52-week range of $130.85 to $286.65. Analysts have a consensus price target of $285.85 for the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) was initiated as Buy with a $139 price target at Daiwa Securities. The stock recently traded up nearly 5%, at $131.62 in a 52-week range of $76.91 to $140.76. The consensus price target is $130.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an Outperform rating to In-line. The stock traded at $31.58, with a consensus price target of $34.18. The 52-week trading range is $18.98 to $32.24.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) was initiated with an Outperform rating at Macquarie. Analysts have a consensus price target of $99.77 for the stock. Shares traded down about 5% at $338.11, within the 52-week range of $93.81 to $399.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) was initiated with a Neutral rating and a $71 price target at Daiwa Securities. Morgan Stanley was up about 7% to $74.31, with a consensus analyst target of $70.66. The 52-week trading range is $27.20 to $74.33.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) was downgraded from Buy to Neutral with a $30 price target at Goldman Sachs. The stock was up 1% to $24.39, in a 52-week range of $5.98 to $30.90. The consensus price target is $36.43.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was reiterated as Overweight at Morgan Stanley. However, the firm did hike its price target to $810 from $540. Shares of Tesla were trading at $770.70, in a 52-week range of $70.10 to $772.70. Analysts have a consensus price target of $438.83.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) was upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and its price target was raised to $167 from $118 at Wedbush. The consensus price target is $131.57. Zillow stock was down about 1% to $138.46 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $18.65 to $149.44.

