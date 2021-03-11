AEP, Oracle, Tesla and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day halfway over, the broad markets were making yet another strong push. The Nasdaq reclaimed its spot as the top gainer out of the major averages (+2.5%), while the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 each saw another strong trading session of gains of over 1%. Note that both the S&P 500 and the Dow hit all-times today as well.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Thursday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included Chevron, Camping World, Costco, GE, Nio and more.

American Electric Power Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) was initiated by Edward Jones with a Buy rating. Shares traded near $81 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $65.14 to $95.77. The consensus price target is $92.23.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) was initiated at UBS with a Buy rating and a $108 price target. The stock was trading near $79 a share. The 52-week trading range is $26.56 to $100.77, and the consensus price target is $98.36.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) was upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform from Perform with a $5 price target. Shares were trading below $4. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $1.25 to $8.59, and it has a consensus price target of $24.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) was started at Morgan Stanley with an Equal Weight rating and a $30 price target. Shares traded near $30, in a 52-week range of $23.90 to $53.73. Analysts have a consensus price target of $69.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from Overweight to Equal Weight with a $34 price target. The stock traded near $33 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $18.98 to $34.05. It has a consensus price target of $35.36.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) was downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold from Buy. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $93 from $82. Shares traded at around $67 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $39.71 to $73.62. The consensus analyst target is $68.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) was downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform from Outperform, and its price target was raised to $65 from $63. The stock traded near $64 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $25.08 to $65.73. Its consensus analyst target is $70.50.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $775 price target at Mizuho. The consensus price target is $629.48. Shares traded around $693 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $70.10 to $900.40.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) was downgraded by UBS to Neutral from Buy, but its price target was raised to $50 from $47. Early Thursday, the stock traded near $46. The 52-week range is $28.99 to $47.82, and the consensus price target is $48.25.

Note that the analysts at BofA Securities have made some big changes to the firm’s US 1 List of top stock recommendations.

One top analyst sees Costco stock poised to make another run at an all-time high. And the chief of one of the world’s largest automakers scoffs at Apple’s ambitions in the industry.