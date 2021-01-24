AMD, Facebook, GE, Starbucks, Tesla and More Major Earnings to Watch For This Week

The fourth-quarter earnings reporting season is kicking into gear, and we will be seeing some of the biggest companies in the world reporting this week, including the likes of Facebook and Tesla. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports expected this week.

We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Look for General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) to share its third-quarter numbers before Tuesday’s open. The consensus estimates call for $0.09 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $21.82 billion. Shares closed recently around $11, while the consensus price target is $11.75. The 52-week trading range is $5.48 to $13.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fourth-quarter report is due late on Tuesday. The consensus estimates call for $0.47 in EPS and $3.02 billion in revenue. Shares dropped below $93 apiece late in the week. The consensus price target is just $93.34, and the 52-week trading range is $36.75 to $99.23.

Fourth-quarter results for Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) are expected late on Tuesday as well. The consensus estimates are earnings of $1.34 per share on revenue of $3.6 billion. Shares traded around $172 late in the week, while the consensus price target is $163.04. The 52-week range trading range is $93.09 to $175.47.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings Tuesday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for $0.55 in EPS and revenue of $6.92 billion. Shares were changing hands near $104 as the week wound down. The $106.22 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $50.02 to $107.75.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday morning. The consensus estimates call for $0.73 in EPS and revenue of $44.56 billion. Shares were changing hands shy of $29 on last look. The $31.01 mean price target compares with the 52-week trading range of $26.08 to $38.82.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results late on Wednesday. The consensus estimates call $1.00 in EPS and revenue of $10.32 billion. The share price traded just above $846 on Friday. The analysts’ mean price target is $544.07, and the 52-week trading range is $70.10 to $884.49.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) also is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday after the closing bell as well. The consensus estimates call for $3.19 in EPS and revenue of $26.34 billion. Shares recently were changing hands just below $275. The $323.00 mean price target is within the 52-week trading range of $137.10 to $304.67.

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) will share its most recent quarterly results before Thursday’s opening bell. The consensus forecast calls for $1.53 in EPS and $4.02 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. Shares were trading around $329 late last week. The consensus price target is just $376.94, and shares have traded between $199.99 and $367.25 in the past 52 weeks.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fourth-quarter report is due late on Thursday. The consensus estimates call for $2.08 in EPS and $1.06 billion in revenue. Shares traded near $161 late in the week. The consensus price target is just $164.38, and the 52-week range trading range is $67.90 to $168.95.

And watch for Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) to release its most recent quarterly results on Friday morning. The consensus forecast calls for $2.35 in EPS and $7.28 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. Shares were last seen near $206 on Friday. The consensus price target is $195.41. The share price has ranged from $117.06 to $206.54 in the past 52 weeks.