Baidu, DraftKings, Petco, Zoom Video and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the markets were moving higher. Each of the major indexes posted a gain of at least 0.4% on a strong push from the tech sector. This is also a welcome move from the dip that investors saw last week.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday that included Alphabet, Canopy Growth, Facebook, Microsoft, Salesforce and more.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU): Daiwa Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $335 price target. The shares traded near $198 on Wednesday, in a 52-week trading range of $108.20 to $354.82. The consensus price target is $314.54.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO): Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $525 from $500. Shares were trading around $475, in the 52-week range of $292.41 to $495.14. The consensus price target is $512.85.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and cut the price target to $58 from $63. The stock traded near $49 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $27.54 to $74.38. It has a consensus price target of $70.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE): Credit Suisse reiterated an Underperform rating and raised its price target to $13 from $12. On Wednesday, the stock traded around $16. The 52-week trading range is $8.28 to $16.74. The consensus price target is $16.34.

Petco Health & Wellness Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF): Citigroup resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $31 price target. The stock traded near $23 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $17.86 to $31.08. It has a consensus price target of $27.80.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO): Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $50 price target. Also, Cowen initiated coverage at Outperform with a $56 price target. The stock was changing hands at roughly $43 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $38.00 to $57.00.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM): JPMorgan reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its price target to $456 from $385. Shares were trading around $328, in the 52-week range of $196.10 to $588.84. It has a consensus price target of $426.02.