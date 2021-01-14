Apache, Caesars, GM, Nordstrom, Shopify and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about half over, the broad markets were inching higher on Thursday. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrial average each saw a decent gain. However, the Russell 2000 was up nearly 2%.

Markets were pushing higher largely on increased hopes of a new stimulus package and disappointing jobless claims earlier in the morning.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Thursday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday.

Apache Corp. (NASDAQ: APA) was upgraded to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight by Barclays. Truist also upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold, and its price target was increased to $22 from $15. The stock was trading at $18.56, with a consensus price target of $17.14. The 52-week trading range is $3.80 to $33.71.



At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) was reiterated as Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt, which raised its price target to $20 from $28. The consensus price target is $22.38. Shares traded at $23.40, in the 52-week range of $1.20 to $23.92.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) was initiated with an Overweight rating and an $89 price target at KeyBank Capital Markets. The shares were up 3% to $78.84, within its 52-week range of $6.02 to $80.69. Analysts have a consensus price target of $85.29 for the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) was upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform with a $56 price target at Scotiabank. Wall Street has a consensus price target of $52.48. The stock traded at $47.56, in a 52-week range of $20.84 to $65.61.

Delta AirLines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) was downgraded to Neutral from Positive and its price target was raised to $45 from $42 at Susquehanna. The stock recently traded up 4%, at $41.96 in a 52-week range of $17.51 to $62.48. The consensus price target is $44.76.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) was upgraded at Barclays from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $56. The consensus price target is $49.30. Exxon stock was up about 3% to $49.97 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $30.11 to $69.58.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus, and its price target was given as $56. The stock traded at $51.42, with a consensus price target of $50.06. The 52-week trading range is $14.33 to $51.57.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) was downgraded from Equal Weight to Underweight with a $22 price target at Barclays. The stock was last seen at $25.83 and has a consensus target of $24.06. The 52-week trading range is $12.54 to $26.15.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) was downgraded from Outperform to Market Perform with a $28 price target at Telsey Advisory Group. The stock was down nearly 3% to $36.54, in a 52-week range of $11.72 to $41.31. The consensus price target is $24.63.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) was upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer. Shares traded at $1,208.99, in a 52-week range of $305.30 to $1,285.19. The consensus price target is $1,133.94.



In addition, see the five companies that could be set to benefit from the huge capital spending plan at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. ( NYSE: TSM ).

And BofA Securities is very positive on semiconductors for 2021. The firm feels the path is well paved for five large-cap market leaders.

