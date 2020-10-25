Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Starbucks, Ford, GE, and More Major Earnings Coming This Week

This week will be perhaps the biggest week of earnings season, with many major names reporting. The broad markets have made a handy recovery recently, and positive results could further lift the S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq to new all-time highs. With the likes of Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook and more reporting, the markets could keep running.

24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of the most prominent earnings reports this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) fourth-quarter report is due early on Tuesday. The consensus estimates call for $0.71 in earnings per share (EPS) and $12.33 billion in revenue. Shares popped above $38 apiece late in the week. The consensus price target is just $41.33, and the 52-week trading range is $27.88 to $40.97.

Look for General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) to share its third-quarter numbers before Wednesday’s open. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.04 per share and revenue of $18.72 billion. Shares have traded between $7 and $8 recently, while the consensus price target is $8.01. The 52-week trading range is $5.48 to $13.26.

Third-quarter results for Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) are expected late on Wednesday. The consensus estimates are earnings of $7.95 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion. Shares traded above $8 late in the week, while the consensus price target is $7.96. The 52-week range trading range is $3.96 to $9.57.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is set to report its third-quarter earnings Wednesday after the close. The consensus estimates call for $0.02 in EPS and revenue of $377.68 million. Shares were changing hands shy of $52 on last look. The $39.60 mean price target compares with the 52-week trading range of $10.10 to $52.05.

Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ: KHC) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results early on Thursday. The consensus estimates call $0.62 in EPS and revenue of $6.31 billion. The share price traded just above $31 on Friday. The analysts’ mean price target is $35.95, and the 52-week trading range is $19.99 to $36.37.

Look for Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) to share its most recent quarterly results before Thursday’s opening bell as well. The consensus forecast calls for $0.51 in EPS and $653.22 million in revenue for the third quarter. Shares were trading around $1,010 late last week. The consensus price target is just $1,113.13, and shares have traded between $282.08 and $1,146.91 in the past 52 weeks.

Twitter Inc.’s (NYSE: TWTR) third-quarter report is due early on Thursday. The consensus estimates call for $0.05 in EPS and $766.72 million in revenue. Shares traded near $50 late in the week. The consensus price target is just $38.49, and the 52-week range trading range is $20.00 to $50.53.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings Thursday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for $0.30 in EPS and revenue of $6.04 billion. Shares were changing hands near $90 as the week wound down. The $85.84 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $50.02 to $94.13.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) also is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings Thursday after the closing bell. The consensus estimates call for $1.89 in EPS and revenue of $19.73 billion. Shares recently were changing hands just below $280. The $291.55 mean price target is within the 52-week trading range of $137.10 to $304.67.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will share its most recent quarterly results after Thursday’s close as well. The consensus forecast calls for $7.25 in EPS and $92.48 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. Shares traded near $3,160 on Friday. The consensus price target is $3,724.98, and shares have traded between $1,626.03 and $3,552.25 in the past 52 weeks.

The report from Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is expected Thursday afternoon as well. The third-quarter consensus estimates are $11.18 EPS on revenue of $42.77 billion. Shares traded above $1,600 in recent days, in a 52-week range of $1,008.87 to $1,726.10. The consensus price target is $1,758.61.

Third-quarter results for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) are expected before Friday’s opening bell. The consensus forecast sees earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion. Shares traded near $14 on Friday, while the consensus price target is down at $10.50. The 52-week range trading range is $7.15 to $21.96.

And watch for Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) to release its most recent quarterly results on Friday morning. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.21 in EPS and $45.58 billion in revenue for the third quarter. Shares were last seen near $34 on Friday. The consensus price target is $45.41. The share price has ranged from $30.11 to $73.12 in the past 52 weeks.