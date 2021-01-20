Caterpillar, DraftKings, PepsiCo, Tesla and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

The markets rallied as the inauguration of Joe Biden was taking place. With the trading day about half over, the broad markets were pushing higher on Wednesday The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both up over 1%, with the Nasdaq leading the day. The Dow Jones industrials were up somewhat as well, about 0.6%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Wednesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy by Citigroup. Vertical Research also initiated Caterpillar with a Buy rating. The stock was trading at $191.46, in a 52-week trading range of $87.50 to $200.17. The consensus price target is $183.06.

Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) was initiated at Bernstein with a Market Perform rating and a $206 price target. The consensus price target is $221.23. Shares traded at $196.26, in the 52-week range of $154.87 to $239.87.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) was upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold with a $48 price target at Argus. The shares were up 2% to $41.22, within its 52-week range of $17.51 to $60.72. Analysts have a consensus price target of $46.32 for the stock.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight from Equal Weight, and its price target was raised to $60 from $39. Wall Street has a consensus price target of $59.79. The stock traded at $59.79, in a 52-week range of $10.60 to $64.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) was initiated with an Outperform rating and a $40 price target at Bernstein. The stock was last seen at $31.90, in a 52-week range of $18.98 to $32.24. The consensus price target is $34.24.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) was initiated at Bernstein with an Underperform rating and a $136 price target. The consensus price target is $98.56. The stock was down less than 1% to $140.88 a share on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $101.42 to $148.77.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) was initiated with a Market Perform rating at William Blair. The stock traded at $26.43 and has a consensus price target of $17.83. The 52-week trading range is $8.90 to $33.50.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) was initiated with a Neutral rating and a $285 price target. The stock was last seen at $283.10 and has a consensus target of $304.81. The 52-week trading range is $208.55 to $429.00.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was reiterated with an Outperform rating and its price target jumped to $1,036 from $486 at Oppenheimer. The stock was last seen at $848.50, in a 52-week range of $70.10 to $884.49. The consensus price target is $518.72.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) was initiated with a Buy rating at Vertical Research. Shares traded at $260.95, in a 52-week range of $58.85 to $267.59. The consensus price target is $252.57.

In addition, four top semiconductor capital equipment companies are executing well and still look to have very solid upside to the BofA Securities price targets.